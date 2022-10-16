Chesapeake Restaurant Week returns Oct. 14-22

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Restaurant Week is officially underway!

The week runs from October 14 to 22 and gives members of the community and visitors the opportunity to celebrate Chesapeake’s culinary scene.

Over 30 local restaurants are participating in this year’s event and will be offering a variety of special breakfast, lunch, and dinner options that range from $10 to $55.

Here is a list of participating restaurants:

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Alkalicious Cold Pressed Juice Bar

Almighty Meals

Battlegrounds Coffeehouse & Grill

Black Pelican Seafood Co.

Boy Blue’s Place

Buskey’s Chill & Grill

Crave Bakery & Coffee Bar

El Puente Mexican Grill

Fat Boyz Fire Pit

Friday Night Lightz Hometown Bar & Grill

Got Fish? Seafood

Hickory Trading Company & Cafe

Hotrodders Cafe

Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

McGrath’s Burger Shack

Noodle Man Chesapeake

Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar

Pirates Cove

Rasoi IV Authentic Indian Cuisine

Recovery Sports Grill

Soulivia’s Art + Soul

Southside BBQ & Catering

Tap It Local – Grassfield

Tap It Local – Western Branch

The Dirty Buffalo Grassfield

Tossed And Sauced

Wasserhund Brewing Company

Wickers Crab Pot Seafood

For more information about Chesapeake Restaurant Week or to see the available menus, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.