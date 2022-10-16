The "Silent Hill" franchise has a long history. Starting with the first game's launch in 1999, it quickly became famous as one of the biggest names in survival horror. This success didn't last, however, as some later entires failed to capture the same terror and thrill of the first few installments. The rise and fall of "Silent Hill" left fans disappointed and wondering if they'd ever see another sequel again. While there has been no official word about the future of the franchise, rumors about a new game have been swirling for some time. These rumors were further fanned recently when the director of the 2006 "Silent Hill" film claimed that Konami had not one, but multiple games in the works. Now, it seems Konami is finally going to give fans some answers this coming week.

2 DAYS AGO