Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bardstown City Council Members Failed To Attend Debate With Public Questions Co-moderated by Don Thrasher & Kenny FogleNelson County News-Sentinel
Bardstown City Council Repeals Mayor's Pay Increase After Gaye Ballard (Council Candidate) Asks For InvestigationNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Bardstown Business Owner Fighting City's Double Standard on SignsNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Maroons to Get Rematch with St. X in State Quarterfinals
The 2nd Region boys soccer champions will get a chance to avenge an early season loss as they advance on to the state quarterfinals. Madisonville-North Hopkins advanced Tuesday night with a 5-0 home field win over Elizabethtown. J.J. Brown led the Maroons with two goals and an assist. Maverick Peyton...
Kamari Lands needs to play like a veteran for Louisville basketball
Kamari Lands is a freshman on the University of Louisville basketball roster. But in head coach Kenny Payne's eyes, the Indianapolis native has the talent to be one of the better players on the roster and will need to play like a veteran for the Cardinals. He averaged over 33 points a game last season at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball Recruiting: After visit, highly regarded guard "can see myself there"
Late last week, the Terps welcomed 2024 Mt. Zion Prep guard Malachi Palmer to campus for an unofficial visit. Palmer, who ranks as the No. 55 prospect in the 247Sport 2024.
wdrb.com
Louisville's Bellwether Hotel expanding to historic building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hotel in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood is expanding to a nearby space. The hotel shared on social media that they are expanding to a nearby historic building on Bardstown Road, and demolition work has already begun. The hotel, which currently has 20 rooms and no front...
WSET
'Church is not just the building.' After fire, historic Arlington church worships outside
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — One of the most historic churches in Arlington, Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, didn’t let a Friday morning fire disrupt their plans for worshipping and gathering in person Sunday morning. They moved their church service outside. On this Sunday morning, you wouldn’t know by...
wdrb.com
Michael Myers Halloween decoration stolen from front yard near Six Mile Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fictional Halloween killer Michael Myers is usually the one claiming victims in films, but this time, he ended up the victim. On Saturday night, a Ring doorbell caught video of a person dressed in black going up to a Michael Myers Halloween decoration, ripping off its head and running off with it before jumping into a car in Louisville.
bethesdamagazine.com
Couple missing in Bethesda found
Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
Virginia man’s butternut squash breaks state record
Jarosh and his wife, Maryellen, who live near Rixeyville, enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables but have had more produce in years past than they could eat or give away. To avoid the waste this year, he decided to convert his primary garden into a land of giants.
WTOP
Hootie & The Blowfish guitarist reunites with Montgomery Co. buddies for Frederick show
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. He’s best known as the lead guitarist of Hootie & The Blowfish. This Saturday, Mark Bryan rocks the Weinberg Center in Frederick, Maryland, alongside the Screaming Trojans, a collection of his buddies from Seneca Valley High School and Gaithersburg High School.
953wiki.com
In-Depth Investigation of Body Found in Rural Scott County by Scott County Sheriff’s Detective Results in Arrest
This case will be turned over to Kentucky Authorities for possible further charges in Kentucky. Scott County-On 10-17-2022, Scott County Sheriff’s Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner arrested Melvin D. Evans, 67, of Louisville, Kentucky after conducting an in-depth investigation into the death of Ashley Deaton-Hedge of Louisville, Kentucky. Deaton-Hedge was discovered deceased in late July 2022, found on an abandoned property on Underwood Road in Southern Scott County. As a result of the thorough investigation, Detective Shofner developed probable cause to arrest Evans for the following criminal offenses;
Police: 2 people hit by a car in Herndon, VA
HERNDON, Va. — Officers in Herndon, Virginia are investigating after two people were hit by a car. According to officials, the victims were hit in the 1000 block of Elden Street. One of the victims was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital with what was presumed to be life-threatening injuries. As of now, they have been stabilized, according to officials.
theburn.com
Raising Cane’s aiming for December opening in Loudoun County
One of the most eagerly awaiting new businesses coming to Loudoun County — and Northern Virginia as a whole — has to be the pending arrival of Raising Cane’s. The chicken tender and chicken sandwich chain is opening its first location in the DC region in Sterling.
mocoshow.com
Lotte Plaza Market to Close Germantown Location
A representative from Lotte Plaza Market in Germantown Plaza (13069 Wisteria Drive) confirmed that the grocery store will be closing permanently by the end of the year. Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring will remain open. Lotte Plaza Market is a grocery store that specializes in Asian...
theburn.com
Chic new Italian restaurant headed to Loudoun County
The buzz exploded in the last week. Someone had bought the old Aldie Country Store and was rapidly refurbishing it. But what was it going to be? A new store? A restaurant? Or something else? The Burn has gotten nearly a dozen messages about it. Now we have the answer....
Funeral set for NAACP leader from Arlington murdered on Turks and Caicos
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — People will gather to honor and remember an NAACP leader who was killed while on vacation on Turks and Caicos earlier this month. The celebration of life for Kent DeWayne Carter is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, located at 1601 […]
ffxnow.com
The Boro developer buys JCPenney stores in Fair Oaks, Springfield
Two of Fairfax County’s longstanding JCPenney stores recently changed hands, a move that could set the stage for their malls to transition to more mixed-use environments. Announced in September, The Meridian Group — the Bethesda-based developer behind The Boro in Tysons — partnered with D.C. real estate firm Martin-Diamond Properties to acquire five JCPenneys, including the anchor stores at Fair Oaks Mall and Springfield Town Center.
NBC Washington
Bethesda Native Known for ‘Rock Billy Boogie' Dead at 75
Bethesda native Robert Gordon, a famed punk rock and rockabilly musician, has died at 75. Gordon started his career at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School when starring in “West Side Story.”. He toured the world with his big baritone voice and striking stage presence. He recorded with guitar legends Link...
WTOP
Little Falls Parkway in Bethesda will soon have a park
Commuters driving through Bethesda, Maryland, over the next few months will see construction on Little Falls Parkway. The project will add an actual park that will run parallel to the road for about a half a mile. This summer Montgomery County Parks and The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission...
mocoshow.com
Ridge Rd Closed in Damascus Following Crash That Sends Eight to Hospital
Ridge Road in Damascus is currently closed just north of High Corner Street following a serious crash involving two vehicles that took down a utility pole. The roadway will remain closed even after emergency crash response clears for utility pole replacement. Six were transported to a trauma center, with one...
fox29.com
Helen, world’s second oldest gorilla, dies at 64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Zoo announced that Helen, believed to be the world’s second-oldest gorilla, died at the age of 64 Friday. Zookeepers said Helen’s quality of life declined with natural age for the past several months leading caregivers to make the difficult decision to euthanize her. She suffered from arthritis and some periodontal diseases but also recently developed instability and tremors, which put her at great risk of falling.
Comments / 1