NBC Washington
Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round
Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
C-Ville Weekly
‘Life or death issue’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policy prompted members of UVA’s Sigma Omicron Rho fraternity to form the Virginia Collegiate Queer Collective with three other queer organizations at the university. Supplied photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s...
WSET
After 400 plus days at the Lynchburg Humane Society, Zander finds forever home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has some very exciting news to share. The Humane Society said their longest-staying dog of 400 plus days was finally adopted Saturday. "Zander is now the newest member of this lovely family and will spend the rest of his days being...
cbs19news
Washed-out pipes close Nelson County road
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County road is closed because of a pair of washed-out pipes. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Wheelers Cove Road will be closed until Oct. 24 between Starvale Lane and Stagebridge Road. Then the closure will change to between Starvale Lane to...
NBC 29 News
JMRL holding annual book sale
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is holding its annual Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale at Albemarle Square Shopping Center. Hundreds of thousands of books were donated for the event, and sales are expected to bring in nearly $100,000 for JMRL. “Other communities don’t, aren’t...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle football defeats Orange County 55-14
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle HS football team outscored Orange County 34-0 in the second half on Tuesday night to defeat the Hornets 55-14. It was a rescheduled game that previously had been cancelled due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian earlier this month. The Patriots improve to 6-1...
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
NBC 29 News
Meals on Wheels and the Free Book Bus partnering up
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville-area nonprofits are teaming up to spread some joy in the community. Meals on Wheels and the Free Book Bus partnered up for the first time Wednesday, October 19, to drop off meals and books to clients. People could come up to the bus for books or pick from a basket for themselves or their grandkids.
WHSV
Two years after Miller Circle Explosion, affected businesses doing well
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday marked the two-year anniversary of the Miller Circle Explosion in Harrisonburg when a natural gas leak caused a large blast that destroyed several businesses. Some businesses in the area ended up closing permanently after the explosion while others spent months repairing damage and working to...
WSET
Ear Issues Could be Linked to Cardiovascular Issues
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Audiology Hearing Aid Associates says there is a relationship between ear health and your cardiovascular health. Emily sat down with them to find out when you should reach out to your doctor.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Man dead in head-on collision with tractor-trailer on South Main Street
A Harrisonburg man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crossed the centerline on South Main Street and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. The name of the 51-year-old male victim has not been released. The incident occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18, at approximately 3:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of...
Augusta Free Press
‘Don’t Stop Believin”: Rock band Journey brings 50th anniversary Freedom Tour to JPJ
One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, Journey, announces the continuation of their 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 featuring special guest Toto. The tour comes to John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Feb. 5, 2023. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will take the...
wsvaonline.com
Shenandoah County Authorities Search for Basye Couple
BASYE, Va – Shenandoah County authorities are looking for a couple involved in an abduction. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area shortly before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. At this point, authorities...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices continue to rise
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going up in Virginia. AAA says the average price in the commonwealth as of Monday, October 17, is $3.57. That’s up $0.08 from this time last week. Meanwhile, Charlottesville’s average price is $3.59, up $0.10 since last Monday. The local bargain...
WDBJ7.com
Fatal Lynchburg house fire deemed accidental
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire is believed to have been caused by an accident with a type of electrical fault or overloaded circuits, with estimated damages at over $30,000. EARLIER: One person was found dead in the aftermath of a...
cvillecountry.com
Enter to Win Tickets to see Reba!
Register below for your chance to win tickets a pair of tickets to see Reba along with Terri Clark and The Isaacs at the John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday, March 11th, 2023!. You’ll have from Monday, October 17th until Tuesday, February 28th at 11:59pm to enter. So do it now and wait for that call!
Augusta Free Press
Pre-construction under way for electric transmission rebuild in Staunton
Pre-construction is under way for Dominion Energy’s electric transmission line rebuild project. According to the Augusta County Government Facebook page, “you may see crews in the right of way corridor doing some surveys.”. The current lines will be upgraded to 230 kV standards. Dominion will replace lines in...
Virginia man’s butternut squash breaks state record
Jarosh and his wife, Maryellen, who live near Rixeyville, enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables but have had more produce in years past than they could eat or give away. To avoid the waste this year, he decided to convert his primary garden into a land of giants.
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg host meeting about JMU Student Behavior
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, some residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town neighborhood and beyond hosted a community meeting at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center to address issues related to claims of excessive partying and rude behavior from James Madison University students living in off-campus houses in the neighborhood.
WHSV
Remembering Wanda Wilt, Rockingham County’s first female supervisor
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County lost one of its trailblazers last week, Wanda Driver Wilt passed away on October 12 at the age of 88. Wilt was the first woman to serve on the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors in the 1970s and later became the first female Mayor of Broadway.
