Read full article on original website
Related
paininthepass.info
4 Vehicle Crash Causes Traffic Backup On SB I-15 Near 210 Freeway
FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A four-vehicle crash caused some traffic delays on southbound Interstate 15 Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck with front end damage and a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with rear end damage. The third vehicle was an unknown black car with front and rear-end damage. The fourth vehicle was unknown on the CHP traffic log. The crash took place about 8:11am October 18, 2022 on southbound I-15 just before the 210 Freeway Interchange.
paininthepass.info
Two Injured, One Airlifted After Rollover Crash On Southbound I-15 In Yermo
YERMO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >>Two people were taken to the hospital and one of them in an air ambulance, following a roll over crash Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol and CAL Fire responded to the traffic crash involving an unknown type of white SUV. The crash took place at about 8:20am October 18, 2022. The location was on southbound I-15 Calico Road offramp.
paininthepass.info
Motorcycle Rider Injured In A Crash In The Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A motorcyclist was injured Monday when he unsuccessfully tried to split the lanes between cars and trucks at high speeds on southbound Interstate 15 California Highway Patrol said. CHP, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving a...
paininthepass.info
Big Rig Overturns On Southbound I-15 Near Main Street In Hesperia
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> An overturned big rig caused traffic delays on southbound Interstate 15. The crash was reported at about 8am Tuesday October 18, 2022. Located on southbound I-15 just before Main Street exit. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the crash.
paininthepass.info
One Person Killed One Airlifted Following Wrong-Way Driver Crash On I-15 Near Stateline
MOUNTAIN PASS, CA (Pain In The Pass) >>One person was killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 15 near Stateline Tuesday morning, the result of a wrong-way driver. At approximately 7:45am on October 18, 2022, a white Toyota Camry sedan was traveling the wrong way northbound in the southbound lanes of I-15, between Bailey Road and Nipton Rd. It then struck a white pick-up truck head on and damaged another vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.
vvng.com
Overturned semi causes traffic on the southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday morning on the southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville. It happened at about 8:00 am, on October 18, 2022, between Bear Valley Road and Main Street. For reasons still unknown, a 2021 Peterbilt 579 registered to West...
zachnews.net
Barstow, CA: Local man arrested for armed robbery that occurred inside Motel 6 off Yucca Avenue during the morning last Monday.
Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department have arrested a local man for armed robbery at Motel 6 that occurred during the morning on Monday, October 17th, 2022. According to a new earlier press release a few minutes ago from the Barstow Police Department,...
California police seize staggering 20,000 fentanyl pills in drug bust as county issues public health warning
Health officials in San Bernardino County, California, are warning the public about a rise in fentanyl overdose deaths after police seized 20,000 fentanyl pills last week.
Inmate at San Bernardino County jail charged with murder, accused of killing cellmate
A man housed at a jail in San Bernardino County now faces new charges for murder after his cellmate died earlier this month. Michael Follet, a 67-year-old Yucaipa man, was arrested in September and charged with unlawful use of tear gas, resisting arrest and other weapons charges. On Oct. 2, Follet’s cellmate, 47-year-old Steven Puskar […]
Fontana Herald News
Inmate at West Valley Detention Center is charged with allegedly killing another inmate
A 67-year-old inmate at West Valley Detention Center was charged with allegedly killing another inmate while in custody, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 2, deputies at the jail facility were alerted to a problem inside a cell in their housing unit. Deputies responded and...
crimevoice.com
2 Men Arrested after Motorcycle Pursuit through Apple Valley
Two Victorville men were arrested on drug charges after an Apple Valley deputy led on a three-mile pursuit. The driver, Brady Alan Flanagan (26) was charged with felony evading and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as violating his Post Release Community Supervision. The passenger, Robert David Diaz (29) was booked for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Police seize 20,000 fentanyl pills in San Bernardino County as Health Department issues warning
San Bernardino police officers seized 20,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop. Members of the police department’s narcotics unit stopped a car for undisclosed vehicle code violations some time last week. Three people were inside of the vehicle and were taken into custody without incident. After officers searched the car, they found 20,000 fentanyl […]
z1077fm.com
Missing: Landers Woman, 38, missing since walking away from home on 10/9
The family of a missing woman who walked away from her home in Landers on October 9th is seeking the public’s help in looking for her. Jeannie King is diabetic and on psychiatric medication – she reportedly walked away from her home in Landers without her cellphone or other personal belongings on Sunday October 9th and she hasn’t been seen since. Jeannie King is white, 38 years old and approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall and 250 pounds. She was last seen wearing tan leggings and a black shirt.
vvng.com
Two teen girls ejected during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two teen girls were ejected during a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday night in Apple Valley. It happened at about 9:06 pm, on October 8, 2022, in the area of Central and Johnston Roads. For reasons still unknown, the white minivan rolled over multiple times...
Evacuation orders lifted in San Bernardino County after concern over mud and debris flows
Evacuation orders were lifted Sunday afternoon in parts of San Bernardino County a day after precautions were taken for the threat of mud and debris flows.
Inland Empire evacuations orders lifted after storm system hits Southern California
Evacuation orders for parts of the the Inland Empire have been lifted after a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday and into Sunday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows, though those orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday evening and the shelter at […]
paininthepass.info
Fall Like Weather In The 5 Day Forecast
Southern California, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> This weeks weather forecast for Monday October 16 through Friday October 20 for Southern California. Check out the 5-day forecast below in your area. Cajon Pass/Inland Empire Valley Area Weather:. Monday will be warm, mostly cloudy with AM fog, and a high...
KTLA.com
Questions about dog breeds arise after 80-year-old woman mauled to death in Baldy Mesa
Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the location of the attack. A vicious attack by two dogs last Friday morning left an 80-year-old woman dead, and now questions have arisen regarding whether or not that particular dog breed should be kept as a pet. Deputies with the...
Fontana Herald News
S.B. County issues health advisory regarding dangers of fentanyl due to increase in overdose deaths
San Bernardino County Public Health Officer Michael Sequeira has issued a health advisory to bring attention to the dangers of fentanyl due to a marked increase of overdose deaths in the county. Health advisories are issued to raise public awareness when a significant threat to public health is identified, along...
Fontana Herald News
Are you prepared for an earthquake? Oct. 20 is ShakeOut Day
Local residents are invited to join 22,000 San Bernardino County employees and 700,000 other people living and working in the county by practicing how to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 during this year’s Great ShakeOut. “San Bernardino County is earthquake...
Comments / 1