fox56news.com
Trunk or Treat event planned for Lexington community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A family-friendly event is coming to Lexington this weekend to help celebrate Halloween and the fall season. YMCA of Central Kentucky is holding its annual Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Whitaker Family YMCA and is free to the public.
WTVQ
Lexington’s household hazardous waste collection back Oct. 22
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — From time to time, Lexington offers a household hazardous waste collection event — and it’s back this Saturday. Fayette County residents can drop off hazardous materials at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike where the city will properly dispose of them for free. Products that...
WKYT 27
Mystery of Lexington teen’s disappearance still haunts family decades later
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been 25 years since 14-year-old Lydia Perkins disappeared in Lexington. Her mother and brother have received a few tips over the years but nothing that points to what happened or why. A mystery that’s haunted them for two and a half decades. The...
WTVQ
Friends remember Lexington’s latest homicide victim
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Family and friends remembered 53-year-old Robert Wallace Jr., “Bobbi” to friends and family, who was stabbed to death over the weekend in what was Lexington’s 38th homicide of the year. That surpasses last year’s total and is now the most ever in the city.
wtloam.com
Pulaski County women making a difference through agriculture
SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (October 18, 2022) — The story of Woodstock Lavender Farm & Co. starts with $600. L.G. Colyer — the father and grandfather of owners Mary May and Allison Horseman — borrowed that sum to buy a farm in northeastern Pulaski County. During the Great Depression, he was forced to travel to Detroit to find work in order to save the farm. For two years, he sent money home to save the land.
WUKY
20th annual Thriller Parade highlights city's Halloween Festival
Grab your costumes and get ready for some spine-chilling fun around town, including Lexington’s 20th Halloween Festival & Thriller Parade. “Zombies will rise again, as the Halloween Festival & Thriller Parade haunts downtown on October 22nd,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “This will be the 20th time Zombies have danced down Main Street, and it has become one of our most popular traditions. As always, the iconic Kentucky Theatre, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, will serve as the premier starting location for the parade.”
wslmradio.com
Michael D. “Mike” Sullivan, age 59 of, Lexington, Kentucky
Michael D. “Mike” Sullivan, age 59 of, Lexington, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 as a result of a motorcycle accident. Born January 15, 1963, he was the son of James and Barbara (Wingfield) Sullivan. He was a licensed electrician and trained and raced horses at Churchill...
WTVQ
Journey coming to Rupp Arena as part of 50th anniversary Freedom Tour
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Rock band Journey is celebrating its 50th anniversary Freedom Tour by bringing its music to Lexington!. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage at Rupp Arena on Feb 14, 2023. The band will be joined by special guest TOTO. Tickets go...
cartercountytimes.com
Out of county, out of pocket
The Carter County Ambulance Board met in regular session on Monday, with director Rick Loperfido providing the board with additional information on his recent meeting with representatives of St. Claire Regional Medical Center, the Rowan County ambulance service, and the Rowan County judge executive. Loperfido said that he, board chair...
WKYT 27
Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
fox56news.com
Best time to see fall colors in the Lexington area
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The trees have changed in central Kentucky and it is time to explore the best fall has to offer in the Bluegrass. The Smokey Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction map and the FOX 56 Weather Authority have predicted peak fall color season will be around Oct. 31, but a drive around Lexington or on Interstate 75 will prove the colors are already enjoyable.
WTVQ
Domestic violence homicides drastically increase, reason unknown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Lexington is facing some troubling statistics surrounding it. The city says around one-third of Lexington’s homicides this year are domestic and family violence related, so how do we address this problem so it doesn’t continue to grow?
WTVQ
KSP announces “High Five” rural traffic safety project in Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police announced the launch of the “High Five” rural traffic safety project in Madison County on Wednesday. Troopers say the 12-month public safety initiative aims to increase seat belt use and decrease overall serious crashes in five participating rural counties. KSP says the initiative was successful during a pilot test in Iowa.
WTVQ
Animal cruelty, domestic violence closely intertwined: LFACC
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — In the month of October thus far, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control have placed over 60 animal cruelty-related charges against people in Fayette County. That number surpassed previous records. Of the cases investigated just this year in six of those cases, LFACC found the animals...
WTVQ
Lexington prepares to ramp up efforts to keep homeless safe in cold weather
Providers who work with people who are homeless met together to make plans for upcoming cold weather, according to Mayor Linda Gorton’s communications director Susan Straub. The group discussed emergency help, whether shelters have the needed capacity and future planning. And although there’s always more work to do, Commissioner...
WKYT 27
Two hurt in Lexington crash, part of I-75 blocked for hours
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - All lanes of a section of I-75 are now back open after a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the southern split. One car was involved in the accident. Police say witnesses reported seeing...
WKYT 27
Golden Alert canceled for missing Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Lexington Police Department has canceled a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man. Danny Brown, 64, had been missing since the morning of Saturday, October 15, 2022, when he left Albany, KY, to return to Lexington. He was located just after 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
WKYT 27
Three injured in overnight Nicholasville crash
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are recovering in the hospital after crashing in Nicholasville. Police say a car was driving northbound on North Main Street around 11:50 p.m. Monday. They say a white Mustang crashed into a blue pickup truck near Orchard Drive. A woman in the truck has...
WKYT 27
Student gets caught in school bus door
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A student got caught in the door of a school bus in Garrard County. Police say it happened last week in Lancaster. We’re told the driver’s attention was focused elsewhere besides the door and when the driver shut the door, the boy was caught in the door. The driver then started driving. After going around 30 feet, the driver realized what had happened and stopped the bus.
Kentucky auctioning off out-of-use equipment, trucks and more
Were you asking what happens to the equipment used by Kentucky officials when they are done with it? Well, they auction it.
