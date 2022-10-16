On Sept. 9, police were dispatched to Snowville Road, between Riverview Road and Echo Hills, about roofing nails strewn on the street. An arriving officer, who was able to see the nails based on their reflection from the police cruiser’s auxiliary lighting, said they were in clusters of five to 10, each about 20 yards apart. They appeared to have been thrown by the handful from a moving vehicle.

BRECKSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO