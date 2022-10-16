Read full article on original website
Red Sox targeting 2 Yankees players preparing to hit free agency
The New York Yankees are gearing up for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night in the Bronx. Having tied up the series at two apiece following a win in Cleveland, the Bombers will feature Jameson Taillon on the mound in a Do or Die scenario.
Yankees add 3 new faces to ALCS roster against Astros
The New York Yankees announced their ALCS roster on Wednesday afternoon, but there were a few players left off that were expected to make an appearance. Notably, both DJ LeMahieu and Ron Marinaccio won’t be active against the Houston Astros, but they could be activated if the Yankees reach the World Series.
Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa fires back at Aaron Boone after being benched
The New York Yankees made a significant infield change prior to Game 4 of the ALDS on Sunday night. Manager Aaron Boone realized they needed fresh blood at shortstop after Isiah Kiner-Falefa struggled considerably in game 3, allowing two runs to score on playable balls. In the first inning, a...
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
New York Mets preparing to lose 4 starting pitchers in free agency
Come 2023, the starting rotation of the New York Mets may have a completely different look to it. Aside from Max Scherzer, who will turn 39 next summer, the rest of the Mets starters are set to hit free agency. The two headliners are, of course, Jacob deGrom and Chris...
WATCH: Yankees fans heckle Isiah Kiner-Falefa as he leaves stadium following rain-out
It is reasonable to be critical of players on social media regarding their performances, as many New York Yankees players have experienced throughout the years. This season alone, Joey Gallo had some depressing statements regarding his time in New York, not even allowing himself to leave his apartment due to the harsh criticism he received from fans.
The Yankees have 4 big roster decisions to make for the ALCS
With New York Yankees pushing past the Cleveland Guardians to make an appearance in the ALCS against the Houston Astros, they have a few big decisions to make regarding the roster. With Aaron Hicks suffering an injury and some potential roster moves, manager Aaron Boone certainly has his work cut...
The Yankees have one secret weapon they can utilize in Game 5 of ALDS
The New York Yankees will need to show up offensively in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday afternoon against the Cleveland Guardians. They haven’t scored more than five runs in each of the last four games played, suggesting they haven’t reached their peak capabilities. Game 5 would be a great time for the Bombers’ offense to completely take over and showcase one of their vintage double-digit performances, but it will take everybody and then some to get the job done.
Wandy Peralta made ALDS history, and says he's ready to pitch in ALCS opener
Wandy Peralta made division series history by pitching in all five games of the Yankees’ ALDS victory, and says he’ll be ready to go in the ALCS opener.
New York Yankees have their Game 1 starter for ALCS already selected
The New York Yankees are gearing up for a Do or Die Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday afternoon. However, the team has already selected their starter for Game 1 of the ALCS, given they push past the Cleveland Guardians to take on the Houston Astros. Given the recent...
FOX Sports
Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Yankees gearing up to get back one key bullpen arm for ALDS
Near the end of the regular season, the New York Yankees had a significant bullpen loss: Ron Marinaccio stated he had been bothered by his right shin for a long time, and tests showed a stress reaction that forced him to go to the injured list. At the time, the...
Yankees Officially Announce Decision On Game 5 Tonight
Mother Nature looks poised to interfere with Monday night's Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Less than an hour before the 7:07 p.m. ET scheduled start time, the Yankees announced that the game will begin at an undisclosed delayed time. They'll offer more information after further...
Yankees are getting an unbelievable version of trade acquisition Harrison Bader
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, who was at the time wearing a walking boot, nobody truly understood the value he would bring to the team. Bader was dealing with plantar fasciitis, still weeks away...
ALCS storylines: Yankees bring star power against Astros’ pitching
Bill Belichick once famously chanted “no days off” at a New England Patriots’ Super Bowl parade, which is precisely what
Did the Yankees make the right decision leaving DJ LeMahieu off the ALCS roster?
DJ LeMahieu was a highly-anticipated option to make a return to the roster in the ALCS, but the Yankees had made the last-minute decision to leave him off. Taking the stage for their 2022 postseason debut is rookie Oswald Peraza instead, but it presents the controversial question of whether it’s the right move.
Should the Yankees include Oswald Peraza on the ALCS roster?
Leaving New York Yankees shortstop Oswaldo Peraza out of the American League Division Series roster was one of the most controversial decisions manager Aaron Boone has had to make this year. The skipper prioritized other things, such as defensive versatility and playoffs experience, and ultimately chose to leave the rookie behind.
NBC Sports
Stanton, Judge bash Yanks to 5-1 win, into ALCS vs Astros
NEW YORK – Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge staggered Cleveland with early homers, and the New York Yankees rocked past the Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series, setting up another rematch with Houston for the pennant. With two on and two outs...
Yardbarker
Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere
The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, and they'll be doing so after removing a former member of the Boston Red Sox from the roster. The Yankees removed utility man Marwin González from their postseason roster after appearing on the...
Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: Game 1 pits fresh Houston team against active, traveled New York squad
Is it better to be rested or active to start off a big-time baseball series? That question may be answered from the jump when Game 1 is played Wednesday night.
