Florida State

Zayne
2d ago

The ones voting for life are they the sames ones that don't believe in abortions?...I would hope so because you can't have it both ways

Ron Brewer
2d ago

when a person kills 14 kids and 3 teachers and not get the death penalty.....then expect more of the same

John Kudla
2d ago

he'll make a great president. unfortunately anything besides Joe is better. the country is a laughing stock and people are more worried about joe?Joe??

The Hill

Tampa Bay paper publishes video of people being arrested for voter fraud after DeSantis crackdown

Newly released police footage from the Tampa Bay Times on Tuesday showed confusion amid Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) efforts to crack down on voter fraud in August. The body camera footage showed police arresting Florida residents for voter fraud in August. Police seemed themselves seemed somewhat confused as they told several stunned Hillsborough County residents that they had warrants for their arrest for voter fraud.
MSNBC

New legal challenges to Florida's abortion law could be groundbreaking

In April, Florida enacted a law that sharply restricted abortion access in the state and banned most abortions after 15 weeks. That law, known as HB 5, is now encountering some exciting and innovative legal opposition, not only from groups that fight for civil liberties and reproductive freedoms, but from religious groups as well. The challenges in Florida — and somewhat similar ones in Kentucky and Indiana — may signal subtle but significant shifts in how activists across the country are contesting a recent string of conservative Christian legislative triumphs.
floridapolitics.com

Christina Pushaw to be deposed in Andrew Warren suspension hearing

Warren's attorneys claim the Governor's Office has not turned over requested communication. Christina Pushaw, the firebrand former Press Secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis and current Director of Rapid Response for his campaign, is being deposed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court Northern District Tallahassee Division in the case concerning Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s suspension from office.
Orlando Weekly

FDOT, contractor face lawsuit over Gov. Ron DeSantis' migrant flight stunt

An open-government group has filed a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Transportation and a state contractor, alleging they did not comply with public-records requests stemming from controversial flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The Florida Center for Government Accountability filed the lawsuit Saturday in Leon County circuit court. The nonprofit group also filed a separate lawsuit last week against Gov. Ron DeSantis and the governor’s office seeking to force the release of records.
fsunews.com

Naloxone distribution begins across Florida

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Tallahassee Democrat announced for International Overdose Awareness Day that the Florida Department of Health would be extending its overdose protection initiative to all 67 Florida counties. Between January and June of 2021, 4,140 opioid-related deaths were documented in Florida. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH)...
Orlando Weekly

Florida Supreme Court case determining whether cops can be protected as victims when they shoot someone set for December

The Florida Supreme Court on Monday scheduled arguments Dec. 7 in a high-profile case about a 2018 constitutional amendment known as “Marsy’s Law.” The voter-approved Marsy’s Law amendment included a series of protections for crime victims. The 1st District Court of Appeal last year sided with two Tallahassee police officers who invoked the law to prevent their identities from being released after use-of-force shooting incidents in which they were threatened. The officers argued they were victims in the incidents. The city of Tallahassee appealed to the Supreme Court and has been joined by news organizations that say the officers’ names should be released.
