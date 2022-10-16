ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Student loan forgiveness application launches

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Earlier this year, the Biden administration announced it would cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for people meeting certain criteria. The plan has been met with mixed reactions and is being challenged multiple times in court. But many Bloomsburg University students who qualify for the relief are happy about the plan.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania DHS highlights child care tax credit

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead today visited Carlisle Early Education Center to thank child care center staff and providers who enrich young minds through early education and allow parents to go to work every day knowing their children are safe. Acting Secretary Snead also highlighted the Wolf Administration and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania State Senate approves new requirement for high school students

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State lawmakers are moving forward on a new requirement for high school students. It would give them a course in living as an adult in the modern world. The state senate approved the bill that requires students to take classes teaching economics and personal finance. Those courses include credit management, learning about interest and borrowing money, mortgages, and more. It now heads to the state house.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Central Dauphin School District finding it difficult to hire

The Central Dauphin School District is looking to fill more than 90 positions, with a focus on paraprofessionals, but hiring is proving to be a challenge. Tonight, that issue was raised at a Central Dauphin East school board meeting. Paraprofessionals are teaching assistants working with special needs students. But with...
DAUPHIN, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon learns it hasn’t withheld cops’ Medicare tax since 1985

A 1985 change in federal law that required Lebanon city to withhold Medicare tax from police paychecks appears to have gone unnoticed until a recent IRS audit uncovered the oversight. In an Aug. 24 email sent to all city police officers, director of administration Melissa Quinones said that, “several weeks...
LEBANON, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania’s pandemic water aid program will end Oct. 28

A $43 million federally-funded water assistance program for Pennsylvanians will end later this month. The last day to apply to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is Oct. 28. The program opened in January and soon will have given out roughly $38.2 million in aid, state human service officials estimate,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Harrisburg School District hosts youth violence forum

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg School District is under parental scrutiny following the shooting death of one student and a fight involving 22 students. Parents say they're feeling frustrated about the number of violent incidents occurring in the Harrisburg School District. In response to the incidents, the school district...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Pennsylvanians have until Oct. 24 to register to vote in the November election

On Monday, Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman issued a reminder for Pennsylvanians: there is one week left to register to vote in the November general election. The deadline to register is Oct. 24, and on Nov. 8, Commonwealth voters will elect a governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, as well as all the state’s 17 congressional representatives, 25 of its 50 state senators, and all 203 of its state House members.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy