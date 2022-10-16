Read full article on original website
New downtown bar aims to end ‘FOMO’ with endless entertainment opportunitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This 5-Story Antique Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Sleepy Buckeyes can find mattress options at Sandman SleepThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Greg McElroy explains why Ohio State is not No. 1 in his rankings
Greg McElroy recently broke down his top 10 teams during his Always College Football podcast. While McElroy likes what he sees from Ohio State so far, there’s one area he sees that the Buckeyes are still falling a bit short when compared to other teams. That area is the...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud’s passing prowess not enough for midseason All-America status
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud leads the nation in quarterback efficiency rating, yards per attempt and touchdown passes — a level of performance the Buckeyes have come to expect. Also per usual: Stroud being passed up for national awards. The latest example is the...
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day isn’t costing Kyle McCord as many reps as you think
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When you’re 6-0 and blowing conference opponents off the field, as Ohio State football has over its past three games, otherwise overlooked topics go under the microscope. That’s how backup quarterback Kyle McCord became a trending topic of sorts over the past month. A vocal...
Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee
It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
Ryan Day Names 1 Ohio State Loss He'll Never Get Over
Ohio State takes on Iowa this weekend, and the Buckeyes own an undefeated record and the No. 2 ranking nationally. Back in 2017, the Buckeyes came to Kinnick Stadium with one loss but also a six-game winning streak. They left Iowa City on the wrong end of a 55-24 final score, their College Football Playoff hopes dashed.
Joel Klatt explains how Jim Harbaugh reworked Michigan's foundation 'to face Ohio State'
Joel Klatt broke down how this Michigan team is different from others in the past. He thinks the changes that Jim Harbaugh has made recently sets the team up well against Ohio State. Harbaugh got Michigan its first win over Ohio State in quite some time last year. Klatt emphasized...
Michigan at Ohio State opening point spread released
Michigan at Ohio StateWhat is the point spread for Michigan at Ohio State?Michigan will be looking to go back-to-back. Though there are still some hurdles along the way, it appears as if No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are on a collision course to play for a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game.
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will start the second half of its season at home with its first game against Iowa in five years. The game will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play-by-play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. This will be OSU’s second game on Fox this season but the first in the network’s Big Noon spot. OSU beat Toledo, 77-21, on the network in Week 3.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band News
The Ohio State Marching Band has a special performance lined up for this Saturday's game against Iowa. On Monday, the OSU band revealed it will team up with its Hawkeye counterparts for a massive halftime show in Columbus. "That's right. For the first time in Ohio State Marching Band history,...
Jim Knowles weighs in on wild Tennessee-Alabama game, says defense built for Vols' style of play
Jim Knowles watched Tennessee upset Alabama in Week 7 like many people around the country. If it comes down to facing the Volunteers eventually, Knowles will have his defense ready for that type of offense per Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. Ohio State and Tennessee have only played once in...
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio State
Redshirt freshman Kalen Etzler (24) will look to make an impact in his first season with in-game impact for the Buckeyes. Etzler will follow in the footsteps of his uncle, Doug Etzler, who played for Ohio State from 1991-1995. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Cotie McMahon
When the 2022-23 season tips off for the Ohio State women’s basketball team, over half of the starting lineup feels predictable. The Buckeyes return four of five from their group who began all the games in their stretch run to the Sweet 16, including First Team All-B1G stars Jacy Sheldon and Taylor Mikesell.
Iowa’s Phil Parker addresses challenges containing No. 2 Ohio State
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Fresh of their bye weeks, the Iowa football team will visit Ohio State for their first meeting since 2017. The last one panned out well for the Hawkeyes as they took down the Buckeyes 55-24. Iowa had four interceptions in that game and scored 17 points off Ohio State turnovers.
KemperSports to Manage Four Ohio Golf Courses
KemperSports has been selected to manage four Columbus, Ohio area public golf courses: The Golf Club of Dublin, New Albany Links, Bent Tree Golf Club and Royal American Links. The four facilities mark KemperSports’ expansion into Ohio and give the company a total of 18 golf and sports facilities management deals this year.
High school basketball: Top-ranked prospects Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Collier headline 20th annual Chick-fil-A Classic
The field is headlined by 12 out-of-state teams with high expectations this season — Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Columbus (Miami), Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.), Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix), Huntington Prep (Huntington, W. Va.), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), John Marshall (Richmond, Va.), Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.), Southern California Academy (Castaic, Calif.), The Rock (Gainesville, Fla.) and Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.).
OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
MVL Football Standings
Here are the Muskingum Valley League football standings through nine weeks. Overall record is listed first, then divisional record. Standings are based on divisional record. Cross-over games don’t count towards standings. Big School Division. 1. Sheridan (8-1, 5-0, Clinched title outright) 2. Tri-Valley (7-2, 3-1) 3. Maysville (5-4, 2-2)
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
