Delaware, OH

Top-seeded Olentangy Berlin hopes to make history in girls soccer district tournament

By Scott Hennen, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
The Olentangy Berlin girls soccer team earned the No. 1 seed for the Division I district tournament for the first time, and now fifth-year coach Tara Zimmer and the Bears want to win their first district championship.

They know it won’t be a simple task.

“It’s definitely exciting, and it means a lot to the program,” said Zimmer, whose team opens at home against 40th-seeded Groveport Madison on Oct. 19, the first day of Division I competition. “The biggest thing is that even though we have put in a lot of work, this is the time of the season that counts. We have to continue what we have done and show we deserve (the No. 1 seed).”

Division II play begins Oct. 18 with Granville as the top seed and Bloom-Carroll at No. 2. Third-seeded Bexley won a district title last season and reached a state semifinal, losing 1-0 to eventual state champion Cincinnati Wyoming.

This season, there will be one Division II district champion after two advanced in 2020 and 2021. The district gave out just one title from 2017-19, but awarded two from 2013-16.

“The toughest part is that only one of us will get out,” said Bexley coach Scott James, whose team opens Oct. 18 at home against 14th-seeded Centennial. “We have to go through Granville and Bloom-Carroll to get there, but we’re playing well at the right time.”

Division III, on the other hand, has two district champions for the first time since the OHSAA added a third division in 2011. Worthington Christian is the top seed and ranked third in the state behind Cincinnati Country Day and Akron Manchester.

“It’s nice having two district champions, and then the two will be playing each other in a regional (semifinal),” said Worthington Christian coach Luke Fields, whose team opens in the second round Oct. 22 at home against 15th-seeded Lakewood or 16th-seeded West Lafayette Ridgewood. “This time of year is about getting the girls ready. It makes for a fun experience.”

Division III competition begins Oct. 17.

The district finals in all three divisions will be contested Oct. 29, and regional semifinals are Nov. 1.

All four Olentangy teams seeded in top eight in Division I

Dublin Jerome is the No. 2 seed, and the Celtics won the OCC-Cardinal Division by handing Berlin its lone loss of the season, 1-0 on Sept. 29.

Olentangy Orange is the third seed and Dublin Coffman is fourth. The four Olentangy schools are seeded in the top eight, with Olentangy sixth and Liberty eighth.

“We went in wanting to play a first-round game because we didn’t want to have close to 10 days off,” said Zimmer, whose team closed the regular season Oct. 13 with a 1-all tie against Orange. “We wanted to get some practice in and have a chance for all of our players to get postseason experience.”

Berlin could get a rematch with 10th-seeded Watterson in a district final. Last fall, the Eagles ended Berlin's season in a 2-1 overtime decision in a district semifinal.

Possible district semifinal matchups include Olentangy against No. 7 Pickerington North and No. 5 Upper Arlington against Liberty. Possibilities for the district finals include Orange against Olentangy, Coffman against No. 9 New Albany and Jerome against UA or Liberty.

  • Favorites: Olentangy Berlin (1), Dublin Jerome (2), Olentangy Orange (3), Dublin Coffman (4)
  • Contenders: Upper Arlington (5), Olentangy (6), Pickerington North (7), New Albany (9)
  • Sleepers: Olentangy Liberty (8), Watterson (10), Hilliard Bradley (11), Gahanna Lincoln (12), Big Walnut (13), Watkins Memorial (15)

Granville, Bloom-Carroll, Bexley lead field in Division II

Bexley knocked off Granville 1-0 in a district final last season after the Blue Aces had won two consecutive titles.

Bloom-Carroll enters the postseason unbeaten in 16 contests.

Bexley has been “tournament ready for the last two weeks," James said. “The experience gained over the last two years, especially last season, will hopefully have us ready for it.

“No matter the game, each team is a unique challenge and we have to be ready for what is thrown at us. We have to figure out how to prepare for the next game."

  • Favorites: Granville (1), Bloom-Carroll (2)
  • Contenders: Bexley (3), Jonathan Alder (5)
  • Sleepers: Hamilton Township (4), Hartley (6), Licking Valley (7)

Worthington Christian primed for Division III tourney

Worthington Christian is looking for its first district championship since defeating Grandview Heights 3-0 in 2014. The Warriors then lost to Hamilton Badin 3-2 in a regional semifinal.

Last season, the Warriors lost to Hartley 1-0 in a shootout in a Division II district final.

“We play the toughest schedule by far in the district, playing four Division I and four Division II schools,” Fields said. “When we lost to Hartley last season, it helped the girls mature and now they know what a shootout is like. We have to make sure to end things before the overtimes or, if not then, before the penalty kicks.”

  • Favorites: Worthington Christian (1), Fairbanks (2)
  • Contenders: Grandview (3), Columbus School for Girls (4), Berlin Hiland (5)
  • Sleepers: Tree of Life (6), Zanesville Rosecrans (7)

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen

