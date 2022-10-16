ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was charged in a fatal carjacking that happened earlier this month in St. Louis. Charging documents say Laveal D. Jones II, 24, was with the victim at a Metro East night club in the early morning of Oct.1 before driving back into St. Louis. Shortly after dropping off a third person in the 3000 block of Walton Place, two shots were heard. After the shots were heard, a body was seen on video in the street.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO