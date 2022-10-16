Read full article on original website
SoCal can expect warm conditions on Wednesday but temps to plummet on weekend
Southern California will see sunny, warm conditions Wednesday but the weekend will bring rain and much cooler temperatures.
Earthquake Rattles Aguanga in Riverside County
(CNS) – A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Aguanga in Riverside County at 10:25 p.m. Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. It was centered 1.6 miles northwest of Aguanga and 15.1 miles east of Temecula. It was about 5 miles deep. It was 19.9 miles southeast of Murrieta...
Clean up efforts continue after Saturday’s stormy weather
Saturday's fast moving stormy weather affected many people in the valley. From powerful winds knocking over trees to blowing sand reducing visibility on the roadways. Here is just some of the aftermath the storm left behind across the valley: Courtesy: Kathleen Huber This downed tree was over at the The Carlotta in Palm Desert during The post Clean up efforts continue after Saturday’s stormy weather appeared first on KESQ.
Warmer and drier conditions ahead following stormy weather
The Coachella Valley saw a considerable amount of rainfall yesterday as an area of low pressure pushing east moved more moisture into the area. A Flash Flood Watch was issued by the National Weather Service for the valley that has since ended. Residual moisture could lead to storm development in...
Here's When to Expect Rain on a Cool Weekend in SoCal
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developed to start a cloudy and wet weekend in Southern California. Many woke up to drizzle and brief periods of light rain Saturday, when showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Chances of rain will increase in the afternoon from Ventura County and into areas to the south.
Inland Empire evacuations orders lifted after storm system hits Southern California
Evacuation orders for parts of the the Inland Empire have been lifted after a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday and into Sunday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows, though those orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday evening and the shelter at […]
The 33 Best Things to do in Southern California (in 2022)
Sunny skies, laidback vibes, and pretty coastlines—these descriptions only capture a bit of Southern California’s charm. While most of the world may visit this half of California solely for Los Angeles, SoCal is home to plenty of natural and manmade spots worth visiting. You are reading: Fun things...
Charges Expected Against Man Suspected in Desert Hot Springs Fatal Shooting
Felony charges are expected Wednesday against a 42-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a man in Desert Hot Springs. Oscar Ernesto Canas was suspected in a shooting that occurred around 7:40 a.m. Friday in the 13500 block of Mountain View Road in Desert Hot Springs, where an unidentified man was found suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through tonight
Showers and thunderstorms were expected across Southern California on Saturday, possibly threatening fire-ravaged hillsides. Forecasters said an upper level low-pressure system off the coast of Baja California would move east through the day and into Arizona by Sunday, wrapping instability and more moisture around a low-pressure system that was already bringing a heavy marine layer.
Officials Working to Clear Suspected Human Remains in Pipe in Costa Mesa
A blocked pipe at the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at Baker Street may have human remains in it, officials said Tuesday as efforts were underway to clear the pipe. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage at Baker Street on Monday and requested that Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s coroner’s officials were on hand when the pipe was flushed Tuesday, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle.
Man Charged with Murder in Desert Hot Springs Shooting
A 42-year-old man was charged with murder Wednesday for allegedly shooting a man to death in Desert Hot Springs. Oscar Ernesto Canas was additionally charged with one felony count of assault with a gun, according to court records. He’s scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday afternoon.
High Interest Rates Bring Down September Homes Sales, Prices in LA Metro Area
Thanks to rising interest rates, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area fell to $750,000 in September — down from $765,000 in August but still up from $730,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported Tuesday. The month-to-month drop represented...
Why California Wildfire Activity Had Major Drop
The California wildfire season this year is looking much different than the past several years. Last year, 2.5 million acres burned and so far this year just 366,000. While we still have this month and November to get through, which can historically bring very dry and dangerous winds, Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri takes a look at what’s contributed to our lower wildfire season so far in the video update above.
5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County
Approximately 5,000 duplicate ballots were erroneously mailed to some voters in western Riverside County, the Registrar of Voters office announced on Monday. Officials with the Registrar said a computer system error mistakenly generated duplicate mailing files for 5,000 voters. The affected voters live in the areas of Canyon Lake, Menifee, Murrieta, Wildomar, and Winchester. The The post 5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
New mega reservoir is final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
Average Southland Gas Prices Drop for 13th Consecutive Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Tuesday for the 13th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 5.3 cents to $6.054. The average price has dropped 44 cents over the past 13 days, including 2 cents Monday, according to figures...
A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs
A Desert Hot Springs woman was struck and killed Saturday morning after she was hit by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs. According to Desert Hot Spring police, the accident happened around 4 a.m. They responded to reports of a major injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Indian Canyon Drive north The post A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
LA County Looks to Partner With Metro to Reach Homeless Aboard Trains, Buses
The county Board of Supervisors Tuesday called on its Homeless Initiative staff to work with Metro to explore ways of coordinating outreach and service delivery to growing numbers of homeless people who seek shelter aboard trains and buses and at rail stations. The board backed a motion introduced by Supervisor...
Pair Suspected in High-Speed Pursuit Through Moreno Valley, Ending in Crash
A 25-year-old man suspected of fleeing from sheriff’s deputies and colliding with a pickup truck while driving under the influence and running red lights in Moreno Valley was being held Tuesday on $750,000 bail. Gabriel Cabrera of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in...
