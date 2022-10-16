ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Suspect throws roofing nails onto Snowville Road: Brecksville Police Blotter

On Sept. 9, police were dispatched to Snowville Road, between Riverview Road and Echo Hills, about roofing nails strewn on the street. An arriving officer, who was able to see the nails based on their reflection from the police cruiser’s auxiliary lighting, said they were in clusters of five to 10, each about 20 yards apart. They appeared to have been thrown by the handful from a moving vehicle.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma police arrest two suspects after chase, crash in Cleveland

PARMA, Ohio — Two suspects have been arrested and hospitalized following a chase in a stolen vehicle that caused a collision, Parma police said. Officers responded to Broadview and Snow roads at 3:44 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving information about a stolen vehicle in the area. The vehicle had been reported taken out of Cleveland on Monday.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Drunk driver blows through stop sign, crashes into unoccupied vehicle: Broadview Heights Police Blotter

On Sept. 29, police came upon a dark-colored Audi with its hazard lights on stopped and facing traffic in the wrong lane on Wallings Road. Upon further review, it turned out that the Audi was running, but not occupied. A quick search of the area revealed fresh tire tracks to a back yard, where two men were standing next to two heavily damaged vehicles.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
kentwired.com

Armed carjacking ends in police chase, apprehension near Dix Stadium

Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking after a chase that started in Akron and ended near Dix Stadium in Kent Tuesday evening. Barberton Police sent an alert earlier about a vehicle that was taken during a carjacking involving the use of a firearm. According to...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Trio of suspects go through multiple cars in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a trio of suspects is wanted for going through multiple cars on the city’s West Side, and detectives need help identifying them. The suspects went through the cars in a parking lot in the area of West 20th Street and Lorain Avenue...
CLEVELAND, OH
