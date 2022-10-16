Read full article on original website
Planning Board review of warehouse plan to continue Nov. 21
WALL TOWNSHIP — The review of an application by ASP Wall LLC to build six warehouses at Belmar Boulevard and Birdsall Road has been tabled to Nov. 21, when an opposing party will present witnesses to cross-examine the developer. ASP Wall’s application proposes to construct the warehouses on a 43-acre plot located at 5165 Belmar Blvd.,
Committee introduces $4.8M capital improvements bond
WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Committee on Oct. 12 introduced an ordinance authorizing the township to fund capital improvement projects with a bond of $4,866,200. The improvements include drainage work, road work, garbage disposal vehicles and the installation of security cameras on various township properties. The bond ordinance will be considered for adoption after a public hearing at a committee meeting at the Township Municipal Complex, 2700 Allaire Road, on Nov.
