Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

The Hill: A Walk Through History

ST. LOUIS — Dana DiPiazza sat down with one of St. Louis’ top neighborhood tour guides, Joe DeGregorio. He’s famous for his neighborhood walking tours that cover history, food, events, activities and architecture. On Wednesday afternoon, October 19th, he’s leading a group from Oasis (a STL senior...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

New Balance St. Louis is more than just a shoe store

ST. LOUIS — New Balance St. Louis is nationally recognized and locally owned by the Brown Family. The stores offers free 3D foot scans with cutting edge technology and unmatched customer service, all to assist in finding the perfect shoe for you. New Balance St. Louis has 3 area...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man dies in St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died in a Tuesday crash in St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Page Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Police said a 2013 Kia Sportage was going eastbound on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Suspected human remains are discovered in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police launched a homicide investigation Monday evening after suspected human remains were uncovered in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a fire department cadaver dog discovered the suspected human remains at about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of North 19th St.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Moment of the Day: Turkeys talking trash in Affton

ST. LOUIS — It’s a Moment of the Day you just can't miss. Look at what happens every Monday, which is trash day at Barb and Dan Millikan's house in Affton. Apparently, they've been doing this all summer long. And yes, it happened again this week. I'm sure...
AFFTON, MO
saucemagazine.com

11 comfort food dishes to try in St. Louis this fall

When the temperatures begin to drop and the holidays start to loom, our cravings for rich, delicious comforts go through the roof. Here are 11 tasty treats perfect for this - or any - season. RBBQ. Robust Bistro & Wine Bar, in partnership with Vito Racanelli of Big V’s Craft...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis man charged in deadly carjacking

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was charged in a fatal carjacking that happened earlier this month in St. Louis. Charging documents say Laveal D. Jones II, 24, was with the victim at a Metro East night club in the early morning of Oct.1 before driving back into St. Louis. Shortly after dropping off a third person in the 3000 block of Walton Place, two shots were heard. After the shots were heard, a body was seen on video in the street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

