Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. The high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 1:45 p.m. The area is just south of I-70.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

1 dead following Monday night shooting on Norton Avenue in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City on Monday night has left one person dead. It happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Norton Avenue, just north of E. 58th Street. That is several blocks east of Swope Parkway. One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Vehicle stolen from Kansas City mother working at pizza restaurant

The University of Kansas has apologized to the Indigenous community and has restarted repatriation efforts after Native American ancestors were found in its museum collections. |. Time is running out for voters in Kansas who want to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election!. Billboards to be...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police identify two victims found dead in Northland woods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers continue to investigate the deaths of two people found in woods just west of Worlds of Fun. The Kansas City Police Department said that on Sunday about 2 p.m., officers responded to NE 48th Street and Randolph Road for a medical call. A release...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Grain Valley police investigating fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Grain Valley are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. It appears to have happened inside a white duplex in the area of NW Scenic Lane and NW Baytree Drive. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of 40 Highway. The shooting...
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
KCTV 5

2 seriously injured in Monday afternoon shooting, KCPD says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two people seriously injured. The call about the shooting appears to have come out at 1:20 p.m. According to the police, two shooting victims were located at the QuikTrip near E. 87th...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

1 dead, 1 wounded in double-shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Police say they observed a crash involving multiple vehicles in the area. Two shooting victims were found in one of...
KANSAS CITY, MO

