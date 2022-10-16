Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
UFC 280: As steroid accusations resurface, defiant TJ Dillashaw flaunts super shredded physique
Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw was stripped of the 135-pound strap back in early 2019 after blowing up his pre-fight drug test. That led to a lengthy disciplinary suspension and heavy criticism from fans, as well as fellow fighters. This ex-champ was mad as hell. LIVE! Watch UFC 280...
MMA fighter gets chucked out of a match after throwing 13 illegal knees to the head of his vulnerable opponent
MMA fighter Vadim Kolesnikov was disqualified from a recent bout after hitting Troy Gibson with 13 illegal strikes.
hypebeast.com
Floyd Mayweather Claims $1 Million USD Payout for Answering Call Over Exhibition Bout With Deji
After losing three exhibition fights against Jake Paul, Vinnie Hacker, and Alex Wassabi, Deji redeemed himself with a convincing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey, showcasing substantial improvement over his previous bouts. However, with just one official win, the British YouTuber Deji will now be stepping into the ring with one of the all-time greats, Floyd Mayweather Jr. The duo faced off ahead of the weekend and are set to meet in Dubai on November 13.
Anderson Silva Is Ruling Out Retirement Following Paul Fight, He Is Having Too Much Fun
Anderson Silva will not be leaving his gloves in the ring after his bout with Jake Paul. Anderson Silva has had a long and successful career in mixed martial arts. He has been at the very top of the sport of MMA and holds records in the UFC to this day. Although his MMA career might be behind him, that does not mean that Silva is ready to walk into retirement. The opposite is true, he is now embarking on a whole new career in boxing.
MMAmania.com
Jorge Masvidal believes it’s good Nate Diaz left UFC: ‘The guy’s like borderline vegetable’
Jorge Masvidal is happy to see his old foe, Nate Diaz, leave Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) last month (details here). The pair of Welterweights made history in Nov. 2019 when they fought over the first and only Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title in mixed martial arts (MMA) history. After three rounds of Masvidal having his way, the fight ended via doctors' stoppage as Diaz suffered two nasty cuts around his eye.
One of boxing's scariest punchers cried his eyes out after separating another opponent from his senses
Historic puncher Deontay Wilder flattened Robert Helenius. He then addressed the media, and cried. The American's coach, Malik Scott, cried, too.
ringsidenews.com
Call For Jey Uso To Defeat Roman Reigns For WWE Undisputed Universal Title
Roman Reigns rules over WWE as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Head of the Table completely reinvented himself after his return in 2020 and the momentum is clearly with him right now. Jimmy Uso suffered a knee injury in March 2020 which put him on the shelf until May...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Extends Offer To 34 Year Old Former Champion To Return
He would be a big get. There are a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent months and several of those have involved wrestlers returning to the company. All kinds of stars are returning to WWE and it has made for several surprise appearances. It can mean a lot to have someone come back, and now WWE is attempting to bring back someone who showed a lot of potential.
SkySports
Claressa Shields says Savannah Marshall must come to US for a rematch, but she would return to UK for Natasha Jonas fight
If Savannah Marshall wants a rematch with Claressa Shields, she’ll have to travel to the USA to take on the undisputed middleweight champion once again. Shields defeated Marshall in an epic battle for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO middleweight titles at a packed O2 Arena in London on Saturday in a show that broke viewing records.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bayley Squares Off With Fan At WWE Live Event
That’s some quality villainy. For the most part, wrestlers are divided into groups of babyfaces and heels. The heels are there to make fans angry at them and to get the fans cheering for the babyfaces to give them what they deserve. That can be accomplished in a variety of ways and now we saw one of the better methods this weekend at a non-televised events.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Goes Nuts With Barrage Of Illegal Knees
MMA fighter Vadim Kolesnikov threw a series of illegal knees against Troy Gibson and nearly got away with it. Kolesnikov and Gibson battled at Cage Conflict 8 on Saturday in a welterweight main card bout. Gibson was making his professional MMA debut. In the first round, Gibson gained side control...
'If he touches Silva he's going down': Ring legend Oscar De La Hoya backs YouTube star and underdog Jake Paul to knock out veteran MMA fighter Anderson Silva in their upcoming boxing bout
Jake Paul is set to fight Anderson Silva on October 29 and boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya believes that there is only one winner. Speaking to Inside Fighting, De La Hoya said that he will be backing Paul to win the bout - which he thinks will be decided by a knockout.
Yardbarker
Bobby Lashley told Vince McMahon last year he would put on 70 pounds and 'just be fat' for 'severe depression' storyline
Bobby Lashley appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast this week. Lashley revealed that pitched an idea for an angle to Vince McMahon a year or two ago:. "I told Vince a year ago, I think a year or two ago, I told him, 'I want to do this character.' He said, 'What is it?' I said, 'If I get beat one time, I want to go into the severe depression and put on like 40, 50, 60, or 70 pounds and just be fat, and then be a completely different character and then have like somebody like an MVP, or somebody that's on my side, kind of like, pull me back and then have the crowd watch his transition back to me.’ He said, ‘There’s no way you can do that.’ I said, ‘Man, I think I can.’”
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes There Could Be Rumblings Of WWE Tag Team Splitting Up
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a hunch that there have been discussions in WWE about splitting up a tag team based on its recent lack of television appearances. "Street Profits, they've been pretty quiet lately," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame Live!" podcast. "We haven't seen a whole lot from the Street Profits. There still could be some rumblings behind the curtain as far as breaking those guys up. I don't know or anything like that. ... Right now, I do not think it's time to break up the Street Profits. I think we can get a whole lot more out of that tag team if we just line these guys up in the right direction."
Daniel Cormier admits that Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career: “Do Bronx has the style and ability to beat him”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career. This Saturday, ‘Do Bronx’ is set to face the Russian contender in the main event of UFC 280. It’ll be the Brazilian’s first since his submission win over Justin Gaethje in May. Prior to that victory, Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title for missing weight.
Charles Oliveira vows to finish Islam Makhachev inside one round at UFC 280: “I came in to ruin their expectations”
Charles Oliveira is expecting to make a statement at UFC 280. Oliveira is set to face Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight title. It’s a fascinating matchup and is a fight that both men have a ton of confidence heading into it. Along with that, the scrap is happening in Abu Dhabi, and according to Oliveira that is because Makhachev’s team demanded it would be there.
MMAmania.com
Khabib trashes Charles Oliveira’s nonexistent ground game — ‘You tap eight times in UFC’
Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira holds the record for most submissions in UFC at 16, as well as the record for most finishes at 19. The Brazilian is also second all time behind Jim Miller (46) for most submission attempts at 40. Too bad “Do Bronx” has no ground game....
Petr Yan calls Sean O'Malley a 'UFC project and Conor McGregor wannabe'
ABU DHABI – Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan thinks Sean O'Malley is being overhyped. Yan (16-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) takes on fan favorite O’Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) on Saturday’s UFC 280 main card at Etihad Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.
Joe Rogan declares Deontay Wilder the most impressive knockout artist in boxing history: “The touch of death”
Joe Rogan has a massive amount of respect for Deontay Wilder’s knockout abilities after watching ‘The Bronze Bomber’ knockout out Robert Helenius in the first round last weekend. Wilder came into the fight looking to re-establish himself as one of the most dangerous heavyweights in boxing and...
MMAmania.com
UFC heavyweight admits to fighting with staph infection, gets suspended for his candor
The show must go on ... unless you have staph infection. That’s a lesson Ilir Latifi learned after drawing a suspension from Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), who benched the Swedish “Sledgehammer” in the wake of his unanimous decision victory over Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 61.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0