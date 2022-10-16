Plenty of girls know the stress that comes with getting caught without a pad or tampon. Emma Apap wants that feeling to be a thing of the past at Livonia Franklin High School. The senior class president won a $1,000 grant over the summer through The Pad Project, a nonprofit that works to end the stigma around periods. She used the money to buy 1,000 pads, 1,000 tampons and two dispensers for Franklin. Apap has also added baskets to teachers bathrooms, the girls locker room and classrooms where teachers have requested them.

