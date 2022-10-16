ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

Greek food festival kicks off in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A church in the Electric City is serving up all kinds of greek specialties this week. It was day one of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church's Greek Food Festival. The festival along North Washington Avenue in Scranton continues until Friday. You can get your greek favorites...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Nay Aug Pool slides get demolished

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday morning people woke up to crews tearing down a portion of a popular pool in Scranton. Tearing down what’s left of the former Nay Aug Pool, piece by piece. “I woke up to that. This is what got me up this morning,” said Brett McCloe, of Scranton. Several bystanders […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Life-saving efforts recognized in the Lehigh Valley

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Under a tent outside Lehigh Valley Hospital in Bethlehem sat a room full of heroes. It's all for the 17th Annual Spirit of Courage Awards, highlighting the brave actions of people across the region in times of emergency. This year among the 27 honorees is five...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Friends helping Friends fundraiser at Boscov's

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Boscov's is packed today because this isn't your average Wednesday at the department store; it's Friends Helping Friends Day. "Oh, it's good," said shopper BJ Cameron of Kingston. "It's a lot of sales. A lot of beautiful clothes. Yeah, they really brought all the nice stuff out for us, which is good."
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Water slides come down at Nay Aug Park

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Scranton, heavy equipment took down the water slides Tuesday afternoon where the pool at Nay Aug Park used to be. The pool was ripped up earlier this year. All that remains of the old pool is the pump house and the pool house, which contained...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Agri-tourism in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The state agriculture secretary stopped by Maylath Farm and Orchard in Sugarloaf Township. The goal is to promote Pennsylvania's farms and farmers markets this fall. Maylath Farm and Orchard is celebrating 15 years in the agri-tourism business. The Agricultural Department is also out with a...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks return for upcoming weekend

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Historical Society announced Tuesday that the Annual Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks will be returning again this year. The popular tours will run on October 21st and 22nd. Come join us for a walking tour of the downtown historic district and learn...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages Staples store in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — A fire damaged a Staples store in Scranton Monday night. Scranton fire crews were called to the store along Viewmont Drive in the city around 7 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a small fire in the middle of the building as well as the restroom, quickly dousing the flames.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

New rooftop bar in Pittston

PITTSTON, Pa. — It's a different way to enjoy a cocktail, or two, in Pittston. The folks at Rikasa's cut the ribbon on what they say is the region's first year-round rooftop bar. It's called Rikasa's Rooftop 53. The rooftop has inside and outside areas and, of course, a...
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

WNEP Snow Thrower Contest 2022

MOOSIC, Pa. — Think you know when the first full inch of snow will fall in the WNEP Backyard?. Guess right, and you could win one of two snow throwers from Dalton Do it Center. GRAND PRIZE: Troy-Bilt Storm 24 In. 20cc 2-Stage Gas Snow Blower. RUNNER-UP PRIZE: Troy-Bilt...
MOOSIC, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages Staples store in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A fire damaged a Staples store in Dickson City Monday night. Scranton fire crews were called to the store along Viewmont Drive in the borough around 7 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a small fire in the middle of the building as well as...
DICKSON CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

Halloween food truck festival in Olyphant

OLYPHANT, Pa. — A Halloween food truck festival is happening this weekend in Lackawanna County. The festival at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church in Olyphant is hosting more than a dozen food trucks and several different craft vendors. There is also live entertainment, and if you wear a Halloween...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Nearly $3K worth of items stolen during Luzerne County burglary

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say someone broke into a Luzerne County man’s property and stole nearly $3,000 worth of items and various titles and deeds. According to investigators, an unknown number of people broke into a 29-year-old man’s home in the 200 block of Ebervale Road, Hazle Township, and stole several […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman killed in Pittston Township crash

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner’s office has released information on a deadly crash Tuesday in Pittston Township. According to the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office, Carol Wolfe, 49 from Trucksville, was killed in a car crash in the 1100 block of Suscon Road Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. Investigators say Wolfe was driving her […]
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Check it Out with Chelsea: Children's Career Fair

SCRANTON, Pa. — Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub spent an afternoon this summer at a Children's Career Fair hosted by the Outreach Center in Scranton. Equipped with a light, camera, microphone, and script, she tried to show children what it was like to be a broadcast journalist. Watch to see how it went!
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Scranton After Dark Haunted Walking Tours

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — It was all about tales of mayhem and mystery in downtown Scranton on Friday night!. Scranton After Dark Haunted Walking Tours are being put on by the Lackawanna Historical Society each Friday evening now through October 28th. Tours begin at 7 PM at the...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Driver crashes into home in Scranton

MOOSIC, Pa. — A driver crashed into the porch of a Scranton home Sunday morning. The car hit a house on Moosic Street around 5 a.m., then struck a utility pole. Both people in the car were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions. PPL...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a deadly crash in Luzerne County. Officials say two cars collided head-on along Suscon Road in Pittston Township around noon on Tuesday. The coroner's office was called to the crash but has not said how many victims were involved. Investigators are...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy