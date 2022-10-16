ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Greg McElroy explains why Ohio State is not No. 1 in his rankings

Greg McElroy recently broke down his top 10 teams during his Always College Football podcast. While McElroy likes what he sees from Ohio State so far, there’s one area he sees that the Buckeyes are still falling a bit short when compared to other teams. That area is the...
landgrantholyland.com

Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee

It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
The Spun

Ryan Day Names 1 Ohio State Loss He'll Never Get Over

Ohio State takes on Iowa this weekend, and the Buckeyes own an undefeated record and the No. 2 ranking nationally. Back in 2017, the Buckeyes came to Kinnick Stadium with one loss but also a six-game winning streak. They left Iowa City on the wrong end of a 55-24 final score, their College Football Playoff hopes dashed.
Cleveland.com

Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will start the second half of its season at home with its first game against Iowa in five years. The game will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play-by-play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. This will be OSU’s second game on Fox this season but the first in the network’s Big Noon spot. OSU beat Toledo, 77-21, on the network in Week 3.
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Cotie McMahon

When the 2022-23 season tips off for the Ohio State women’s basketball team, over half of the starting lineup feels predictable. The Buckeyes return four of five from their group who began all the games in their stretch run to the Sweet 16, including First Team All-B1G stars Jacy Sheldon and Taylor Mikesell.
KCRG.com

Iowa’s Phil Parker addresses challenges containing No. 2 Ohio State

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Fresh of their bye weeks, the Iowa football team will visit Ohio State for their first meeting since 2017. The last one panned out well for the Hawkeyes as they took down the Buckeyes 55-24. Iowa had four interceptions in that game and scored 17 points off Ohio State turnovers.
sportstravelmagazine.com

KemperSports to Manage Four Ohio Golf Courses

KemperSports has been selected to manage four Columbus, Ohio area public golf courses: The Golf Club of Dublin, New Albany Links, Bent Tree Golf Club and Royal American Links. The four facilities mark KemperSports’ expansion into Ohio and give the company a total of 18 golf and sports facilities management deals this year.
MaxPreps

High school basketball: Top-ranked prospects Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Collier headline 20th annual Chick-fil-A Classic

The field is headlined by 12 out-of-state teams with high expectations this season — Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Columbus (Miami), Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.), Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix), Huntington Prep (Huntington, W. Va.), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), John Marshall (Richmond, Va.), Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.), Southern California Academy (Castaic, Calif.), The Rock (Gainesville, Fla.) and Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.).
thevillagereporter.com

OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
Cleveland.com

Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster

ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
WHIZ

MVL Football Standings

Here are the Muskingum Valley League football standings through nine weeks. Overall record is listed first, then divisional record. Standings are based on divisional record. Cross-over games don’t count towards standings. Big School Division. 1. Sheridan (8-1, 5-0, Clinched title outright) 2. Tri-Valley (7-2, 3-1) 3. Maysville (5-4, 2-2)
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
