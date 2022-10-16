ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson has interesting response to criticism of him after Ravens’ loss

The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result. The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game. Most brutally, Jackson had a very ill-advised interception with three minutes left that put the Giants in position to score the game-winning touchdown.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says

Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Steelers' Mitch Trubisky benched vs. Jets due to halftime confrontation with WR Diontae Johnson, per report

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched at halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, and while it was first believed he was taken out of the game for his play, there is now a report that it was due to a team conflict. Trubisky was reportedly benched over a locker room confrontation with wide receiver Diontae Johnson, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to stunning Baltimore Ravens news

It’s no secret that the Baltimore Ravens have struggled to close out games this season as the team has held double-digit leads in each of their three losses this season, including Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. But a stunning stat really puts those struggles into perspective.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Ravens sign ex-Eagles receiver

DeSean Jackson has found himself a new team. The wide receiver signed with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 35-year-old Jackson was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. In his...
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Pirates claim ex-Mets catcher

The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed Ali Sanchez off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The catcher signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2013. He spent the next few years bouncing around the minor-league system and then was added to the Mets 40-man roster in 2019. Sanchez made his major-league debut in 2020. He was eventually designated for assignment in early 2021 and subsequently traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 25-year-old has played in just seven major-league games, five with the Mets and two with the Cardinals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft have heated exchange at NFL owners meeting, per report

This week, NFL owners are meeting in New York to discuss different matters of importance in regards to the league. One item on the agenda concerned commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, as NFL owners voted Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open contract negotiations with the longtime commish, per ESPN. However, this matter turned into a heated debate.
NEW YORK STATE
The Ringer

The Secret to the Giants’ 5-1 Record? Chaos.

The quickest way to win in the NFL is to be better than the other team. Get a good quarterback, put him behind a good offensive line (one that is better than the opposing defensive line, of course), let him throw to good receivers (who put the opposing cornerbacks to shame, naturally) and hand off to good running backs (to whom opposing linebackers could not hope to hold a candle), and you’ll probably score some points. Then trot your defense onto the field, taking care to ensure that all 11 players are better than the ones the opposing offense deploys, and you’ll probably win the game.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses grip on role

Gordon had three rushes for eight yards in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Gordon started the game in his typical role as Denver's lead back, tallying three carries on the opening drive. However, he was benched from there, with Latavius Murray racking up 15 carries in his place. Gordon entered the game with a questionable tag due to a neck and rib injury, though he told media after the game that he was physically fine to play, per George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette. It's unclear why the swtich was made or if it will carry forward, but Gordon has fumbled four times -- two were lost -- on only 55 carries to begin the season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Xavier McKinney: Posts season-high nine tackles

McKinney tallied nine tackles (five solo) in a Week 6 victory over the Ravens. McKinney recorded five or six tackles in four of the first five weeks of the campaign, and he stepped up his production with a campaign-high nine tackles in Week 6. He's yet to force a turnover this season but did pick off five passes in 2021. He has the potential to be an IDP asset but hasn't quite panned out that way so far this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Braves executive wants 'top-five' payroll after Atlanta's early exit from playoffs

The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason over the weekend by the Philadelphia Phillies, dashing their dreams of becoming Major League Baseball's first repeat champion in more than two decades. Predictably, the Braves have shifted their focus to the offseason. Team chairman Terry McGuirk even established a new goal recently during an interview with Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: increasing the team's payroll further so that it ranks in the top five in the majors.
ATLANTA, GA

