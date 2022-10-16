JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s scandal-plagued welfare program turns away most applicants for cash assistance, and it has not been tracking whether its programs fulfill the goal of lifting people out of poverty in one of the poorest states in the nation, lawmakers were told Tuesday. Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said that when he became director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services in March 2020, he found the agency had “output numbers” to track spending. “But we didn’t have a lot of outcome information,” Anderson said. “We were not tracking outcomes as an agency.” In response to questions from Democratic Rep. Robert Johnson of Natchez, Anderson said Human Services is looking at data to define whether programs are effective, but he did not say when a program to track outcomes will be in place.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO