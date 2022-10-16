Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
South Lake Tahoe Installs Ban of Single-Use Plastic Water BottlesAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
2news.com
Fire at Carson City's Historic Lee House Deemed Accidental
Fire heavily damaged the historic Lee House in Carson City. It happened in the 300 block of Minnesota Avenue, just after midnight Thursday, October 13. The Carson City Fire Department says the cause of the fire was a coffee pot that was left on. Carson City fire crews responded to...
2news.com
Local organizations come together to remind community of Safe Place Program
Citing a rise in the number of youth requesting services, partners of the Safe Place program, managed by the nonprofit Children’s Cabinet in partnership with multiple northern Nevada locations to offer respite to those looking to extricate themselves from dangerous or compromised circumstances, united Tuesday at a press conference to remind northern Nevadans how to use the program.
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada to Hold Baggin' for Apples Event
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada will hold its all ages volunteer event, Baggin’ for Apples on October 27th. The event will be held at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Food Bank will be joined...
2news.com
Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Silver Lake Elementary School
Silver Lake Elementary School in Reno was temporarily on a precautionary code yellow lockdown due to nearby police activity. The incident started around 2 p.m. The lockdown was lifted less than one hour later. We're sending a crew to the scene right now to get more details. If you have...
2news.com
Police Resolve Situation after Suspicious Person at Silver Lake Elementary School
Silver Lake Elementary School in Reno was temporarily on a precautionary code yellow lockdown due to nearby police activity. The incident started around 2 p.m. The lockdown was lifted less than one hour later. This message was sent to families from the principal, Courtney Sego, about the cause of the...
KOLO TV Reno
Third Thursdays at The Basement
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new event happening Downtown to draw people to an indoor marketplace. The Basement is one of the most historic places in our area. What used to be a post office in 1932, now is a place to study, have a business meeting, or mingle.
2news.com
University dedicates monument at Virginia and Ninth Streets
(October 18, 2022) The University of Nevada, Reno held a celebration today for the recently renamed nine-block stretch of Center Street between the Truckee River bridge near First Street and the University gates at Ninth Street as “University Way.”. The University also held a dedication for the new monument...
2news.com
6th Annual Carson City BOOnanza Event Happening Next Thursday
The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invites the community to join us for our 6th annual Carson City BOOnanza. This event attracts over two thousand kids and their families each year and is a safe and fun way to celebrate Halloween. Over 70 local businesses and organizations...
2news.com
Walk Held in Downtown Reno for White Cane Awareness Day
On October 15, 2022, blind people from the National Federation of the Blind of Nevada and Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living walked through Downtown Reno in celebration of Blind Equality Achievement Month and White Cane Awareness Day. The group met at RTC 4th Street Station and had lunch after...
Plumas County News
Area departments respond to structure fire in Portola
Beckwourth Fire District responded to a structure fire at 20 North Beckwith Street in Portola at approximately 10 p.m. on the evening of Monday, October 17. Beckwourth Fire District Chief Bret Russell established incident command, and reported that as he responded to the call, he could see the glow of the flames from Highway 70 and immediately put out a call for mutual aid to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures. “The structure was a fully involved trailer with the potential to spread to adjacent trailers,” Russell explained. “We had an astronomical showing of mutual aid from Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District and Sierra Valley Volunteer Fire, and everyone worked together really well.” All residents were able to evacuate the home without injury, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
2news.com
City of South Lake Tahoe to host State of the City Address
The City of South Lake Tahoe will host its second annual State of the City Address this Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. It's happening at the Beach Retreat & Lodge Conference Center at 3411 Lake Tahoe Blvd. The event will be emceed by City Manager Joe Irvin, while...
2news.com
Falls Colors are Reaching Their Peak in Northern Nevada
If the weather is right, fall can be a beautiful time of year in the Truckee Meadows. As the sun angle lowers, the color of the leave’s changes. A lower sun angle means shorter days and less sunlight. Chlorophyll not only produces the green color in trees, but also absorbs sunlight. During the fall, trees change colors as the chlorophyll goes away.
2news.com
UNR to celebrate University Way and monument dedication on Tuesday
The University of Nevada, Reno will hold a celebration for the recently renamed nine-block stretch of Center Street between the Truckee River bridge near First Street and the University gates at Ninth Street as “University Way.”. The University will also hold a dedication for the new monument on the...
2news.com
Truckee Meadow Water Authority hosting irrigation winterization workshops
The temperatures are finally dropping, and plants and grasses are growing more slowly. As your yard moves toward dormancy, this is nature’s signal to start preparing your landscape for winter with less frequent and shorter watering times. If you haven’t already, it’s time to reduce sprinkler run times or...
KOLO TV Reno
Sun Valley fire displaces 5
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire starting in Sun Valley spread to a home Monday morning, displacing five people. Truckee Meadows Fire and NV Energy responded to the blaze near East First Avenue and Carol Street. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies located a small fire in the backyard of a residence there.
2news.com
'Trick or Suite' Returns to Greater Nevada Field on October 26th
Following a two-year hiatus, Greater Nevada Field will have its spook-takular Halloween flair at the ballpark in full force as Trick or Suite returns on Wednesday, October 26th, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with proceeds benefitting the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Everyone is encouraged to wear their Halloween...
2news.com
Carson City schools bring home trophies in multiple competitions
Last week, student-athletes from Carson Middle School dominated several Tah-Neva League Championships while Carson High School’s Blue Thunder Band placed first at Reed and the Carson High varsity football team defeated Douglas, bringing home a few trophies and numerous smiles. The Carson Middle School seventh-grade girls’ basketball team held...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Be a Tahoe Hero’: Incline woman launches trash program
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Carolyn Usinger, known for picking up litter on major highways around Lake Tahoe, has created a program that allows anyone to pick up trash. She has also announced a number of recommendations to local agencies and community members in order to alleviate the amount of trash left in the basin.
livability.com
Why I Built My Business in Reno, Nevada
These business owners came for the lifestyle but appreciate all the perks of doing business in Reno. Location is everything when building a business, so we sat down with two Reno-based business owners — Adam Kiefer of Talage and Relina Shirley of HideIt Mounts — to discuss why they built their companies in the “Biggest Little City in the World.”
Record-Courier
Events Center in final stages
The largest construction project in Douglas County is nearly closed in for fall and winter which will pave the way for interior work. The Tahoe Events Center is scheduled to open on July 2023 after two years of work. The undergrounding of existing overhead utility lines, sewer upgrades, and construction...
