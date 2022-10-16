Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Related
HometownLife.com
'We can leave a legacy at our school:' Redford Union football focused on defensive record
The Senior Day festivities at Hilbert Middle School were in full swing. Redford Union football coach Ian Iler stood near the west end zone to shake hands with each senior in the ceremony. Quarterback Cory Chavis took as many last-minute practice snaps as he could before it was his turn...
Oxford Leader
Girls take championship
October 8 was a good day for Oxford runners. The Oxford High School varsity girls cross country team legged out 31 other teams to claim the Oakland County championship title. The Wildcats edged out Walled Lake Northern and Stoney Creek, who finished second and third, respectively. Highland-Milford United, Troy, Rochester, Clarkston, Farmington, Novi, and Walled Lake Western rounded out the top 10 in that order.
HometownLife.com
These were the top performers at the 2022 MHSAA girls golf state finals
Teams from the Hometown Life region had plenty to celebrate following the Michigan High School Athletic Association girls golf state championship tournaments over the weekend. Farmington Hills Mercy won a state championship in Division 2, South Lyon and Cranbrook became state runner-ups and there were plenty of individuals who put together all-state finishes.
toledo.com
Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo
1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
Look: Urban Meyer's Michigan Prediction Was Very Wrong
Before last Saturday's Penn-State-Michigan game in Ann Arbor, Urban Meyer shared some thoughts on how the Nittany Lions might handle the Wolverines' potent rushing attack. Meyer, who knows both programs well, said there was "no doubt" Penn State would be able to limit Michigan on the ground. That prediction did not age well.
Urban Meyer Is Getting Crushed For His Michigan Football Prediction Last Week
Urban Meyer is back in the news following a bold prediction he made prior to the Michigan-Penn State game last week. To the delight of Wolverine fans, Urban's prediction that Penn State would shut down, or at least slow down, Michigan's rushing attack could not have been further from what actually ...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Visitors react to Michigan’s stomping of Penn State
In the Michigan Wolverines’ biggest home matchup of the season, they did not disappoint the group of visitors they had on hand for the game. In today’s roundup we have reactions from a few of the prospects who got to witness Michigan’s stomping of Penn State live.
A first in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry should lead to more trash talk
EAST LANSING – Prepare for some history – and two weeks of unprecedented trash talking – in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry. Both teams get this Saturday off, meaning the 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 game between the Wolverines and Spartans in Ann Arbor will mark the first time in the 114-game series that dates back to 1898 that they meet with each other coming off a bye week.
30 fans ejected from Michigan Stadium in Wolverines’ win over Penn State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Fans set a new high mark for ejections from Michigan Stadium this season during Saturday’s win over visiting Penn State. There were 30 ejections during the 41-17 victory over the Nittany Lions, according to statistics provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security.
James Franklin gets his panties in a bunch, says Michigan needs to make change
What happened during halftime of Saturday’s game?What is James Franklin upset about?James Franklin should worry about his own team. On Saturday, James Franklin and his Penn State Nittany Lions invaded the Big House with the hopes of taking down undefeated Michigan. Unfortunately, for Franklin and his supporters, Michigan absolutely...
Michigan, Michigan State each have 1 player on AP midseason All-American team
Which Michigan and Michigan State players made the AP midseason All-American team?Why did Blake Corum and Bryce Baringer make the AP midseason All-American team?. We are halfway through (depending on your team) the 2022 college football season, and the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines have been rolling, while the Michigan State Spartans have a losing record.
Michigan at Ohio State opening point spread released
Michigan at Ohio StateWhat is the point spread for Michigan at Ohio State?Michigan will be looking to go back-to-back. Though there are still some hurdles along the way, it appears as if No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are on a collision course to play for a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game.
saturdaytradition.com
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7
Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
HometownLife.com
Livonia Franklin senior wins grant to add free pads, tampons in school bathrooms
Plenty of girls know the stress that comes with getting caught without a pad or tampon. Emma Apap wants that feeling to be a thing of the past at Livonia Franklin High School. The senior class president won a $1,000 grant over the summer through The Pad Project, a nonprofit that works to end the stigma around periods. She used the money to buy 1,000 pads, 1,000 tampons and two dispensers for Franklin. Apap has also added baskets to teachers bathrooms, the girls locker room and classrooms where teachers have requested them.
Line wraps around the corner as first Raising Cane’s in Michigan opens doors
Raising Cane's is sizzling up their famous chicken finger baskets as they gear up for the grand opening of their first Michigan restaurant.
Where To Go: Michigan’s Top 10 Colleges To Attend in 2023
Choosing a college is one of the biggest decisions a young adult can make. While every school has their individual merits and specialties, we can all agree that some degrees hold more weight that others when it comes to applying for jobs after you graduate. That choice can be hard,...
Michigan man wins $25K a year for life in lottery game
One Jackson Co. man is truly "lucky for life."
Jalen Rose and Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony announced as grand marshals for America's Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBA veteran and “Fab Five” member Jalen Rose and Detroit Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony will lead the 96th America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Themed “Our Great City! Detroit!” – the parade makes its way down Woodward Ave at 10 a.m. on November 24.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Howell man claims $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize
A Howell man said that his dream of winning the lottery came true when he found out he was the winner of the $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery. David Uhrin, 63, was selected as the winner in a random drawing that took place on Sept. 7.
Comments / 0