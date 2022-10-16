Read full article on original website
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
Silent Hill Fans Are Finally Getting Answers This Week
The "Silent Hill" franchise has a long history. Starting with the first game's launch in 1999, it quickly became famous as one of the biggest names in survival horror. This success didn't last, however, as some later entires failed to capture the same terror and thrill of the first few installments. The rise and fall of "Silent Hill" left fans disappointed and wondering if they'd ever see another sequel again. While there has been no official word about the future of the franchise, rumors about a new game have been swirling for some time. These rumors were further fanned recently when the director of the 2006 "Silent Hill" film claimed that Konami had not one, but multiple games in the works. Now, it seems Konami is finally going to give fans some answers this coming week.
Digital Trends
Silent Hill Transmission showcase: How to watch and what to expect
Konami has announced the Silent Hill Transmission livestream, a presentation that will provide updates on the long-dormant horror series. Rumblings of a new Silent Hill game have run rampant for years now, with several rumors (both plausible ones and conspiracy theories) floating around. That rumor mill will be replaced by facts this week as Konami will finally give fans real news. If you want to see the big moment, here’s when you can catch it and what might be revealed.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
Keanu Reeves Knows Exactly Which Marvel Superhero He Would Love To Play
The actor's pick perfectly aligns with one of his passions in life.
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate
House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
Alicent Hightower's Death Might Not Be Satisfying to 'House of the Dragon' Fans
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and potentially House of the Dragon. The one rule of Westeros is that "all men must die." Throughout the years, fans of the series have watched their favorite characters die, and House of the Dragon is no different. Article continues...
wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
dexerto.com
House of the Dragon Episode 10 trailer teases Vermithor in epic fiery finale
The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 is almost here with Episode 10, with its trailer setting the stage for an epic closer – with one of the fiercest dragons in all of Westeros, Vermithor. Episode 9 revolved around one of the most important events in the...
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
digitalspy.com
The Targaryen family tree explained from House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones
So many Targaryens, so little time. Whether you're a fan of House of the Dragon trying to keep up with the dynastic developments, a Game of Thrones fan wondering where it all began, or a member of the Targaryen family looking for singles in your area, this is the article for you.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Just Kicked Off One of the Saddest Storylines in Game of Thrones
The Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to tragedy. Just mentioning the Red Wedding or saying "You know nothing, Jon Snow" is enough to bring tears to the eyes of fans. The series had plenty of sad moments and storylines. House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will also have quite a few tragic and devastating stories, especially given the nature of a single family at war with themselves. This Sunday's new episode, "The Green Council," kicked off what could be the saddest story in all of House of the Dragon, as the show allowed viewers time to get to know Erryk and Arryk Cargyll.
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9: Every Easter Egg and Secret
House of the Dragon has an amazing opening credits sequence, but it’s not static. Each episode, the opening changes to reflect the events of that episode, which characters will be spotlighted, what alliances have been formed or broken, and who has recently perished. That’s just one of the little...
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm?
Who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm? Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon. One of the more enigmatic characters in the fantasy series House of the Dragon is Mysaria, who, despite not being a Targaryen, a noble, or a great warrior, is one of the most influential people in Westeros.
Gotham Knights fans are cancelling their pre-orders
Furious DC fans who pre-ordered the upcoming Gotham Knights have claimed they’re going to be canceling their orders after hearing the latest news on the game. As you may have heard over the weekend, the open-world Batman adventure will be locked to 30fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no option to sacrifice resolution for an increased framerate.
‘House of the Dragon’: The Velaryons Are Black for Very Specific Reasons
Despite the anti-Blackness and racism that the actors are facing, there are important reasons why the Velaryons are Black that go beyond diversity.
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon Meleys explained
Want to know about Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon Meleys? Here’s everything you need to know. Everyone watching the House of the Dragon knows that as fun as it is seeing the Targaryen family implode, the real stars of the show are the dragons. We’ve heard tales of the awe-inspiring Balerion the Black Dread and seen the power of Vhagar, the she-dragon.
dexerto.com
Rings of Power Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Rings of Power Season 2 has recently begun production, so here’s everything we know so far, from a possible release date, to its cast, plot, and other details. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is reaching the endgame now for its first season, so fans are both gearing up for the finale, and also wondering what will happen next.
