FOX43.com
High School Football: Week 9 schedule for Central PA
YORK, Pa. — We're into the home stretch of the regular season in Central Pennsylvania high school football. Teams are jockeying for position in their respective division races and, in some cases, looking ahead to the upcoming District 3 playoffs. FOX43 and High School Sports Live will be live...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school sports scores, schedules for Oct. 17, 2022
3. Maddie Koshko, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, 74. Seneca Valley at Baldwin, (n) Neshannock at Bishop Canevin, (n) Mt. Lebanon at Cathedral Prep, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:20 p.m. Class 2A. Meadville at Franklin-Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m. North Hills at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:20...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Celebrate those touchdowns, and these Week 8 Westmoreland County picks from The Birdie
With so many local players scoring multiple touchdowns last week, the Birdie was caught on a company security camera dancing on desks and repeatedly spiking a football off the floor. A few personal items were broken, a computer screen was cracked, and there were newspapers everywhere. His ink-stained fingerprints were...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 8
Hempfield (5-3, 1-2) at Plum (3-5, 1-3) The Spartans try to end a three-game losing streak to save their playoff hopes. They fell to Franklin Regional, 56-21, last week. Plum saw its playoffs hopes end with a 35-21 loss at Penn-Trafford. The Mustangs have dropped four consecutive games after starting the season 3-1. … Hempfield has played the past two games without quarterback Jake Phillips and center Logan Eisaman. Backup quarterback Keiran Lippman and wide receiver Daniel Katonka hooked up for two scores against Franklin Regional. Running back Gino Caesar rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown. Plum grabbed an early lead against Penn-Trafford last week but couldn’t contain the Warriors ground attack. The Mustangs like to run the ball too behind Eryck Moore, who has rushed for 945 yards and 12 touchdowns.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Breaking down the 2022 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs
Here’s a look at the 2022 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs:. Favorite: North Allegheny. The Tigers have 10 shutouts, including seven straight. Their only loss was to Seneca Valley in Section 1 play. Most of last year’s team returned. Speaking of last year, NA still resents a first-round loss to Fox Chapel, the Tigers’ only defeat of the season. They finished 16-1-1. Watch senior Lucia Wells, a Pitt commit.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Playoff-bound Southmoreland prepares for another test in No. 3 Belle Vernon
The WPIAL playoffs don’t begin for another two weeks, but for the. football team they started Oct. 14 with a victory over Greensburg Salem. The Scotties clinched their fourth trip to the postseason and, after a 40-year absence, have qualified for a third time in four seasons. The Scotties...
WPIAL girls volleyball playoff clinchings through Oct. 18, 2022
The 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has one night remaining. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason. Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sisters bring chemistry lesson to girls soccer playoff teams in Westmoreland County
Regan and Robin Reilly have a secret. A secret, just between sisters. “We are competing to see who scores more goals,” said Regan, a junior defender for the Latrobe girls soccer team. “It’s a little side competition we have.”. “They have a little fun with that,” Wildcats...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pine-Richland School District news for the week of Oct. 19, 2022
Sixteen Pine-Richland High School seniors were named Commended by the 2023 National Merit Scholarship program:. Matthew Andersen, Joseph D. Derenzo, Jack Duckworth, Jack J. Exline, Adam Kirsch, Avinash Kottakota, Nolan Martin, Sreyashi Mondal, Anjaly Palathunkal, Javin Parker, Elaine Qian, Elizabeth Shaffer, Benjamin Tamburri, John Varghese, Alexander Vasile and Colin Zvejnieks.
9 WPIAL coaches earn statewide award from PIAA
Nine WPIAL coaches were name state coaches of the year by the PIAA for the 2021-22 school year. Moon had two coaches earn the statewide honor: girls track coach Kyle Burgess and girls soccer coach Bill Pfeifer. Joining them were Hampton boys soccer coach Matt McAwley, Seneca Valley boys swimming...
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 17, 2022 Soccer Recaps: C-L Boys Top Redbank; Clearfield, McDowell, Warren, Mercyhurst Prep Girls Earn Shutouts
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bailee Verdill scored two goals as Clarion-Limestone beat Redbank Valley, 3-1. Danny Schweitzer had one goal for C-L and Thomas Uckert and Wyatt Borden had one assist each. RIDGWAY 1, PORT ALLEGANY 0. JOHNSONBURG, Pa. – Samy McCurdy scored the lone goal of the game...
easternpafootball.com
Pennlive.com Pennsylvania High School Football Week 8 rankings (Oct. 18, 2022)
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous. Teams to watch: Bethlehem Freedom (11) 6-2, Central York (3) 7-1, Downingtown West (1) 6-1, McDowell (10) 6-2, Northampton (11) 8-0. CLASS 5A. Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous. Upper...
D9Sports.com
10-17 ROUNDUP: Keystone, Karns City Volleyball Teams Roll; Clarion Wins Soccer Battle With RV
FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Leah Exley had eight kills and 12 digs as the Keystone volleyball team earned a straight-set win over North Clarion, 25-17, 25-22, 25-15, on Monday night. Cameron Peters also had a big defensive night with 21 digs for the Panthers. Audrey Burrows pitched in...
Mercer County golfers medal at PIAA state tournament
Four Mercer County high school girls golfers finished in the top 10 of the 2022 PIAA Class 2A golf tournament.
Mechanicsburg girls volleyball clinches Keystone Division title with victory over Hershey
Mechanicsburg (14-1) kept its superb season rolling with a 3-0 victory against divisional foe Hershey Monday. With the win, the Wildcats captured the Mid-Penn Keystone Division crown. Gracen Nutt powered the Wildcats with 12 kills, 7 aces, and 4 digs. Nutt reached an impressive milestone with 500 varsity regular season...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeannette grad Marcus Barnes focused on bringing a championship to William & Mary football
One of the features of William & Mary’s athletic facilities is a wall that pays tribute to the Tribe’s all-time greats. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, naturally, is part of the display. So, too, is fellow NFL coach Sean McDermott (Buffalo). Jeannette grad Marcus Barnes wouldn’t mind being...
