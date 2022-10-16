Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New downtown bar aims to end ‘FOMO’ with endless entertainment opportunitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This 5-Story Antique Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Sleepy Buckeyes can find mattress options at Sandman SleepThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit claiming the state illegally double-taxes some residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by two Northeast Ohio taxpayers who claimed the state “double-taxed” them and thousands of other Ohioans because they never received W-2 forms from their employers. Without comment, all seven members of the court voted to dismiss...
Hilliard teachers' union vote 'no confidence' against three board of education members
HILLIARD, Ohio — Hilliard Education Association President Linna Jordan says the union has voted “no confidence” in three of the district’s board of education members. “We don’t believe they can carry or uphold the values of the organization and of our district,” Jordan said.
cwcolumbus.com
US surgeon general visits Columbus to advocate for mental health in children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The U.S. surgeon general visited Columbus Tuesday to join Nationwide Children's Hospital's On Our Sleeves campaign amid growing concerns about mental health in children. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joined On Our Sleeves Clinical Director Dr. Ariana Hoet to discuss child mental health. 1...
Despite reports of harm, DeWine refuses comment on abortion ban law
With Gov. Mike DeWine’s blessing, Ohio is in court, fighting to reimpose strict abortion regulations under a law he signed in 2019. But he’s refusing to publicly comment on the numerous stories of suffering it caused during the 11 weeks it was enforced. The law DeWine signed, Senate Bill 23, bans abortion after fetal cardiac […] The post Despite reports of harm, DeWine refuses comment on abortion ban law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
cwcolumbus.com
No confidence vote by HEA has Hilliard parents concerned about politics in the classroom
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The Hilliard Education Association said Monday they have “no confidence” in three of the five school board members. This comes after heated board meetings regarding religious education and LGBTQ issues at Hilliard Schools. The HEA was circulating a petition that said, “the board...
cwcolumbus.com
75 people referred to Ohio AG over possible election fraud, secretary of state says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 75 people are being investigated for possible election fraud after a new round of reviews, the Ohio secretary of state says. Sec. LaRose said his office has referred a total of 630 cases of election fraud since he took office. It's unclear how many of...
shorelineareanews.com
New graduate of Columbus State Community College
COLUMBUS, Ohio (October 10, 2022) - The following student graduated from Columbus State Community College on August 12, 2022.
Out in Ohio: Columbus couple cultivates safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth
‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus couple is cultivating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth in unlikely places, as inclusion is under debate in Ohio’s classrooms and legislature. Amanda Erickson and her wife, Sarah, are changemakers in central Ohio. As the director of education […]
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus COVID expert keeping an eye on 'up and coming' variant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There may be another COVID wave coming. The sub-variant known as BQ.1 is concerning as it is possible vaccines and boosters won’t touch it and this version of the virus seems to spread faster than most. Ohio Health Infectious Disease expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo...
Former Ohio Islamic center director admits to embezzlement, fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Gahanna man is facing up to 30 years in prison after he admitted to embezzling thousands of dollars from an Islamic center in Columbus while he was the center’s director. Ahmed A. Sh. Ahmed, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud, submitting...
lootpress.com
Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ivan Lee Burton, 47, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty today to distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on August 3, 2022, Burton sold approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Parkersburg. Burton admitted to conspiring with others to complete numerous drug transactions in the Parkersburg area between April 2022 and September 2022. Burton further admitted to using other individuals to sell drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine base, also known as “crack,” during this time.
Black Tech Columbus preparing for central Ohio’s future
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Since 2018, a group of Black entrepreneurs and leaders in Columbus have worked to bridge the gap between careers in technology and people of color through an organization called Black Tech Columbus. “What has really led to the amount of success that we’ve had in such a short time is the […]
North Columbus market joins effort to help Latinos with inflation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A chance for a little relief during a time when everything is more expensive. The Libre Initiative joined with Toro Meat Market on East Dublin Granville Road to raise awareness of federal policies that are driving up the costs of groceries, gas, and other necessities as part of 20 events across […]
wosu.org
AEP wants to replace aging transmission line in eastern Franklin County
American Electric Power of Ohio is proposing construction of a new 138 kV transmission line on the east side of Franklin County in the Blacklick estates area to replace an aging line that frequent overloads. The $21 million transmission line would replace the existing Refugee / Groves Road transmission line,...
The Intel effect: How Licking County land and housing prices are rising
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thanks to Intel the price of an acre of land in Licking County near the future home of the semiconductor facilities is higher than it’s ever been. “We are seeing increases in farmland from $20,000 an acre in 2021 to $45,000 in 2022,” Licking County Auditor Michael Smith said.
CPD: Walk-in shooting victim at Nationwide Children’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sunday night. Police said officers received a call at approximately 9:45 p.m. from special duty officers at the hospital reporting the gunshot victim. Police dispatch did not yet have victim information, where the shooting may have happened, or […]
Block’s Bagels lands temporary restraining order against Fox’s Bagel & Deli
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Block’s Bagels’ products should be back on the menu at two former locations — for now. The longtime Central Ohio bagel shop last week sued its former business partner Jeremy Fox and related entities after Fox rebranded the two Block’s locations he operated as Fox’s Bagel & Deli. The […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Newark, OH
In the junctions of Licking River sits the historic city of Newark, the county seat of Licking County in Ohio. The indigenous people first settled in the area known as Hopewell Culture, who built the historic ancient complex Newark Earthworks. After the indigenous people's settlement, the European-American settlement was in...
Supporters of Donovan Lewis gather in downtown Columbus to seek justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family and friends of Donovan Lewis gathered in downtown Columbus Saturday to fight for justice in his name. Lewis, 20, was killed by Columbus Police officer Ricky Anderson in August after officers were serving an arrest warrant for him. On Saturday, almost two months after...
Comments / 0