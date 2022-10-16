Read full article on original website
Deputies searching for vehicle involved in possible street racing crash that killed a Vancouver grandfather
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver deputies are searching for a driver involved in a possible street racing crash that killed Jerry Plato, 58, earlier this month. "It's hard," Sheila said. "We're going to put a memorial up once we get permits and stuff." Northeast St Johns Road and 99th Street...
KATU.com
Homicide detectives investigate death in Portland's Old Town neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. – Homicide detectives are investigating after someone was found dead in Portland’s Old Town district on Wednesday morning. Someone initially called 911 at about 10:15 a.m. to report a “person down” near Northwest 1st Avenue and Flanders Street. Arriving officers confirmed that the person...
Missing Vernonia 12-year-old found safe
A 12-year-old boy with high-functioning autism, believed to be in danger after he went missing from the Vernonia area late Monday night, was found safe on Tuesday.
Woman almost killed in head-on collision gives update on the 5 year anniversary
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Five years ago, then 21-year-old Ana Wakefield was heading to basketball practice from her home in Clackamas county. Deputies said the driver of a stolen SUV crossed the center line on Highway 212 and slammed head-on into Ana's car. The suspect 20-year-old Sequoya Storck was convicted on assault, DUI and leaving the scene. Storck was sentenced to eight years.
thatoregonlife.com
12 Year Old Girl Missing In Portland May Be In Danger
On October 13th, 2022, 12 year old Jayla Mae Warren disappeared from her foster home in Portland Oregon. She is five feet six inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, is black, and has brown eyes and black hair. She typically wears sweatpants and tank tops. The Oregon Department Of Human Services...
KXL
Portland Police Ask for Help To Solve Cold Case
PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Police is asking for help to solve a cold case. Dion Matthews Jr. was found shot to death in the parking lot of Dante’s on West Burnside on October 18th, 2015. Witnesses described seeing people running and driving away from the shooting, but no...
q13fox.com
Fire Marshal looking to identify people, vehicle of interest in Nakia Creek Fire
CAMAS, Wash. - The Clark County Fire Marshal's Office is looking to identify a vehicle and a person or people seen near the Nakia Creek wildfire. The Nakia Creek Fire burning east of Vancouver has forced evacuation orders as it has burned 1,796 acres. Fire officials say it is around 5% contained.
kptv.com
Early morning explosion caught on camera in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An explosion rocked a southeast Portland neighborhood early Wednesday morning and it was caught on camera. The explosion happened just after midnight on Southeast 148th, between Southeast Main and Southeast Stark. A homeowner in the area sent in video of the explosion to FOX 12. The...
Police identify homicide victim from Sept. 30 shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) identified the man who was shot and killed on Sept. 30 in Southeast Portland as Dusty Baker. Baker was from Vancouver and was 35 years old when he died. The medical examiner's office said the manner and cause of Baker's death...
kptv.com
Man killed in NE Portland stabbing identified by police; suspect arrested
Nakia Creek Fire grows to nearly 1,800 acres, evacuation levels remain unchanged. Cooler temperatures and high relative humidity helped firefighters make steady progress on the Nakia Creek Fire overnight. Portland artist Joey Edwards uses pumpkins to create chillingly realistic works of art!. Jury reaches $10.4 million verdict in 2016 NW...
kptv.com
Gresham police asking for help solving 2021 murder
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving an unsolved 2021 murder. Officers first responded Nov. 28 around 8:45 p.m. to Pat Pfeifer Park near NE 172nd Avenue and NE Glisan Street on reports of an unresponsive man. Arriving officers...
KATU.com
Gresham Police looking for information on unsolved homicide from 2021
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police are reaching out to the public for answers about an unsolved homicide case from last November. On Nov. 28, 2021, police responded to a call about an unresponsive man in Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Glisan Street. When they arrived they...
True Crime Tuesday: Teen’s killer is still at large
Killer of a Portland teen is still at large.
NBC News
Two students wounded in shooting outside of Portland school
Investigators say two teen suspects wearing masks fled the scene after a shooting outside of Jefferson High School. KGW's Alma McCarty reports.Oct. 19, 2022.
Tualatin Police Log: Suspect arrested for striking nurse
The Tualatin Police Department describes calls for service from Oct. 4-10, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, Oct. 4 A person was arrested for disorderly conduct and physical contact (harassment) in the 8100 block of Southwest Seneca Street. A driver was rear-ended while he was stopped at the traffic light westbound on Southwest Tualatin-Sherwood Road and 124th Avenue. Wednesday, Oct. 5 Two women entered a store in...
ClarkCountyToday
Sheriff’s Office issues request for public assistance
Collision claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. Clark County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for public assistance as they continue to investigate an Oct. 1 collision that claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. CCSO detectives learned Plato died as a result of injuries...
KATU.com
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 26 in Clackamas County
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Highway 26 near milepost 32 in Clackamas County, Monday. The police were called to the scene around 11:20 p.m. and discovered a vehicle-pedestrian crash. The preliminary investigation revealed a white Volvo, operated by Edgar Clark Jr.,...
Portland police: Loaded guns found inside convicted felon’s tent
A 63-year-old man was arrested after a disturbance call was made regarding a tent at Northwest Davis & Broadway.
kptv.com
Police: Missing 12-year-old girl found safe
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing over the weekend has been found. Early Sunday morning, police said they were looking for 12-year-old Trinity Landsiedel. She was considered “high-risk” because of her age. Just after 12 p.m. on Monday,...
Ford Escape hit by Corvette, driver dies; 3rd driver sought
More than two weeks after the driver of a Ford Escape died after a collision with a Corvette in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the case is now considered a vehicular homicide.
