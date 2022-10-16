ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

MLS powerhouse LAFC hopes to avoid Dodger Blues in playoffs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC spent most of this year reigning atop the Major League Soccer standings. eventually claiming the Supporters' Shield as the league's regular season champions for the second time in four years. And because this star-studded club plays in MLS, a dominant season and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Red Wings' Vrana enters NHL/NHL player assistance program

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union made the announcement Wednesday. They did not specify why he entered the program.
DETROIT, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

As MLB playoffs expand, regular-season success matters less

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball views expanded playoffs as the more the merrier. Not for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals. The National League’s four winningest teams failed to reach the League Championship Series, six months of accomplishment undone in...
NEW YORK STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Rodgers remains upbeat amid thumb injury, Packers' slump

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers insists he’s still having fun even as he plays through a thumb injury while trying to lead a slumping offense on a .500 team. “This has been my love since I was 5 years old. I still...
GREEN BAY, WI
Citrus County Chronicle

Jets' D-line soaring during team's early season surge

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quinnen Williams kept bulldozing his way into the backfield and getting in Aaron Rodgers' face. John Franklin-Myers also constantly made his presence felt with each bruising hit. Sheldon Rankins, Carl Lawson, Jacob Martin, Vinny Curry and Bryce Huff, too.
Citrus County Chronicle

Browns RG Teller likely out against Ravens with calf injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller is expected to miss Sunday's game in Baltimore with a left calf strain, an injury that could slow the NFL's leading rushing attack as Cleveland tries to snap a three-game losing streak. Teller got hurt in the first quarter...
CLEVELAND, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Chargers' Staley will keep struggling JC Jackson as starter

Brandon Staley continues to have confidence in J.C. Jackson despite his continuing struggles. The Los Angeles Chargers coach said on Wednesday that Jackson would be the starting cornerback on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Citrus County Chronicle

College Football Picks: Pac-12 gets a rare top-10 showdown

The Pac-12 has not had a game like UCLA-Oregon in four seasons, and only two of them over the last nine. The ninth-ranked Bruins visit the No. 10 Ducks on Saturday in the first regular-season meeting of Pac-12 teams ranked in the top-10 of the AP poll since 2018.
Citrus County Chronicle

Earl Grant's Year 2 at Boston College a chance to build

BOSTON (AP) — For Earl Grant’s first year at Boston College, he was starting fresh. Year 2 offers the hope of continuity – and more success. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle

Back to work: Panthers' Darnold designated to return from IR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold returned to practice on Wednesday after being designated to return from injured reserve. It’s unclear if Darnold will start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the struggling Panthers (1-5). The team has 21 days to activate Darnold to the 53-man roster.
CHARLOTTE, NC

