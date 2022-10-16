Hempfield (5-3, 1-2) at Plum (3-5, 1-3) The Spartans try to end a three-game losing streak to save their playoff hopes. They fell to Franklin Regional, 56-21, last week. Plum saw its playoffs hopes end with a 35-21 loss at Penn-Trafford. The Mustangs have dropped four consecutive games after starting the season 3-1. … Hempfield has played the past two games without quarterback Jake Phillips and center Logan Eisaman. Backup quarterback Keiran Lippman and wide receiver Daniel Katonka hooked up for two scores against Franklin Regional. Running back Gino Caesar rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown. Plum grabbed an early lead against Penn-Trafford last week but couldn’t contain the Warriors ground attack. The Mustangs like to run the ball too behind Eryck Moore, who has rushed for 945 yards and 12 touchdowns.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO