Beckwourth Fire District responded to a structure fire at 20 North Beckwith Street in Portola at approximately 10 p.m. on the evening of Monday, October 17. Beckwourth Fire District Chief Bret Russell established incident command, and reported that as he responded to the call, he could see the glow of the flames from Highway 70 and immediately put out a call for mutual aid to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures. “The structure was a fully involved trailer with the potential to spread to adjacent trailers,” Russell explained. “We had an astronomical showing of mutual aid from Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District and Sierra Valley Volunteer Fire, and everyone worked together really well.” All residents were able to evacuate the home without injury, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

