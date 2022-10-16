ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second-ranked Xavier downs Newton, clinches district title

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
 3 days ago
Cody Klein

CEDAR RAPIDS — Class 4A No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier clinched the district championship with a 42-3 home win over Newton on Friday.

The Saints led 28-3 at halftime, held the Cardinals to 117 total yards and got five total touchdowns from Ronan Thomas during the 4A District 4 victory.

The Cardinals snapped Xavier’s 18-quarter shutout streak when Christian Lawson booted a 31-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter.

Lawson also tied the school record for most touchbacks in a season with 28. He sent his only kickoff of the game into the end zone and has 28 touchbacks on 33 kickoffs this fall.

Newton fell to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in district play. It likely still needs a win in the regular-season finale against Clear Creek-Amana to clinch an at-large postseason berth.

Nathan Milburn

Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0 overall, 4-0 in district play) scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters and held a 15-4 advantage in first downs.

The Cardinals were 0-of-11 on third downs in the loss.

Cody Klein led Newton with 95 rushing yards on 20 carries and Turner Williams led the receivers with one catch for seven yards. Brody Bauer rushed for 15 yards and threw for 14 yards on six completions.

Brendon West led the Cardinal defense with 8.5 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss and Nathan Milburn added 7.5 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Caleb Mattes and Alex Thomason each registered six tackles, Carson Satterfield chipped in 5.5 tackles and Nate Lampe snagged his team-best fourth interception of the season.

Thomas was 9-of-10 through the air for 164 yards and four touchdowns for Xavier. He also rushed for 35 yards and another TD on eight carries.

Michael Cunningham, who began the scoring with a 40-yard TD run in the first, gained 98 yards on 15 carries and Aidan McDermott finished with four catches for 80 yards and two scores.

Caleb Mattes

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
