Student loan forgiveness application launches
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Earlier this year, the Biden administration announced it would cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for people meeting certain criteria. The plan has been met with mixed reactions and is being challenged multiple times in court. But many Bloomsburg University students who qualify for the relief are happy about the plan.
State College students guaranteed admission to Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania
State High graduates will have guaranteed admission to the Bloomsburg, Lock Haven or Mansfield campuses.
Pennsylvania DHS highlights child care tax credit
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead today visited Carlisle Early Education Center to thank child care center staff and providers who enrich young minds through early education and allow parents to go to work every day knowing their children are safe. Acting Secretary Snead also highlighted the Wolf Administration and […]
Users say new federal student loan forgiveness site is surprisingly easy
The website studentaid.gov, where at least 40 million Americans can log in and apply for student loan forgiveness, is up and running. Many who have used the site are pleased to learn that it’s easy.
Lawmakers convene at state capitol to discuss youth mental health in rural schools
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A panel of experts, lawmakers, school district representatives, and more will convene at the state capitol today to address mental health in rural Pennsylvania schools. Guests who are on the agenda to speak range from superintendents, health experts, senators, and more. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania...
Pennsylvania State Senate approves new requirement for high school students
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State lawmakers are moving forward on a new requirement for high school students. It would give them a course in living as an adult in the modern world. The state senate approved the bill that requires students to take classes teaching economics and personal finance. Those courses include credit management, learning about interest and borrowing money, mortgages, and more. It now heads to the state house.
Central Dauphin parents, educators call for higher aide pay
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Gerren Wagner’s son gets specialized education at Central Dauphin School District. She says the lack of paraprofessional aides in the district is hurting her son’s education goals. “He had a rate of about eight to 10 new mastered targets every week," Wagner said....
New state child tax credit could give hundreds to eligible Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Working families with children will be eligible for the new state child tax credit when they file state tax returns beginning next year. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the average annual cost of infant care in Pennsylvania is nearly $12,000. State officials say the program,...
Central Dauphin School District finding it difficult to hire
The Central Dauphin School District is looking to fill more than 90 positions, with a focus on paraprofessionals, but hiring is proving to be a challenge. Tonight, that issue was raised at a Central Dauphin East school board meeting. Paraprofessionals are teaching assistants working with special needs students. But with...
Lebanon learns it hasn’t withheld cops’ Medicare tax since 1985
A 1985 change in federal law that required Lebanon city to withhold Medicare tax from police paychecks appears to have gone unnoticed until a recent IRS audit uncovered the oversight. In an Aug. 24 email sent to all city police officers, director of administration Melissa Quinones said that, “several weeks...
Parents, teachers at Central Dauphin School District voice concerns over special education worker shortage
The district has 27 open positions for paraprofessionals, offering about $24,500 per year. Parents and teachers are raising concerns over a shortage of special education workers at Central Dauphin School District. Special education paraprofessionals help children with autism and other special needs. The school currently has 27 open positions for...
Pennsylvania’s pandemic water aid program will end Oct. 28
A $43 million federally-funded water assistance program for Pennsylvanians will end later this month. The last day to apply to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is Oct. 28. The program opened in January and soon will have given out roughly $38.2 million in aid, state human service officials estimate,...
Pennsylvania's Healthcare Systems Receive Massive Upgrade
Healthcare is a vital part of everyday life, however, some of its practices are a bit archaic. Thankfully, there is a new system in place to make medical visits smoother than ever.
Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences hosts free ultrasound event
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences is hosting a free, ultrasound event this morning put on by the Diagnostic Medical Sonography department. The event is hosted as part of the curriculum for the program, according to a release. Students and faculty are offering these ultrasounds to...
Harrisburg School District hosts youth violence forum
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg School District is under parental scrutiny following the shooting death of one student and a fight involving 22 students. Parents say they're feeling frustrated about the number of violent incidents occurring in the Harrisburg School District. In response to the incidents, the school district...
Mastriano holds hearing on Pa. 'Parental Bill of Rights'
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State lawmakers held a hearing on a contentious piece of legislation: the “Parental Bill of Rights,” a proposed bill that could give parents more direct say in the content taught or allowed in schools. The measure is garnering special attention because its main sponsor...
$6.9 million pledged to support economic development in Pa.'s coal-impacted communities
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf joined others today to announce more than $6.9 million being devoted to Pennsylvania's coal communities. The money will be used to support economic development projects for improved opportunities within the community. “This $6.9 million is a critical investment for our communities with economies...
Lancaster County school leader named Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County school leader is tops in his class. Brian Troop – who has served as superintendent at the Ephrata Area School District for the last decade – was recently named Pennsylvania's Superintendent of the Year. "It's certainly a whole district award....
Pa. health expert answers questions about diseases ahead of winter
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's that time of year again when people think about the best ways to keep themselves and their families prepared to fight off illnesses. Health experts predict this year another wave of COVID, and new variants could be coming along with the cold weather. Dr. Raghav...
Pennsylvanians have until Oct. 24 to register to vote in the November election
On Monday, Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman issued a reminder for Pennsylvanians: there is one week left to register to vote in the November general election. The deadline to register is Oct. 24, and on Nov. 8, Commonwealth voters will elect a governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, as well as all the state’s 17 congressional representatives, 25 of its 50 state senators, and all 203 of its state House members.
