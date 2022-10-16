Read full article on original website
KYTV
1 dead in fire in Fulton County, Ark.
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – A person died after a fire in Fulton County. The fire happened at a home in Gepp. Firefighters say the house was fully engulfed when they arrived. Chief Deputy Jake Smith confirmed there were multiple family members inside the house at the time of the fire. Crews from Viola and Byron responded to the scene for around three hours.
KTLO
Body found in Izard County may be missing Melbourne man
A body was found early Sunday afternoon in a vehicle in Izard County, and authorities believe it may be of a Melbourne man reported missing over a month ago. Authorities have been searching for 63-year-old Mark Ellis since he was reported missing on Sept. 15. According to Izard County Chief...
Deputies issue Silver Alert for missing Stone County man
Deputies in Stone County are asking for the public’s help in finding a 75-year-old man who has not been seen since Sunday.
Arkansas man accused of starting fires in Baxter County
Deputies in Baxter County, Arkansas said a man they arrested Friday was deliberately starting fires by lighting paper on fire and throwing it out of his pickup window.
Plea agreement expected Tuesday in 2004 Arkansas killing of Rebekah Gould
A 2004 death investigation is expected to conclude in an Arkansas courtroom on Tuesday. It was announced a plea agreement has been reached.
whiterivernow.com
Baxter County woman sentenced in stabbing death of family friend
A Baxter County woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after she pled guilty in the stabbing death of a 72-year-old friend of her family. Mountain Home radio outlet KTLO reports Amber Lea Runau, 23, of Gassville, made the plea to a reduced charge of second-degree murder of Sharon Gayle Adler in Baxter County Circuit Court on Monday.
Kait 8
Mom speaks out after son was found unconscious from drug overdose
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) -A Heber Springs mother is speaking out against the school after her son was found unconscious from a drug overdose. Content partner KATV spoke with the mother, Tonya Main, who said the district failed to give her son medical attention after he was found in the bathroom.
KTLO
Volunteer fireman sentenced for stealing guns and money from burning house
A volunteer fireman accused of stealing items from a home while fighting a blaze at the residence appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Nineteen-year-old William Hartwell Cooke V was charged with taking two guns and about $560 in cash while in the house along Bayless Court in Gassville. He...
KTLO
2 MH residents injured in accident involving 3 vehicles
Two Mountain Home residents were transported to Baxter Health Saturday evening following an accident involving three vehicles in Douglas County. Forty-seven-year-old Nicole Hershberger had what were termed moderate injuries, and 48-year-old Matthew Hershberger suffered minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Hershberger was the driver of a...
Boone County, AR driver ejected, killed
BOONE COUNTY, Ark. — A driver was killed in Boone County after being ejected from his vehicle. Pierce Marshall, 20, of Lead Hill, Arkansas, was driving a 2004 INFINITI southbound on AR State Highway 281 south of AR State Highway 14E just before 3 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. According to a crash report, he left […]
Kait 8
Rebekah Gould’s murderer sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty
MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who beat Rebekah Gould to death with a piano leg and then dumped her body on the side of the road pleaded guilty Tuesday to her murder. William Alma Miller waived his right to a jury trial in circuit court on Oct. 18 and was sentenced to 40 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
whiterivernow.com
Southside man dies after Floral Road accident
A Southside man was killed after his motorcycle struck a truck in Independence County early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Kellum Kepfner, 41, was traveling north on his 2005 Honda behind a 2013 Freightliner on State Highway 87 (Floral Road) around 1:20 p.m. when the Freightliner apparently attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway. The report said as the truck was making the turn, Kepfner’s Honda traveled left of center and struck the Freightliner as it entered the driveway.
thelickingnews.com
CANCELLED – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory
The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray...
Kait 8
Jacob Pyeatt named SBC Men’s Runner of the Week
After finishing in the top 10 on Saturday, Arkansas State cross country runner Jacob Pyeatt was named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Runner of the Week on Wednesday. The Mountain Home, Ark., native clocked a personal-best 24:03.3 in the men’s 8K of the Arturo Barrios Invitational, placing ninth overall out of 374 runners to help the Red Wolves finish fourth overall among 40 teams. Pyeatt’s mark bested his previous top mark in the distance by nearly a minute and marked his second top-10 result in three races.
Kait 8
Missouri healthcare system gets $1 million grant for new facility
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri healthcare system is looking for an upgrade thanks to a new grant from the federal government. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Ozarks Healthcare was awarded a $1,000,000 grant from the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program. It’s one of three projects in Missouri awarded money from the USDA.
Arkansas’ Only Authentic Ghost Town Calico Rock Within a Town
Have you ever heard of the abandoned ghost town of Calico Rock in Arkansas?. According to the historical marker, in the 1890s shanty taverns lined both banks of the lower Calico Creek. If you ever wondered about the words, "pepper sauce" bartenders during that time served something called "peppersauce" a local name for the homebrew-type drink they served to visitors who stopped at the steamboat landing from the nearby White River.
KTLO
Minor earthquake in central Howell County
A minor earthquake has been reported in central Howell County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.2 quake was recorded four miles west-northwest of West Plains Saturday morning at 2:17. The location is also 39.2 miles northeast of Mountain Home. Experts say normally, earthquakes below magnitude 3 are...
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mountain Home (AR)
Mountain Home can be found in Ozark mountain. It is a city and the county seat of Baxter county in Arkansas, USA. Mountain Home has a population of over 41,000 people. The city has grown to be an area for vacationers and tourists. Mountain home is famous for its gorgeous...
10-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Brings Down Beastly Bear With Crossbow
A 10-year-old boy in Arkansas set out on a hunting trip recently during deer season and instead of catching a deer, he got more than he bargained for when he took down a huge black bear in Fulton County, Arkansas. Dylan Conner shot the bear with his crossbow near the...
KTLO
Independence County man charged with assault on hospital staff
An Independence County man is facing felony battery and aggravated assault charges upon a law enforcement officer after authorities were dispatched to the White River Emergency Room for a physical fight between a doctor and patient was in progress. 41-year-old Adam Scott Dale was restrained on the hallway floor of...
