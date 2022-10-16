ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Man hit by SUV, killed in Wooster Township: OSHP

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

WOOSTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) -Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers from the Wooster Post are investigating after a man was hit and killed Sunday morning on State Route 3.

It happened at around 6 a.m. just north of Heyl Road in Wooster Township , according to a press release from OSHP.

Officials said the man, about 30 years old, was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt at the time of the crash.

New details released on Wickliffe building fire

They say he was walking north in the northbound lane when a Chevy Equinox reportedly hit him.

The release said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy was not injured in the crash.

The unidentified man was taken by Wooster Township EMS to the Wayne County Morgue.

The crash remains under investigation.

