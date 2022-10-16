ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

paininthepass.info

4 Vehicle Crash Causes Traffic Backup On SB I-15 Near 210 Freeway

FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A four-vehicle crash caused some traffic delays on southbound Interstate 15 Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck with front end damage and a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with rear end damage. The third vehicle was an unknown black car with front and rear-end damage. The fourth vehicle was unknown on the CHP traffic log. The crash took place about 8:11am October 18, 2022 on southbound I-15 just before the 210 Freeway Interchange.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Two Injured, One Airlifted After Rollover Crash On Southbound I-15 In Yermo

YERMO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >>Two people were taken to the hospital and one of them in an air ambulance, following a roll over crash Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol and CAL Fire responded to the traffic crash involving an unknown type of white SUV. The crash took place at about 8:20am October 18, 2022. The location was on southbound I-15 Calico Road offramp.
YERMO, CA
paininthepass.info

Motorcycle Rider Injured In A Crash In The Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A motorcyclist was injured Monday when he unsuccessfully tried to split the lanes between cars and trucks at high speeds on southbound Interstate 15 California Highway Patrol said. CHP, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving a...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Big Rig Overturns On Southbound I-15 Near Main Street In Hesperia

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> An overturned big rig caused traffic delays on southbound Interstate 15. The crash was reported at about 8am Tuesday October 18, 2022. Located on southbound I-15 just before Main Street exit. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the crash.
HESPERIA, CA
paininthepass.info

One Person Killed One Airlifted Following Wrong-Way Driver Crash On I-15 Near Stateline

MOUNTAIN PASS, CA (Pain In The Pass) >>One person was killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 15 near Stateline Tuesday morning, the result of a wrong-way driver. At approximately 7:45am on October 18, 2022, a white Toyota Camry sedan was traveling the wrong way northbound in the southbound lanes of I-15, between Bailey Road and Nipton Rd. It then struck a white pick-up truck head on and damaged another vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

2 Men Arrested after Motorcycle Pursuit through Apple Valley

Two Victorville men were arrested on drug charges after an Apple Valley deputy led on a three-mile pursuit. The driver, Brady Alan Flanagan (26) was charged with felony evading and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as violating his Post Release Community Supervision. The passenger, Robert David Diaz (29) was booked for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

Missing: Landers Woman, 38, missing since walking away from home on 10/9

The family of a missing woman who walked away from her home in Landers on October 9th is seeking the public’s help in looking for her. Jeannie King is diabetic and on psychiatric medication – she reportedly walked away from her home in Landers without her cellphone or other personal belongings on Sunday October 9th and she hasn’t been seen since. Jeannie King is white, 38 years old and approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall and 250 pounds. She was last seen wearing tan leggings and a black shirt.
LANDERS, CA
paininthepass.info

Fall Like Weather In The 5 Day Forecast

Southern California, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> This weeks weather forecast for Monday October 16 through Friday October 20 for Southern California. Check out the 5-day forecast below in your area. Cajon Pass/Inland Empire Valley Area Weather:. Monday will be warm, mostly cloudy with AM fog, and a high...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Are you prepared for an earthquake? Oct. 20 is ShakeOut Day

Local residents are invited to join 22,000 San Bernardino County employees and 700,000 other people living and working in the county by practicing how to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 during this year’s Great ShakeOut. “San Bernardino County is earthquake...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

