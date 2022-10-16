ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

cwcolumbus.com

US surgeon general visits Columbus to advocate for mental health in children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The U.S. surgeon general visited Columbus Tuesday to join Nationwide Children's Hospital's On Our Sleeves campaign amid growing concerns about mental health in children. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joined On Our Sleeves Clinical Director Dr. Ariana Hoet to discuss child mental health. 1...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Despite reports of harm, DeWine refuses comment on abortion ban law

With Gov. Mike DeWine’s blessing, Ohio is in court, fighting to reimpose strict abortion regulations under a law he signed in 2019. But he’s refusing to publicly comment on the numerous stories of suffering it caused during the 11 weeks it was enforced. The law DeWine signed, Senate Bill 23, bans abortion after fetal cardiac […] The post Despite reports of harm, DeWine refuses comment on abortion ban law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Out in Ohio: Columbus couple cultivates safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth

‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community.  COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus couple is cultivating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth in unlikely places, as inclusion is under debate in Ohio’s classrooms and legislature.  Amanda Erickson and her wife, Sarah, are changemakers in central Ohio. As the director of education […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus COVID expert keeping an eye on 'up and coming' variant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There may be another COVID wave coming. The sub-variant known as BQ.1 is concerning as it is possible vaccines and boosters won’t touch it and this version of the virus seems to spread faster than most. Ohio Health Infectious Disease expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo...
COLUMBUS, OH
lootpress.com

Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ivan Lee Burton, 47, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty today to distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on August 3, 2022, Burton sold approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Parkersburg. Burton admitted to conspiring with others to complete numerous drug transactions in the Parkersburg area between April 2022 and September 2022. Burton further admitted to using other individuals to sell drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine base, also known as “crack,” during this time.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Black Tech Columbus preparing for central Ohio’s future

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Since 2018, a group of Black entrepreneurs and leaders in Columbus have worked to bridge the gap between careers in technology and people of color through an organization called Black Tech Columbus. “What has really led to the amount of success that we’ve had in such a short time is the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Walk-in shooting victim at Nationwide Children’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sunday night. Police said officers received a call at approximately 9:45 p.m. from special duty officers at the hospital reporting the gunshot victim. Police dispatch did not yet have victim information, where the shooting may have happened, or […]
COLUMBUS, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Newark, OH

In the junctions of Licking River sits the historic city of Newark, the county seat of Licking County in Ohio. The indigenous people first settled in the area known as Hopewell Culture, who built the historic ancient complex Newark Earthworks. After the indigenous people's settlement, the European-American settlement was in...
NEWARK, OH

