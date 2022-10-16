ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round

Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
DOSWELL, VA
C-Ville Weekly

‘Life or death issue’

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policy prompted members of UVA’s Sigma Omicron Rho fraternity to form the Virginia Collegiate Queer Collective with three other queer organizations at the university. Supplied photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Washed-out pipes close Nelson County road

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County road is closed because of a pair of washed-out pipes. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Wheelers Cove Road will be closed until Oct. 24 between Starvale Lane and Stagebridge Road. Then the closure will change to between Starvale Lane to...
NBC 29 News

JMRL holding annual book sale

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is holding its annual Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale at Albemarle Square Shopping Center. Hundreds of thousands of books were donated for the event, and sales are expected to bring in nearly $100,000 for JMRL. “Other communities don’t, aren’t...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle football defeats Orange County 55-14

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle HS football team outscored Orange County 34-0 in the second half on Tuesday night to defeat the Hornets 55-14. It was a rescheduled game that previously had been cancelled due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian earlier this month. The Patriots improve to 6-1...
ORANGE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Meals on Wheels and the Free Book Bus partnering up

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville-area nonprofits are teaming up to spread some joy in the community. Meals on Wheels and the Free Book Bus partnered up for the first time Wednesday, October 19, to drop off meals and books to clients. People could come up to the bus for books or pick from a basket for themselves or their grandkids.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Two years after Miller Circle Explosion, affected businesses doing well

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday marked the two-year anniversary of the Miller Circle Explosion in Harrisonburg when a natural gas leak caused a large blast that destroyed several businesses. Some businesses in the area ended up closing permanently after the explosion while others spent months repairing damage and working to...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Shenandoah County Authorities Search for Basye Couple

BASYE, Va – Shenandoah County authorities are looking for a couple involved in an abduction. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area shortly before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. At this point, authorities...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Gas prices continue to rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going up in Virginia. AAA says the average price in the commonwealth as of Monday, October 17, is $3.57. That’s up $0.08 from this time last week. Meanwhile, Charlottesville’s average price is $3.59, up $0.10 since last Monday. The local bargain...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fatal Lynchburg house fire deemed accidental

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire is believed to have been caused by an accident with a type of electrical fault or overloaded circuits, with estimated damages at over $30,000. EARLIER: One person was found dead in the aftermath of a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cvillecountry.com

Enter to Win Tickets to see Reba!

Register below for your chance to win tickets a pair of tickets to see Reba along with Terri Clark and The Isaacs at the John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday, March 11th, 2023!. You’ll have from Monday, October 17th until Tuesday, February 28th at 11:59pm to enter. So do it now and wait for that call!
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Pre-construction under way for electric transmission rebuild in Staunton

Pre-construction is under way for Dominion Energy’s electric transmission line rebuild project. According to the Augusta County Government Facebook page, “you may see crews in the right of way corridor doing some surveys.”. The current lines will be upgraded to 230 kV standards. Dominion will replace lines in...
WHSV

Residents of Harrisonburg host meeting about JMU Student Behavior

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, some residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town neighborhood and beyond hosted a community meeting at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center to address issues related to claims of excessive partying and rude behavior from James Madison University students living in off-campus houses in the neighborhood.
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy