Hampden County Sheriff’s Department hosts Sheriff’s Shuffle 5k

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department hosted its annual Sheriff’s Shuffle 5k Sunday morning.

22News was at the event where more than 100 thousand dollars was raised for a good cause.

Located at at the Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke, the race began at 10 a.m. Participants donated $35 to compete either in the 5K race or the less competitive 1.5 mile walk. The money donated goes to local agencies whose mission is to provide services to those in need, this year’s funds will go towards the YWCA of Western Massachusetts. The YWCA has seen a significant increase in services for domestic violence since the pandemic, finding that victims were stuck at home with their abusers for extended periods of time.

Kim Driscoll, the Mayor of Salem, Massachusetts said, “I know that we rely on our local organizations to be apart of the effort to help take care of people and that’s what the Y does and to see all of the people supporting them, it’s really heartwarming. It’s a beautiful day raising money for a great organization.”

The money raised from Sunday’s event will go towards any way possible to help the victims of domestic abuse.

Nick Cochii, the Sherriff of Hampden County told 22News, “For protection for housing for whatever it may take to get these individuals back into mainstream but doing it in a very safe secure and humane way.”

This year, over $110,000 have already been raised and that number will continue to increase.

