Indiana Daily Student
IU honored with diversity and inclusion award
In September, IU Bloomington and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis were recognized by INSIGHT Into Diversity with the 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award. INSIGHT Into Diversity is the nation’s largest, oldest national diversity and inclusion publication in higher education. This award honors institutions that are committed to making...
IU launches committee for new Media School dean after previous search failed
IU Bloomington Provost and Executive Vice President Rahul Shrivastav has appointed a new committee to identify candidates for the position of dean for The Media School after a previous search failed. The committee announced it will begin a relaunch of the initial search from summer 2021, which did not provide a final candidate, but was in the semi-finalist stage.
IU School of Medicine receives $48.8 million grant toward Alzheimer's research
The IU School of Medicine received a $48.8 million grant toward furthering research of different therapies to treat Alzheimer's disease on Sept. 29. . This is the second largest grant the school has received, dating back to 2016, when the program received a grant of $25 million for further research on Alzheimer’s disease.
IU’s ‘Study Breaks’ allow students to take a break and connect with other students
This school year, the IU Office of Scholarships started holding Study Breaks, a series of academic support events as part of their Hoosier Scholar Experience program. The Hoosier Scholars Study Break events, taking place at local coffee shops in the Bloomington area, are an opportunity for students to take a break from studying and connect with other IU students.
IU graduate Philip Dybvig wins Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences
IU graduate Philip Dybvig was awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences on Monday for his work studying the role of banks in the economy. Dybvig graduated from IU with bachelor's degrees in math and physics in 1976, before earning his master’s degree and Ph.D. in economics at Yale University, according to his Washington University in St. Louis faculty page.
