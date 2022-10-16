CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville-area nonprofits are teaming up to spread some joy in the community. Meals on Wheels and the Free Book Bus partnered up for the first time Wednesday, October 19, to drop off meals and books to clients. People could come up to the bus for books or pick from a basket for themselves or their grandkids.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO