Helen the 64-year-old gorilla dies at Louisville Zoo
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Workers at the Louisville Zoo are in mourning after the death of Helen, the world’s second oldest gorilla, last Friday. According to the zoo, they had to euthanize the beloved animal after a significant decline in her quality of life. They say she...
Popular car show helps raise money for veteran’s center
LEXINGTON, ky (WTVQ)- A Lexington car club is using proceeds from an annual car show to give back to veterans. The Motorheads Car Club held its’ 5th annual Patriots Day Car Show Sunday at Fredrick Douglas High School. Organizers say the show was in honor of 9/11. It begins...
Norton Children’s Hospital gives Halloween safety tips
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – As Halloween approaches, doctors are urging parents to be aware of safety hazards, to prevent your child from making a trip to the emergency room. Dr. Brit Anderson with Norton Children’s Hospital says when it comes to costumes; don’t choose baggy attire or a mask that makes it tough for your child to see.
Animal cruelty, domestic violence closely intertwined: LFACC
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — In the month of October thus far, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control have placed over 60 animal cruelty-related charges against people in Fayette County. That number surpassed previous records. Of the cases investigated just this year in six of those cases, LFACC found the animals...
Lexington’s household hazardous waste collection back Oct. 22
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — From time to time, Lexington offers a household hazardous waste collection event — and it’s back this Saturday. Fayette County residents can drop off hazardous materials at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike where the city will properly dispose of them for free. Products that...
Domestic violence homicides drastically increase, reason unknown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Lexington is facing some troubling statistics surrounding it. The city says around one-third of Lexington’s homicides this year are domestic and family violence related, so how do we address this problem so it doesn’t continue to grow?
KSP announces “High Five” rural traffic safety project in Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police announced the launch of the “High Five” rural traffic safety project in Madison County on Wednesday. Troopers say the 12-month public safety initiative aims to increase seat belt use and decrease overall serious crashes in five participating rural counties. KSP says the initiative was successful during a pilot test in Iowa.
Friends remember Lexington’s latest homicide victim
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Family and friends remembered 53-year-old Robert Wallace Jr., “Bobbi” to friends and family, who was stabbed to death over the weekend in what was Lexington’s 38th homicide of the year. That surpasses last year’s total and is now the most ever in the city.
KSP launches seat belt usage program in 5 rural counties
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police has launched a program with five rural counties to increase seat belt usage. The five counties selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety project are Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon. They were chosen based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
Public assistance requested in search for missing Casey County man
LIBERTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 37-year-old man. Dennis Davis, of Dunnville, was last seen at his home in Casey County around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. In a press release issued today, KSP says Davis...
Journey coming to Rupp Arena as part of 50th anniversary Freedom Tour
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Rock band Journey is celebrating its 50th anniversary Freedom Tour by bringing its music to Lexington!. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage at Rupp Arena on Feb 14, 2023. The band will be joined by special guest TOTO. Tickets go...
Day 2 of FBI search underway at Bardstown farm, in relation to Crystal Rogers case
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Day two of the search on the Houck family farm is underway. The farm is just 9 miles from Bardstown and belongs to Rosemary Houck, the mother of Brooks Houck, who was Rogers’s boyfriend at the time of her disappearance. Brooks is also...
Cold pattern continues ahead of a weekend warm-up
Winter made an early arrival to the Bluegrass on Tuesday as many areas saw their first snow of the season. The city of Lexington tied the 4th earliest snowfall on record. London broke the previous record for earliest snowfall that was set back on October 25th, 1962. Mid-week forecast. Chilly...
Serious crash on I-75 leads to major traffic delays
UPDATE (2:30 P.M.) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports I-75 South reopened all lanes around 2:30 p.m. LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on I-75 Wednesday morning. Lexington police say it happened at the southern split after a driver...
First snowfall of the season in several spots as the chilly air sticks around
The calendar says late October but it could easily been mid-December on Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Several locations actually had measurable snow early Tuesday with the elevated surfaces and grassy areas covered for a brief period of time. In general this is one of the earliest measurable snows we’ve seen since records have been kept. While only a trace was recorded at Bluegrass Airport in Lexington, for perspective the earliest trace was recorded October 6th, 1952 and the earliest measurable snow (0.2″) was October 19th, 1972 so nearly 50 years to the DAY! Our average first trace of snow is November 12 with measurable snow November 29th. Below is proof if you weren’t up early enough to see the snow.
KDE releases school report card data for 2022
LEXINGTON/FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – “Low” and “very low:” those are some of the results from school systems across the state as assessment test scores were released Monday. While scores aren’t what the Kentucky Department of Education and school districts around the state hoped, educators say...
Kentucky ranked No.4 in preseason AP top 25 poll
LEXINGTON, Ky (UK Athletics)-For the 13th time in 14 seasons under head coach John Calipari, the Kentucky men’s basketball team will begin the season among the preseason top 10 in the Associated Press Top 25. The Wildcats were tabbed No. 4. North Carolina begins the season as the preseason...
