KSDK
My Lou: Living life by doing the ‘scary’
There are some people in St. Louis who believe in living life to the fullest by stepping out of their comfort zones. Joe Fingerhut is one of them.
KSDK
The 1st Annual Pines Fest hosted by The Mighty Pines is this Saturday at The Big Top
ST. LOUIS — The 1st Annual Pines Fest hosted by The Mighty Pines is bringing together local artists for an unforgettable evening of music in Grand Center. The event is at The Lot at The Big Top on Saturday, October 22nd. The line up is stacked with some of...
St. Louis Alderman Reacts to Human Remains Found in Vacant Lot
A ribcage and hip were discovered by a cadaver dog
KSDK
The Hill: A Walk Through History
ST. LOUIS — Dana DiPiazza sat down with one of St. Louis’ top neighborhood tour guides, Joe DeGregorio. He’s famous for his neighborhood walking tours that cover history, food, events, activities and architecture. On Wednesday afternoon, October 19th, he’s leading a group from Oasis (a STL senior...
Queen of Hearts Drawing Tuesday estimated at $450,000
All eyes will turn towards Waterloo Tuesday night.
VIDEO: See St. Louis from 260 Miles Up
International Space Station camera captures an "exceptionally clear" view of the Lou
9 Bronze River Des Peres Greenway trail markers stolen
They are part of a project that has helped to beautify south St. Louis, but Tuesday morning several big, bronze trail markers for the River Des Peres Greenway are missing after they were stolen.
Restaurants board up windows and doors after 2nd night of burglaries in the Central West End
ST. LOUIS — Business owners in the Central West End were left concerned after another string of overnight break-ins on Tuesday. Sunisa Payne and Thai Bowl Forest Park Ave and South Taylor were open for business despite a broken front door. At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, video surveillance footage...
KSDK
St. Louis pediatricians see more respiratory sickness unusual this time of year
Respiratory syncytial virus is common in most children before the age of 2. But the cases in St. Louis right now are unusual.
KSDK
New Balance St. Louis is more than just a shoe store
ST. LOUIS — New Balance St. Louis is nationally recognized and locally owned by the Brown Family. The stores offers free 3D foot scans with cutting edge technology and unmatched customer service, all to assist in finding the perfect shoe for you. New Balance St. Louis has 3 area...
KSDK
Thieves burglarize businesses in the Central West End causing owners to board up
Several restaurants in the Central West End neighborhood in St. Louis are boarded up Tuesday night. This comes after they were broken into two nights straight.
KMOV
Man dies in St. Louis crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died in a Tuesday crash in St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Page Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Police said a 2013 Kia Sportage was going eastbound on...
Suspected human remains are discovered in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police launched a homicide investigation Monday evening after suspected human remains were uncovered in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a fire department cadaver dog discovered the suspected human remains at about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of North 19th St.
KSDK
Moment of the Day: Turkeys talking trash in Affton
ST. LOUIS — It’s a Moment of the Day you just can't miss. Look at what happens every Monday, which is trash day at Barb and Dan Millikan's house in Affton. Apparently, they've been doing this all summer long. And yes, it happened again this week. I'm sure...
saucemagazine.com
11 comfort food dishes to try in St. Louis this fall
When the temperatures begin to drop and the holidays start to loom, our cravings for rich, delicious comforts go through the roof. Here are 11 tasty treats perfect for this - or any - season. RBBQ. Robust Bistro & Wine Bar, in partnership with Vito Racanelli of Big V’s Craft...
University City threatens to take woman to court over garden
University City threatened to take a homeowner to court over "weeds" in their yard.
Human remains found in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after the discovery of human remains Monday in north St. Louis.
KMOV
St. Louis man charged in deadly carjacking
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was charged in a fatal carjacking that happened earlier this month in St. Louis. Charging documents say Laveal D. Jones II, 24, was with the victim at a Metro East night club in the early morning of Oct.1 before driving back into St. Louis. Shortly after dropping off a third person in the 3000 block of Walton Place, two shots were heard. After the shots were heard, a body was seen on video in the street.
KSDK
Trick or Treating at the St. Louis Aquarium? Arrrrr, Matey...Yes!
ST. LOUIS — Trick or Treating at the St. Louis Aquarium? Arrrrr, Matey.. yes!!. Grab your costumes and head to the St. Louis Aquarium where children and annual pass holders will receive a trick or treat bag to use to collect pirate booty (aka candy)!. Before you enter, be...
Man behind radioactive school report motivated by St. Louis flooding
This is not the first time a Massachusetts company has raised the alarm about radioactive contamination inside a St. Louis area building.
