Child allegedly stabbed and killed by mother in Tomball, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says-Press Conference About to Start

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
Black Conservatives Hope to "Take Back The Senate" in Upcoming 2022 ElectionTiana AllenHouston, TX
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE WANTED HARRIS COUNTY ROBBERY SUSPECT OFF THE STREETS
Monday afternoon Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies arrested Shade Sabastian Buczek, 26, of 3703 Stillview Drive in Houston. He was arrested in the 28300 block of FM 2978. Buczek was wanted by Harris County for a February 1, 2019, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He had previously been arrested by Harris County and put on a $888,888.00 bond. The Harris County District Attorney had requested it be lowered to a $50,000 bond. At the same time, the Public Defender requested a $20,000 bond. The magistrate set the bond at $25,000. His last court appearance was on July 31, 2020, in which the Judge reset the case for September 3, 2020. Buczek never showed up and has been on the run since. During the time he was out on bond, on September 20, 2019, fled from a Precinct 4 Harris County Deputy but was captured. The Judge gave him 3-days in jail. Two of those were as he waited to go to court.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PURSUIT AND CRASH
225AM-Harris County Precinct 4 was involved in a pursuit moments ago. The suspect vehicle traveled at close to 100mph. The driver tried to exit the Greenspoint exit when they hit the exit crash barrels and flipped the vehicle multiple times. Three were in custody with one still in the vehicle.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Amber Alert: Houston-area family of 8, including 5 children, disappear, prompting statewide search
Your phone may have gotten the push notification Tuesday afternoon showing just a Houston Amber Alert with just a Louisiana license plate number. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office have elaborated on the alert concerning five children who, along with three adult members of their family, disappeared.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Adults believed to be with 5 kids last seen in Cypress have been found in Louisiana with 1 child
EARLIER REPORTING: A Cypress mother and her boyfriend were believed to be with the missing boys, a constable’s office said. A bare-boned Amber Alert issued in Houston turned into an interstate search for five children and three adults, and now the mother and her boyfriend have been charged after they were found in Louisiana with just one of the boys.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Dep. Sandeep Dhaliwal trial: Jury finds man who defended himself guilty of capital murder
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The punishment phase got underway Monday afternoon in the capital murder trial of Robert Solis, who was convicted earlier in the day of murdering Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a traffic stop in September 2019. Solis started his opening statement in the punishment phase...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MCTXSheriff Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE: MCTXSheriff Seeks Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect Vehicle from Shooting at Night Club in Splendora
On October 16th, 2022 at about 02:20 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at a night club in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora, TX. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that one Hispanic male was shot in the head and one male suspect had fled the scene.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
BODY FOUND IN VEHICLE IN WILLIS
Detectives are on the scene of a body found in a vehicle on Calvary ROad in Willis. Reports are the body was in very advanced stages of decomposition. We will update as additional information is available.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CRASH SENDS FAMILY OF FIVE TO HOSPITAL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER TRUCK RUNS RED LIGHT STRIKING THEM
At 9:20 pm Sunday night a frantic call came across the radios in Montgomery County as a Wood Branch Officer reported on-viewing a crash at I-69 and the Grand Parkway. He reported multiple critically injured persons. Porter Fire responded to the scene along with MCHD. The first units on the scene immediately called for additional rescue equipment and four additional ambulances. A Chevrolet pickup was westbound on the I-69 feeder when the driver ran the red light at the intersection of the Grand Parkway and the I-69 northbound feeder. He struck a Honda Accord with a mother, father, and three children ages 4,8, and 14 in the vehicle that was traveling north through the intersection. The impact drove the Honda into the traffic signal support pole where before ricocheting off and hitting the guard rail on the opposite side of the intersection, it sprayed glass and debris over the Wood Branch patrol unit which was traveling in the u-turn lane from southbound I-69 to northbound. The officer immediately called for help and then sprang into action working to stabilize the injured victims. Porter firefighters worked to free at least two of the victims who were trapped. MCHD transported two of the children first in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. Other units arrived to transport the other child, the adult male and female from the Accord who was also in critical condition. The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet pickup suffered minor injuries. DPS was assisted by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit. A DPS Air Unit responded to the scene to document the scene with a drone. The vehicles were removed by Milstead Wreckers. The intersection reopened at 2:30 am. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and TXDOT assisted with traffic control.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
NORTH LOOP 336 EAST CLOSED UNTIL 7PM
3pm-NORTH LOOP 336 EAST BETWEEN FM 3083 AND SH 105 IS CLOSED. THIS AFTER A TRUCK HIT A POWER POLE DROPPING POWER LINES ACROSS THE ROAD. CONROE POLICE ESTIMATE TO REOPEN CLOSE TO 7PM THIS EVENING.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/18/22
IN SHELTER – A373900. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 10/18/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Conroe Municipal Court Warrant Compliance Amnesty Program Starts Monday
The Conroe Municipal Court Warrant Compliance will start an amnesty period beginning Monday, October 24th, and ending Sunday, November 6th. During this time anyone who has outstanding warrants are encouraged to voluntarily resolve their cases by contacting the Conroe Municipal Court, Monday through Thursday 8:00 am to 5:30 pm, and Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call 936-522-3380 Option 4 to speak with a warrant officer. Under Texas law, individuals who appear before a court and make a good-faith effort to resolve their outstanding class C warrants are afforded safe harbor and not subject to arrest. Additionally, if a judgment is rendered against an individual who is unable to pay, the individual may request a judge assess their ability to pay and offer alternative means to satisfy the judgment. An Enforcement period will begin on October 28th and will run through November 6th. During this time Officers will be out making attempts to bring individuals into compliance.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Three locations in Pct. 3 to vote early
Early voting for the Nov. 8, 2022, general election starts Monday, Oct. 24, and runs through Friday, Nov. 4. Registered voters in Montgomery County can cast their ballots at any of the 10 polling locations open during early voting (On Election Day, voters must cast ballots at their designated precinct polling location).
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
JUST A SHORT DRIVE TO THE ALL NEW HAUNTED DRIVE
The Haunted Drive which was in Splendora has moved to a much larger area at Chain of Lakes. Now over 1.5 miles long. This year they have added additional activities. They include a Haunted House and a Haunted Maze. The address is 235 Chain-O-Lake Resort, Cleveland, Texas. Alternate Route Advisory.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
39-DEGREES TONIGHT-CHECK YOUR SMOKE DETECTORS
It is predicted to get down to 39 degrees tonight in Conroe. The forecast low at Bush Intercontinental Airport for Wednesday morning is 43 degrees. The last time it got that cold here was:. April 9: 44 degrees. March 13: 32 degrees. So we are guaranteed to have our coldest...
Comments / 0