Kyle Schwarber’s Phillies NLCS comments will hurt Red Sox fans

In her 2021 hit “deja vu,” Olivia Rodrigo sings,. In between the chorus and the verse (ooh) (I love you) Played you the song she’s singing now when she’s with you. These lyrics are taking on new meaning for Boston Red Sox fans as they watch Kyle Schwarber celebrate every postseason round his new team, the Philadelphia Phillies, conquers. They clinched the first-ever third Wild Card (and their first Wild Card in franchise history) to end the longest postseason drought in the National League, steamrolled the St. Louis Cardinals in the three-game Wild Card series, and then blew the doors off the defending-champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. This week, they’ll take on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets GM Billy Eppler: 'Pretty close' to knowing what 2023 offseason budget will be

Mets GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter met with reporters (including Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News and Newsday’s Tim Healey) earlier this week, wrapping up the season and giving some idea about what to expect from the club this winter. Unsurprisingly, those plans may well include more spending, as owner Steve Cohen isn’t planning to cut payroll after the Mets set a new luxury tax high of approximately $298.8MM in 2022.
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
MLive.com

DFA’d Tigers catcher claimed off waivers by Pirates

Catcher Ali Sanchez, designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers four days ago, has been claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Tuesday’s MLB transactions log. Sanchez spent most of the summer with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens after being claimed off waivers from the St. Louis...
thecomeback.com

Baseball fans unimpressed by MLB statement after ALDS rainout

The fifth and decisive game in the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was supposed to be played on Monday. Mother nature, though, had other ideas. At 6:21 p.m. ET it was announced on the verified “MLB Communications” announced on Twitter that the game...
3 roster changes Yankees could make ahead of ALCS vs Houston

The New York Yankees have done it. They’ve won a postseason series against a team other than the Minnesota Twins!. Alright, alright, get your jokes out, but New York came from nowhere after gagging at the end of Game 3 of the ALDS against the Guardians, with Gerrit Cole propelling them off the mat in Game 4 and Nestor Cortes getting things to the bullpen two days later to secure the comeback.
CBS Philly

Ted Barrett to head NLCS umpires, Alfonso Márquez ALCS umps

NEW YORK (AP) — Ted Barrett will be the crew chief for the National League Championship Series between San Diego and Philadelphia, and Alfonso Márquez will head the umpires for the American League series between Houston and Cleveland or the New York Yankees.Brian Knight will work the plate for Tuesday's NL opener, and Barrett will be at first, Adam Hamari at second, Quinn Wolcott at third, Doug Eddings in left, Todd Tichenor in right and Lance Barrett will serve as a reserve ump, Major League Baseball said Tuesday.Lance Barrett is set to ...
theScore

What's next for MLB's division series losers?

The offseason came earlier than expected for four more clubs, who were eliminated in the division series round. We take a look at where each team stands entering the offseason and what areas they might look to address in hopes of a deeper run in 2023. Dodgers: The most successful...
Sports Illustrated

Fans Benefit From New Playoff Format’s Upsets

There’s a scene in Martin Scorsese’s The Departed (2006) in which Captain George Ellerby (Alec Baldwin) is asking Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon) about Jimmy Pappas (Paris Karounos), who was arrested for the murder of two gangsters from Providence. Both of them know Pappas, a local Greek restaurateur, ...
MLB

Rays promote Moncada to bullpen coach

ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays didn’t have to look too far, or too long, to find a bullpen coach. Jorge Moncada, a longtime pitching coach and coordinator in Tampa Bay’s system, will be the Rays’ new bullpen coach, the club announced on Monday. Moncada will fill the vacancy on manager Kevin Cash’s coaching staff that was created when Stan Boroski, who had been their longest-tenured Major League coach, retired at the end of the season.
