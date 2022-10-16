Jake's Takes | Colts Breathe Life into Playoff Chances vs. Jaguars
By Jake Arthur
HorseshoeHuddle
3 days ago
The Colts got a big home victory on Sunday, beating the Jaguars 34-27 and improving to 3-2-1. It was their first win in the division and makes their chances of eventually making the playoffs at the end of the season more realistic.
On Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts saved their best performance of the season for a team that made them look like a completely opposite version just four weeks ago.
At home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Colts put a season-high 34 points on the board en route to their first win in the AFC South this year, improving to 3-2-1 overall. Ultimately, they put together a total team effort for a 34-27 victory.
The offensive line for the Colts has been a problem. However, this problem may have been solved, at least for the time being. Against the ferocious Jaguars pass rush, the line stood firm. Matt Ryan was not sacked and was only hit on a few occasions. Ryan found more protection...
