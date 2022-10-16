Child allegedly stabbed and killed by mother in Tomball, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says-Press Conference About to Start

At 9:20 pm Sunday night a frantic call came across the radios in Montgomery County as a Wood Branch Officer reported on-viewing a crash at I-69 and the Grand Parkway. He reported multiple critically injured persons. Porter Fire responded to the scene along with MCHD. The first units on the scene immediately called for additional rescue equipment and four additional ambulances. A Chevrolet pickup was westbound on the I-69 feeder when the driver ran the red light at the intersection of the Grand Parkway and the I-69 northbound feeder. He struck a Honda Accord with a mother, father, and three children ages 4,8, and 14 in the vehicle that was traveling north through the intersection. The impact drove the Honda into the traffic signal support pole where before ricocheting off and hitting the guard rail on the opposite side of the intersection, it sprayed glass and debris over the Wood Branch patrol unit which was traveling in the u-turn lane from southbound I-69 to northbound. The officer immediately called for help and then sprang into action working to stabilize the injured victims. Porter firefighters worked to free at least two of the victims who were trapped. MCHD transported two of the children first in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. Other units arrived to transport the other child, the adult male and female from the Accord who was also in critical condition. The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet pickup suffered minor injuries. DPS was assisted by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit. A DPS Air Unit responded to the scene to document the scene with a drone. The vehicles were removed by Milstead Wreckers. The intersection reopened at 2:30 am. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and TXDOT assisted with traffic control.

