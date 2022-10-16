Read full article on original website
Zayne
2d ago
The ones voting for life are they the sames ones that don't believe in abortions?...I would hope so because you can't have it both ways
Ron Brewer
2d ago
when a person kills 14 kids and 3 teachers and not get the death penalty.....then expect more of the same
John Kudla
2d ago
he'll make a great president. unfortunately anything besides Joe is better. the country is a laughing stock and people are more worried about joe?Joe??
Related
Video: Cops “almost apologetic” as they’re forced to carry out Ron DeSantis’ “voter fraud” arrests
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the University of Miami Health System Don Soffer Clinical Research Center on May 17, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Times released body camera footage of local police carrying out one of the well-publicized...
Democrat Charlie Crist In West Palm Beach Says Floridians Paying "DeSanTAX"
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' political opponent blames him for the property insurance crisis and accuses the governor of "colluding" with insurance companies.
‘Why now? Why me?’ Bodycam videos of Florida voter fraud arrests show confusion, distress
Six people were arrested on the morning of Aug. 18 on charges of voting illegally in the 2020 election.
Tampa Bay paper publishes video of people being arrested for voter fraud after DeSantis crackdown
Newly released police footage from the Tampa Bay Times on Tuesday showed confusion amid Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) efforts to crack down on voter fraud in August. The body camera footage showed police arresting Florida residents for voter fraud in August. Police seemed themselves seemed somewhat confused as they told several stunned Hillsborough County residents that they had warrants for their arrest for voter fraud.
wufe967.com
DeSantis' office blasts media claims that voter assistance is political: 'The distinction is clear'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office fired back against media accusations that his recent ease of voting restrictions in the three counties hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian was due to the fact that these areas lean Republican. DeSantis announced an emergency executive order on Thursday that expanded mail-in ballot...
Charlie Crist speaks in West Palm Beach about housing affordability and property insurance
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist made a campaign stop in West Palm Beach on Tuesday, touting his determination to cut property insurance costs in Florida and increase the ability of people to pay pandemic-boosted housing prices. Crist, who was in Palm Beach Gardens on Sunday for a “Speaking up for American Indivisible Pep Rally,” was...
British Newspaper’s Reporting On Voting Changes In Central Florida Debunked
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office on Monday hit back at yet other media lie about the Republican incumbent. At issue, this time, was a recent report by The Guardian, a left-wing British paper. The Guardian recapped a story by The Washington Post about voting in
MSNBC
New legal challenges to Florida's abortion law could be groundbreaking
In April, Florida enacted a law that sharply restricted abortion access in the state and banned most abortions after 15 weeks. That law, known as HB 5, is now encountering some exciting and innovative legal opposition, not only from groups that fight for civil liberties and reproductive freedoms, but from religious groups as well. The challenges in Florida — and somewhat similar ones in Kentucky and Indiana — may signal subtle but significant shifts in how activists across the country are contesting a recent string of conservative Christian legislative triumphs.
Three still missing in Florida's hard-hit Lee County following Hurricane Ian
More than 20 days after Hurricane Ian thrashed the southeastern United States, three people from Florida's hard-hit Lee County were still missing Tuesday night, authorities said.
floridapolitics.com
Christina Pushaw to be deposed in Andrew Warren suspension hearing
Warren's attorneys claim the Governor's Office has not turned over requested communication. Christina Pushaw, the firebrand former Press Secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis and current Director of Rapid Response for his campaign, is being deposed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court Northern District Tallahassee Division in the case concerning Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s suspension from office.
FDOT, contractor face lawsuit over Gov. Ron DeSantis' migrant flight stunt
An open-government group has filed a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Transportation and a state contractor, alleging they did not comply with public-records requests stemming from controversial flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The Florida Center for Government Accountability filed the lawsuit Saturday in Leon County circuit court. The nonprofit group also filed a separate lawsuit last week against Gov. Ron DeSantis and the governor’s office seeking to force the release of records.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Democratic Challenger Charlie Crist Clash On Education Issues
Education issues such as parental rights, school boards and teachers unions have become a key battleground in the race between Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist. DeSantis, who is widely considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, has drawn national attention because of
fsunews.com
Naloxone distribution begins across Florida
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Tallahassee Democrat announced for International Overdose Awareness Day that the Florida Department of Health would be extending its overdose protection initiative to all 67 Florida counties. Between January and June of 2021, 4,140 opioid-related deaths were documented in Florida. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH)...
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.
It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.
Rick Scott says Florida property insurance rates ‘skyrocketed’ in Ron DeSantis’ era
“People are going bare now because they can't afford it.”
Florida DOT, contractor faces records lawsuits stemming from migrant flights
The group made records requests on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, after the DeSantis administration flew about 50 migrants from Texas to Massachusetts.
Florida Supreme Court case determining whether cops can be protected as victims when they shoot someone set for December
The Florida Supreme Court on Monday scheduled arguments Dec. 7 in a high-profile case about a 2018 constitutional amendment known as “Marsy’s Law.” The voter-approved Marsy’s Law amendment included a series of protections for crime victims. The 1st District Court of Appeal last year sided with two Tallahassee police officers who invoked the law to prevent their identities from being released after use-of-force shooting incidents in which they were threatened. The officers argued they were victims in the incidents. The city of Tallahassee appealed to the Supreme Court and has been joined by news organizations that say the officers’ names should be released.
Click10.com
President Joe Biden coming to South Florida for Charlie Crist campaign event
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – President Joe Biden is planning a visit to South Florida ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Biden will travel to Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to a release from the White House. The purpose of Biden’s visit will be to appear at a...
New Poll Shows Charlie Crist Struggling To Win Over Voters In Major Metro Florida Areas
Florida Democratic candidate Charlie Crist is struggling to tread water as Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis draws high marks, according to a recent poll of nearly 700 likely voters. According to a recent survey by Spectrum News and Siena College, 55 percent of respondents say
