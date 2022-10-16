ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake Restaurant Week returns Oct. 14-22

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Restaurant Week is officially underway!

The week runs from October 14 to 22 and gives members of the community and visitors the opportunity to celebrate Chesapeake’s culinary scene.

Over 30 local restaurants are participating in this year’s event and will be offering a variety of special breakfast, lunch, and dinner options that range from $10 to $55.

Here is a list of participating restaurants:

  • Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant
  • Alkalicious Cold Pressed Juice Bar
  • Almighty Meals
  • Battlegrounds Coffeehouse & Grill
  • Black Pelican Seafood Co.
  • Boy Blue’s Place
  • Buskey’s Chill & Grill
  • Crave Bakery & Coffee Bar
  • El Puente Mexican Grill
  • Fat Boyz Fire Pit
  • Friday Night Lightz Hometown Bar & Grill
  • Got Fish? Seafood
  • Hickory Trading Company & Cafe
  • Hotrodders Cafe
  • Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant
  • L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
  • McGrath’s Burger Shack
  • Noodle Man Chesapeake
  • Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar
  • Pirates Cove
  • Rasoi IV Authentic Indian Cuisine
  • Recovery Sports Grill
  • Soulivia’s Art + Soul
  • Southside BBQ & Catering
  • Tap It Local – Grassfield
  • Tap It Local – Western Branch
  • The Dirty Buffalo Grassfield
  • Tossed And Sauced
  • Wasserhund Brewing Company
  • Wickers Crab Pot Seafood

For more information about Chesapeake Restaurant Week or to see the available menus, click here .



