MLS powerhouse LAFC hopes to avoid Dodger Blues in playoffs
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC spent most of this year reigning atop the Major League Soccer standings. eventually claiming the Supporters' Shield as the league's regular season champions for the second time in four years. And because this star-studded club plays in MLS, a dominant season and...
Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing skid
A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around.
Red Wings' Vrana enters NHL/NHL player assistance program
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union made the announcement Wednesday. They did not specify why he entered the program.
As MLB playoffs expand, regular-season success matters less
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball views expanded playoffs as the more the merrier. Not for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals. The National League’s four winningest teams failed to reach the League Championship Series, six months of accomplishment undone in...
Titans' Henry, Colts' Pittman among best bets to score
The picks this week are a combination of the usual scoring suspects and new entrants to the ranks of the most likely to cross the end zone in Week 7. These are the best bets to score at the WR and RB positions.
Rodgers remains upbeat amid thumb injury, Packers' slump
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers insists he’s still having fun even as he plays through a thumb injury while trying to lead a slumping offense on a .500 team. “This has been my love since I was 5 years old. I still...
Jets' D-line soaring during team's early season surge
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quinnen Williams kept bulldozing his way into the backfield and getting in Aaron Rodgers' face. John Franklin-Myers also constantly made his presence felt with each bruising hit. Sheldon Rankins, Carl Lawson, Jacob Martin, Vinny Curry and Bryce Huff, too.
Browns RG Teller likely out against Ravens with calf injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller is expected to miss Sunday's game in Baltimore with a left calf strain, an injury that could slow the NFL's leading rushing attack as Cleveland tries to snap a three-game losing streak. Teller got hurt in the first quarter...
Chargers' Staley will keep struggling JC Jackson as starter
Brandon Staley continues to have confidence in J.C. Jackson despite his continuing struggles. The Los Angeles Chargers coach said on Wednesday that Jackson would be the starting cornerback on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
College Football Picks: Pac-12 gets a rare top-10 showdown
The Pac-12 has not had a game like UCLA-Oregon in four seasons, and only two of them over the last nine. The ninth-ranked Bruins visit the No. 10 Ducks on Saturday in the first regular-season meeting of Pac-12 teams ranked in the top-10 of the AP poll since 2018.
Earl Grant's Year 2 at Boston College a chance to build
BOSTON (AP) — For Earl Grant’s first year at Boston College, he was starting fresh. Year 2 offers the hope of continuity – and more success. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Back to work: Panthers' Darnold designated to return from IR
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold returned to practice on Wednesday after being designated to return from injured reserve. It’s unclear if Darnold will start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the struggling Panthers (1-5). The team has 21 days to activate Darnold to the 53-man roster.
