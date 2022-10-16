Read full article on original website
Director: Mississippi does not track welfare program results
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s scandal-plagued welfare program turns away most applicants for cash assistance, and it has not been tracking whether its programs fulfill the goal of lifting people out of poverty in one of the poorest states in the nation, lawmakers were told Tuesday. Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said that when he became director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services in March 2020, he found the agency had “output numbers” to track spending. “But we didn’t have a lot of outcome information,” Anderson said. “We were not tracking outcomes as an agency.” In response to questions from Democratic Rep. Robert Johnson of Natchez, Anderson said Human Services is looking at data to define whether programs are effective, but he did not say when a program to track outcomes will be in place.
Mississippi’s Water Crisis Is Turning Into A State Of Emergency
Congress sent a delegation to investigate the situation in Jackson where citizens are struggling to live without utilities and safe drinking water. The city of Jackson, Mississippi is facing a water crisis that is quickly turning into a state of emergency. The city’s water supply has become contaminated with lead and other toxins, and residents are being advised to use only bottled water for drinking, cooking, and brushing their teeth. This is a major problem for a city that is already struggling with poverty and poor infrastructure.
State Auditor says tax credit funded by TANF would be better use of the funds, address labor shortage
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the state works to find a better way to utilize its TANF money, State Auditor Shad White suggested it funds an Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). “Now is the opportunity to say, ‘All right, since we have learned from those mistakes in the past, what are we going to do with this TANF money that we get from the federal government,’” he said.
P-EBT benefits released for Mississippi PreK-12 students
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced the agencies have begun releasing P-EBT benefits to more than 275,000 children who were in grades PreK-12 and participated in the National School Lunch Program during the 2021-22 school year. Families of students in PreK-12 […]
Millions available to Mississippi homeowners and renters
Photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
Mississippi business accused of denying overtime pay to workers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor after claiming the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Mississippi
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Mississippi holding statewide tornado drill this morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi held a statewide tornado drill Wednesday morning. The drill was conducted at 9:15 AM, using the Routine Weekly Test through NOAA Weather Radio All-Hazards. This was part of the “Mississippi Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week”. The schedule for the rest of the week:
Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour, U.S. Senator Trent Lott Call for Citizen Leadership
Bipartisanship is key to “moving Mississippi forward,” former officials say. Stating that government effectiveness depends upon the people’s input, former Governor Haley Barbour and retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott challenged listeners Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the University of Mississippi to become united in facing society’s challenges.
'Fixing a corrupt system': Mississippi lawmakers hold TANF hearing
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi legislators are looking for ways to fix what they called the broken safety net that is supposed to help the state's poorest people. Democratic lawmakers held a legislative hearing Tuesday on Mississippi's Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program at the State Capitol building. The hearing was billed as "fixing a corrupt system" and "helping Mississippi families in need."
Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Mississippi
The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and […]
Mississippi Forestry Commission issues statewide Wildland Fire Alert
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert. The MFC encouraged the public to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning activities until drought conditions improve. The state has experienced little to no rainfall over the last few weeks. According to officials, the MFC has responded to 227 wildfires, […]
Mississippians enjoy last weekend of state fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people were out at the Mississippi State Fair Saturday night to join in on all the fun before it wraps up Sunday. People spent all day at the fair enjoying the rides, playing games and enjoying the fair food. Organizers said they’re pleased with this year’s turnout. “We’re having […]
Mississippi has 72 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. […]
What to expect at Mississippi State Fair this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on between Friday, October 14 and Sunday, October 16. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Ride specials for Friday will include Kids Day (one fewer coupon from 12:00 p.m. […]
True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering
A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
Mississippi parents on student loan debt applications
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The application for federal student loan forgiveness has officially opened. In August, President Joe Biden announced plans to cancel some student loan debt. According to a Department of Education analysis, a typical undergraduate student with loans now graduates with nearly $25,000 in debt. Many Mississippians are wondering how this student debt […]
SWAC, a Gulfport Tragedy and Voting Impact
Can y’all believe it’s the middle of October? Here in Mississippi, the temps aren’t exactly cool, but one is tempted to wear a sweater. It’s usually a bad idea, but we’re almost there. It’s football season, and there’s a lot of talk about who’s SWAC or who’s not SWAC after the dust-up between Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. Check out the videos for full context, but JSU played ASU for ASU’s homecoming game. JSU won, and Coach Robinson was not happy when the coaches met at the end of the game. It devolved into dueling press conferences.
