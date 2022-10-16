Read full article on original website
Buccaneers have a serious problem with head coach Todd Bowles
Three and three was not the start that most of us expected for the Todd Bowles era with the Buccaneers. Something isn’t right here. The way Todd Bowles got control of the Buccaneers was strange. Bruce Arians handing the job over to a close friend that had been overlooked...
Here's Who Will Start At Quarterback For The Commanders With Carson Wentz Sidelined
The Washington Commanders learned Monday that they will be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for the next several weeks due to a finger injury. It sounds like Taylor Heinicke will take Wentz's place behind center. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Heinicke, who started 15 games for ...
Cam Akers trade rumors: Broncos, Falcons among 10 logical landing spots for Rams running back
Two years after drafting him in the second round, and just eight months after starting him in the Super Bowl, the Rams are prepared to part ways with Cam Akers. The running back was a healthy scratch for Los Angeles' Week 6 game against the Panthers on Sunday, and the team is actively fielding trade offers for the former Florida State standout, per NFL Media, amid his "philosophical and football-related differences" with coach Sean McVay.
Rams Trade? Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey in LA's Sights
Could the Rams get into the race for Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey?
Marcus Mariota named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
It was a vintage performance for former Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota over the weekend, as he turned in an efficient stat line to propel the Atlanta Falcons to an upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota finished the day completing 13-of-14 passes for 129 yards and 2 TD. He also added 50 yards and a TD on the ground as well. The performance led the NFL to name Mariota the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, an honor that is given to best defensive and special teams players as well for both AFC and NFC. The Mariota experience in Atlanta has gone a bit better than expected thus far, with the team sitting at 3-3 and remaining competitive in all of their losses as well. We will see after the year if the one-year contract with the Falcons leads to anything down the road, be it with Atlanta or another team that is in need of a veteran signal-caller. List Marcus Mariota's vintage performance vs. 49ers had Oregon Duck fans celebrating on Twitter
Nick Saban saw the sign of Alabama loss to Tennessee coming in the pregame; it opened up his eyes
Nick Saban knew before toe met leather that this year’s Third Saturday in October between Alabama and Tennessee would be different, aight. While Alabama usually dominates the opposition, Nick Saban saw the sign during pre-game warmups that opened up his eyes and prepared himself for a possible road loss to rival Tennessee.
Braves Fans Will Be Thrilled With Ownership’s New Goal
The Atlanta Braves have officially been unseated as defending World Series Champions. With their loss in Game 4 of the NLDS to the Philadelphia Phillies, their title defense came to an end. It’s the first time since 2019 that the Braves have not reached the NLCS. But we haven’t...
Marcus Mariota Enters Stat Category With Bears' Walter Payton
Mariota enters stat category with Walter Payton originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A week ago, Saints quarterback Taysom Hill joined a rare stat category with Bears Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Now, Marcus Mariota joined Payton in a separate historical stat category on Sunday. Mariota and Payton...
Broncos inactives: Albert Okwuegbunam a healthy scratch
The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Broncos inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee), safety Caden Sterns (hip), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring), safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, wide receiver Jalen Virgil, defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam won’t play on MNF.
Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals slammed in NFL Week 6 grades: 'Definitely on hot seat'
Each week, some NFL writers and sites like to hand out grades for coaches and teams based on their performances in the previous game. Their NFL Week 6 grades were particularly hard on Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals. In fact, the Cardinals coach and his team were slammed in...
Falcons Back on Top in NFC South
ATLANTA (AP) — Who’s that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it’s the Atlanta Falcons. Six weeks into a season of extremely low expectations, the Falcons (3-3) are tied with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead. Making it even...
Yanks Win, Force Game 5 in NY Monday; NFL Giants, Jets, Patriots Win
In MLB Sunday, the ALDS, the Yankees beat the Guardians 4-2 to tie the Best of 5 Series 2-2. Gerrit Cole was the winning pitcher. He had 8 strikeouts. Harrison Bader homered for New York. Game 5 will be Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The winner moves on to the...
Where the Vikings are currently selected to pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Minnesota Vikings currently sit at 5-1 which is a truly excellent start to the Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era. It’s honestly way too early to be thinking about the NFL draft with the success of the Vikings currently, but it is something to monitor out of the corner of your eye throughout the season.
Dallas Cowboys welcome Dak Prescott back – NFL is on notice
They had their chance. With Dak Prescott out, the NFL had the perfect opportunity to bury the Dallas Cowboys. Alas, they did not, and now the 4-2 Dallas Cowboys are in position and fiendishly determined to show the NFL exactly who they really are. When Dak Prescott went down to...
Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett Sound Off Following MNF Loss to Chargers
Hear from Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett following Broncos 19-16 loss against the Chargers on MNF.
NFL standings 2022: Philadelphia Eagles hold top spot in NFC East after Week 6
Before diving into the NFL games today, here are the latest 2022 NFL standings. Sportsnaut’s NFL power rankings and NFL
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III breaks out; new home for Cam Akers?: NFC West Stock Watch
The Seattle Seahawks knew they had a talented runner when they selected Michigan State product Kenneth Walker III in the second round of this year's draft. But coach Pete Carroll also anticipated it would take time for Walker to transition to a more complex NFL offense. Well, in his first...
Eagles are better than 2017 team which won Super Bowl, NFL analyst says
The Philadelphia Eagles’ performance thus far this season has people reminiscing. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 2017 Eagles squad defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33, back in 2018 to win Super Bowl LII, the franchise’s first championship. NFL analyst Ross Tucker (who calls Eagles preseason games) thinks the 2022 group might be even better than that historical team.
Chicago Bulls And Miami Heat's Starting Lineups
The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat have announced their starting lineups for Wednesday’s game.
Paul Finebaum, ESPN’s Matt Barrie highlight possibility of an all-SEC Playoff
Paul Finebaum and Matt Barrie pondered a College Football Playoff scenario that would not make B1G country very happy. An all-SEC playoff was what two talked about. The all-SEC playoff would include Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and Ole Miss. Tennessee and Alabama would need to win their remaining regular season games. The Volunteers one loss would come from Alabama in the SEC Championship game in that scenario.
