Atlanta, GA

CBS Sports

Cam Akers trade rumors: Broncos, Falcons among 10 logical landing spots for Rams running back

Two years after drafting him in the second round, and just eight months after starting him in the Super Bowl, the Rams are prepared to part ways with Cam Akers. The running back was a healthy scratch for Los Angeles' Week 6 game against the Panthers on Sunday, and the team is actively fielding trade offers for the former Florida State standout, per NFL Media, amid his "philosophical and football-related differences" with coach Sean McVay.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marcus Mariota named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

It was a vintage performance for former Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota over the weekend, as he turned in an efficient stat line to propel the Atlanta Falcons to an upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota finished the day completing 13-of-14 passes for 129 yards and 2 TD. He also added 50 yards and a TD on the ground as well. The performance led the NFL to name Mariota the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, an honor that is given to best defensive and special teams players as well for both AFC and NFC. The Mariota experience in Atlanta has gone a bit better than expected thus far, with the team sitting at 3-3 and remaining competitive in all of their losses as well. We will see after the year if the one-year contract with the Falcons leads to anything down the road, be it with Atlanta or another team that is in need of a veteran signal-caller. List Marcus Mariota's vintage performance vs. 49ers had Oregon Duck fans celebrating on Twitter
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves Fans Will Be Thrilled With Ownership’s New Goal

The Atlanta Braves have officially been unseated as defending World Series Champions. With their loss in Game 4 of the NLDS to the Philadelphia Phillies, their title defense came to an end. It’s the first time since 2019 that the Braves have not reached the NLCS. But we haven’t...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Chicago

Marcus Mariota Enters Stat Category With Bears' Walter Payton

Mariota enters stat category with Walter Payton originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A week ago, Saints quarterback Taysom Hill joined a rare stat category with Bears Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Now, Marcus Mariota joined Payton in a separate historical stat category on Sunday. Mariota and Payton...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos inactives: Albert Okwuegbunam a healthy scratch

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Broncos inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee), safety Caden Sterns (hip), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring), safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, wide receiver Jalen Virgil, defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam won’t play on MNF.
DENVER, CO
WDEF

Falcons Back on Top in NFC South

ATLANTA (AP) — Who’s that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it’s the Atlanta Falcons. Six weeks into a season of extremely low expectations, the Falcons (3-3) are tied with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead. Making it even...
ATLANTA, GA
iheart.com

Yanks Win, Force Game 5 in NY Monday; NFL Giants, Jets, Patriots Win

In MLB Sunday, the ALDS, the Yankees beat the Guardians 4-2 to tie the Best of 5 Series 2-2. Gerrit Cole was the winning pitcher. He had 8 strikeouts. Harrison Bader homered for New York. Game 5 will be Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The winner moves on to the...
NJ.com

Eagles are better than 2017 team which won Super Bowl, NFL analyst says

The Philadelphia Eagles’ performance thus far this season has people reminiscing. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 2017 Eagles squad defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33, back in 2018 to win Super Bowl LII, the franchise’s first championship. NFL analyst Ross Tucker (who calls Eagles preseason games) thinks the 2022 group might be even better than that historical team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum, ESPN’s Matt Barrie highlight possibility of an all-SEC Playoff

Paul Finebaum and Matt Barrie pondered a College Football Playoff scenario that would not make B1G country very happy. An all-SEC playoff was what two talked about. The all-SEC playoff would include Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and Ole Miss. Tennessee and Alabama would need to win their remaining regular season games. The Volunteers one loss would come from Alabama in the SEC Championship game in that scenario.
KNOXVILLE, TN
