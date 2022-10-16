ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oxford Leader

Girls take championship

October 8 was a good day for Oxford runners. The Oxford High School varsity girls cross country team legged out 31 other teams to claim the Oakland County championship title. The Wildcats edged out Walled Lake Northern and Stoney Creek, who finished second and third, respectively. Highland-Milford United, Troy, Rochester, Clarkston, Farmington, Novi, and Walled Lake Western rounded out the top 10 in that order.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

These were the top performers at the 2022 MHSAA girls golf state finals

Teams from the Hometown Life region had plenty to celebrate following the Michigan High School Athletic Association girls golf state championship tournaments over the weekend. Farmington Hills Mercy won a state championship in Division 2, South Lyon and Cranbrook became state runner-ups and there were plenty of individuals who put together all-state finishes.
MICHIGAN STATE
toledo.com

Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo

1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
TOLEDO, OH
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer's Michigan Prediction Was Very Wrong

Before last Saturday's Penn-State-Michigan game in Ann Arbor, Urban Meyer shared some thoughts on how the Nittany Lions might handle the Wolverines' potent rushing attack. Meyer, who knows both programs well, said there was "no doubt" Penn State would be able to limit Michigan on the ground. That prediction did not age well.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

A first in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry should lead to more trash talk

EAST LANSING – Prepare for some history – and two weeks of unprecedented trash talking – in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry. Both teams get this Saturday off, meaning the 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 game between the Wolverines and Spartans in Ann Arbor will mark the first time in the 114-game series that dates back to 1898 that they meet with each other coming off a bye week.
EAST LANSING, MI
HometownLife.com

Livonia Franklin senior wins grant to add free pads, tampons in school bathrooms

Plenty of girls know the stress that comes with getting caught without a pad or tampon. Emma Apap wants that feeling to be a thing of the past at Livonia Franklin High School. The senior class president won a $1,000 grant over the summer through The Pad Project, a nonprofit that works to end the stigma around periods. She used the money to buy 1,000 pads, 1,000 tampons and two dispensers for Franklin. Apap has also added baskets to teachers bathrooms, the girls locker room and classrooms where teachers have requested them.
LIVONIA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy