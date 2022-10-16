Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. The high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 1:45 p.m. The area is just south of I-70.
KCTV 5
1 dead following Monday night shooting on Norton Avenue in KC
Woman killed in shooting near 57th, Norton in Kansas City
Driver critically injured after crash on 71 Highway in Kansas City
Police identify woman killed in Monday night homicide in Kansas City
KCTV 5
Vehicle stolen from Kansas City mother working at pizza restaurant
KCTV 5
Police identify two victims found dead in Northland woods
Neighbors shocked after Kansas City man charged in sword killing
KCTV 5
Grain Valley police investigating fatal shooting
KCTV 5
Man found shot in street, Independence police take 1 into custody
KCTV 5
Kansas City man sentenced for two armed robberies of hotels on same day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced Wednesday for his role in two armed robberies of hotels on the same day. A U.S. District Judge sentenced 30-year-old Anthony Payne Jr. to 17 years in federal prison without parole. Payne is also ordered by the court to pay $860 in restitution.
Woman won’t be charged in shooting death of Kansas City firefighter
Kansas City man charged, accused of killing brother with sword
KCTV 5
2 seriously injured in Monday afternoon shooting, KCPD says
KCTV 5
1 dead, 1 wounded in double-shooting in Kansas City
Driver critically injured in 1-vehicle crash on 71 Highway at 39th Street
KCTV 5
South Plaza residents say ‘enough is enough’ when it comes to crime
KMBC.com
Dozens of firearms stolen after burglars hit 3 Kansas City-area gun stores
Former Kansas City officer pleads guilty to stealing, not working off-duty shifts
KCTV 5
Billboards to be unveiled Wednesday as mothers band together against fentanyl
