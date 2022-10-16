Read full article on original website
Customer dispute leads to Parma Heights woman assaulting employee: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Sept. 26, police were dispatched to a Pearl Road business regarding an assault. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said there was a dispute involving a Parma Heights customer. Apparently, the woman assaulted an employee. She was arrested and charged with assault. Theft: Independence Boulevard. On Sept....
Driver passes sobriety test, fails common sense test with gun in vehicle: North Royalton Police Blotter
During a Sept. 21 traffic stop of a 2005 Buick Lacrosse on York Road, police smelled booze wafting from the vehicle. The driver denied drinking. Asked if he had any weapons, the driver told the officer about his two knives, which were taken off his person during the incident. After...
Police find drunken driver parked in front of her house: Brunswick Police Blotter
Police responded to multiple calls about a possibly impaired driver at 7:24 p.m. Sept. 15. The license plate number provided was traced to a Clearbrooke Drive address, where the car was seen parked outside with a woman in the driver’s seat. The woman appeared to be impaired and reportedly...
Dayton man leads officers on multi-city chase that ends in Elyria: Parma Police Blotter
On Sept. 27, police attempted to pull over a Chevrolet Malibu for an equipment violation on Brookpark Road. At that point, the driver of the Chevy led police on a pursuit through several different cities before ending in Elyria. That’s when police arrested a Dayton driver and his male passenger.
Florida girl, 11, attempts to run away from new Parma home: Seven Hills Police Blotter
Curfew violation, Broadview Road: On Sept. 14, police were dispatched to Broadview Road regarding a young female walking northbound on the street. An arriving officer located the 11-year-old, who said a few hours earlier she ran away from her Parma home. She ended up walking roughly two miles before the...
Speeding motorist cited for driving under suspension: Medina Police Blotter
A driver was pulled over for speeding Oct. 14 and was additionally cited for driving under suspension. A passenger with a valid driver’s license was permitted to drive the vehicle. Impaired driver: North Broadway. A driver was cited for operating a motor vehicle while impaired after police responded to...
Resident calls police about neighbor yelling obscenities while mowing the grass: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Sept. 30, a Deer Path Drive resident called police on a neighbor who often yells obscenities. The latest incident found the man yelling that he was out for blood while he was mowing the grass. The caller said the man often yells out things such as the title of N.W.A’s most popular song.
Man causes disturbance at restaurant, found lying in the woods: Independence Police Blotter
Police responded to a restaurant at 9:23 p.m. Sept. 24 regarding an intoxicated customer who was angry about his bill and threatening staff and customers. Police found the 68-year-old man lying in a wooded area outside the restaurant. He was cited for disorderly conduct and advised that he would be charged with trespassing if he returned to the restaurant.
Suspect throws roofing nails onto Snowville Road: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Sept. 9, police were dispatched to Snowville Road, between Riverview Road and Echo Hills, about roofing nails strewn on the street. An arriving officer, who was able to see the nails based on their reflection from the police cruiser’s auxiliary lighting, said they were in clusters of five to 10, each about 20 yards apart. They appeared to have been thrown by the handful from a moving vehicle.
Police: Two suspects arrested in slaying of Elyria teen
ELYRIA, Ohio – Two Lorain teens have been charged in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Shayne Edwards, Elyria police said. Edwards was lying in his bed when he was shot about 5 a.m. Sept. 12 in the 400 block of 3rd Street, near Chestnut Street, in Elyria. On...
Man assaults girlfriend after his cell phone battery dies: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported Oct. 10 that her boyfriend had threatened and assaulted her at her apartment that morning after his cell phone battery drained and he could not charge it because his charger was broken. She said he also smashed a TV and laptop computer, sprayed Windex in her face...
Officers busy with rogue shopping cart and bedding thief: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Sept. 27, police were dispatched to a Northcliff Avenue parking lot, where a Broadview Heights customer complained that her white 2019 Toyota Rav4 had been damaged in the front right corner by what appeared to be a shopping cart. Bedding theft: Ridge Road. On Sept. 30, police were dispatched...
Street camera alerts police to driver wanted on warrant: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 1:55 a.m. Oct. 15, a Flock camera alerted police that a passing driver was wanted on a warrant. A traffic stop was conducted. Officers found that the driver, a Garfield Heights man, 43, had a gun on his person. Also in the car were a South Euclid woman, 32,...
Report: 1 arrested after police chase, K-9 bite
A Windham man is behind bars after police say he led them on a vehicle chase before taking off on foot.
Vehicle found damaged on Gilmour Academy grounds: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A Gilmour Academy transportation employee reported Oct. 16 that the rearview mirrors had been pulled off his car sometime during the previous two nights while it had been left at the school due to mechanical issues. A check of surveillance cameras by the IT department was requested to see if...
Parma police arrest two suspects after chase, crash in Cleveland
PARMA, Ohio — Two suspects have been arrested and hospitalized following a chase in a stolen vehicle that caused a collision, Parma police said. Officers responded to Broadview and Snow roads at 3:44 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving information about a stolen vehicle in the area. The vehicle had been reported taken out of Cleveland on Monday.
Drunk driver blows through stop sign, crashes into unoccupied vehicle: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Sept. 29, police came upon a dark-colored Audi with its hazard lights on stopped and facing traffic in the wrong lane on Wallings Road. Upon further review, it turned out that the Audi was running, but not occupied. A quick search of the area revealed fresh tire tracks to a back yard, where two men were standing next to two heavily damaged vehicles.
Girl, 13, makes claim for second time in as many months that boy, 17, touched her inappropriately: Solon Police Blotter
At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, officers were called to the playground of Orchard Middle School, 6780 SOM Center Road, where a girl, 13, reported that, while she was with a 12-year-old female friend, a boy, 17, had inappropriately touched her buttocks. The same girl had made a similar report against...
kentwired.com
Armed carjacking ends in police chase, apprehension near Dix Stadium
Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking after a chase that started in Akron and ended near Dix Stadium in Kent Tuesday evening. Barberton Police sent an alert earlier about a vehicle that was taken during a carjacking involving the use of a firearm. According to...
cleveland19.com
Trio of suspects go through multiple cars in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a trio of suspects is wanted for going through multiple cars on the city’s West Side, and detectives need help identifying them. The suspects went through the cars in a parking lot in the area of West 20th Street and Lorain Avenue...
