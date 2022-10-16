Read full article on original website
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are reshuffling their practice squad following a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. In a move announced today by the team, the 49ers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert and corner Ka'Dar Hollman to the practice squad, releasing linebacker Buddy Smith and kicker ...
49ers could get 2 stars back vs. Chiefs
The 49ers head into their toughest matchup of the year facing a mountain of adversity on the injury front. That mountain could look more like a molehill if San Francisco can get a couple of their injured stars back though. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Sunday intimated the team could get defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams back as early as next week.
3 49ers most responsible for Week 6 loss vs. Falcons
The San Francisco 49ers Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons seemed to be the perfect time for them to take control of the NFC West. They held a one game lead over their division foes heading into the action, and they could have cemented their status as the team to beat in the West with a win on Sunday. Instead, they ended up putting together an ugly outing against the Falcons, and lost by a score of 28-14.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers odds: NFL Week 7 point spread, moneyline, total
The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. The Chargers are a 6.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Chargers are -300 on...
Draymond Green has likely already made contract decision
There’s a major backdrop for Draymond Green and the defending champion Golden State Warriors leading up to their regular-season opener
Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Taking Discount on Contract Extension
The Golden State Warriors are keeping Wiggins around long-term
49ers add quarterback and cornerback to practice squad ahead of Chiefs game
The San Francisco 49ers announced the signing of quarterback Kurt Benkert and cornerback Ka'dar Hollman to the practice squad. To make room, the team has released linebacker Buddy Johnson and kicker Sam Sloman from the practice squad. The 49ers Communications staff provided the following rundowns. Benkert originally entered the NFL...
Rams and 49ers Interested in Trade for Christian McCaffrey
The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are joining the Buffalo Bills in the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, both teams are showing interest in acquiring the talented back ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Rams backfield is messy right now, with reports saying...
Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview
Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 6 loss vs. Falcons
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys, injuries from the game. [CB...
Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals slammed in NFL Week 6 grades: 'Definitely on hot seat'
Each week, some NFL writers and sites like to hand out grades for coaches and teams based on their performances in the previous game. Their NFL Week 6 grades were particularly hard on Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals. In fact, the Cardinals coach and his team were slammed in...
Erin Andrews to be sideline reporter for 49ers-Chiefs, Jimmy G
Erin Andrews of FOX will be on the sidelines for Sunday’s 49ers-Chiefs game, so we might have the chance to see her interview Jimmy Garoppolo once again.
Kyle Shanahan provides 49ers injury updates on Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, others; Jason Verrett ‘good to go’ for practice
Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters before Wednesday's practice, the first on-field session of the week. His San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers own a 3-3 record and are the most injured team in the league. The Chiefs...
Where the Vikings are currently selected to pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Minnesota Vikings currently sit at 5-1 which is a truly excellent start to the Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era. It’s honestly way too early to be thinking about the NFL draft with the success of the Vikings currently, but it is something to monitor out of the corner of your eye throughout the season.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox. The Chargers are a 6.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week 7...
NFL odds Week 7: Roar with the Bengals, stay with the Jets, more best bets
Another week of betting on the NFL is another week I am soaring high with the Jets! After they went into Green Bay and left not only with a win, but a Lambeau Leap, the skies are theirs to fly. Also, there is a little tidbit on the Bengals defense...
The 49ers' Biggest Need Heading into the Trade Deadline
Right now, it seems the 49ers need everything, considering roughly half of their starters are injured.
Who were PFF’s highest- and lowest-graded 49ers players vs. Falcons? Plus snap counts
The San Francisco 49ers dropped their record to 3-3 after a 28-14 loss against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. Today, Pro Football Focus released its grades from the game. Which Niners played well, and who has more work to do?. Below are Pro Football Focus' five highest-graded 49ers players...
