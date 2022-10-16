Grab your costumes and get ready for some spine-chilling fun around town, including Lexington’s 20th Halloween Festival & Thriller Parade. “Zombies will rise again, as the Halloween Festival & Thriller Parade haunts downtown on October 22nd,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “This will be the 20th time Zombies have danced down Main Street, and it has become one of our most popular traditions. As always, the iconic Kentucky Theatre, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, will serve as the premier starting location for the parade.”

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO