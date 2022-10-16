ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams Trail Panthers At Half As Offensive Woes Continue

By Matt Galatzan
RamDigest
RamDigest
 3 days ago

The Rams cannot get out of their own way offensively, but lead Carolina at the half.

Coming off of two-straight losses, the Los Angeles Rams' offensive woes have bled over yet again on Sunday in their matchup with the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium.

And thanks to those continued struggles, the Rams trail the Panthers 10-7 heading into the locker room at halftime.

For most of the first half, it seemed that quarterback Matthew Stafford had been efficient and safe with the football. However, with less than two minutes to go in the half, he made that first mistake, throwing a pick-six that put Carolina back on top at 10-7.

As a result, through the first 30 minutes, Stafford is completing 8 of 13 passes for 70 yards and one touchdown, with one interception.

On the receiving end of the lone touchdown was none other than newly acquired Allen Robinson, who earned just his second touchdown as a Ram (Atlanta). Robinson now has two catches for 18 yards and the score on the afternoon.

And to no one's surprise, Cooper Kupp is leading the way for Los Angeles receiving overall, with four catches on four targets for 43 yards.

Defensively, the Rams have been able to hold the Panthers, who are without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, largely in check, with Carolina amassing just 117 total yards, including just 39 yards through the air in the first half.

The Rams will hope to build off of their solid defensive performance, and find some offensive consistency in the second half, as they look to end a two-game losing streak.

