Kansas State

FOX43.com

High School Football: Week 9 schedule for Central PA

YORK, Pa. — We're into the home stretch of the regular season in Central Pennsylvania high school football. Teams are jockeying for position in their respective division races and, in some cases, looking ahead to the upcoming District 3 playoffs. FOX43 and High School Sports Live will be live...
YORK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school sports scores, schedules for Oct. 17, 2022

3. Maddie Koshko, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, 74. Seneca Valley at Baldwin, (n) Neshannock at Bishop Canevin, (n) Mt. Lebanon at Cathedral Prep, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:20 p.m. Class 2A. Meadville at Franklin-Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m. North Hills at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:20...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 8

Hempfield (5-3, 1-2) at Plum (3-5, 1-3) The Spartans try to end a three-game losing streak to save their playoff hopes. They fell to Franklin Regional, 56-21, last week. Plum saw its playoffs hopes end with a 35-21 loss at Penn-Trafford. The Mustangs have dropped four consecutive games after starting the season 3-1. … Hempfield has played the past two games without quarterback Jake Phillips and center Logan Eisaman. Backup quarterback Keiran Lippman and wide receiver Daniel Katonka hooked up for two scores against Franklin Regional. Running back Gino Caesar rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown. Plum grabbed an early lead against Penn-Trafford last week but couldn’t contain the Warriors ground attack. The Mustangs like to run the ball too behind Eryck Moore, who has rushed for 945 yards and 12 touchdowns.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Breaking down the 2022 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs

Here’s a look at the 2022 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs:. Favorite: North Allegheny. The Tigers have 10 shutouts, including seven straight. Their only loss was to Seneca Valley in Section 1 play. Most of last year’s team returned. Speaking of last year, NA still resents a first-round loss to Fox Chapel, the Tigers’ only defeat of the season. They finished 16-1-1. Watch senior Lucia Wells, a Pitt commit.
INDIANA STATE
Tribune-Review

WPIAL girls volleyball playoff clinchings through Oct. 18, 2022

The 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has one night remaining. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason. Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pine-Richland School District news for the week of Oct. 19, 2022

Sixteen Pine-Richland High School seniors were named Commended by the 2023 National Merit Scholarship program:. Matthew Andersen, Joseph D. Derenzo, Jack Duckworth, Jack J. Exline, Adam Kirsch, Avinash Kottakota, Nolan Martin, Sreyashi Mondal, Anjaly Palathunkal, Javin Parker, Elaine Qian, Elizabeth Shaffer, Benjamin Tamburri, John Varghese, Alexander Vasile and Colin Zvejnieks.
Tribune-Review

9 WPIAL coaches earn statewide award from PIAA

Nine WPIAL coaches were name state coaches of the year by the PIAA for the 2021-22 school year. Moon had two coaches earn the statewide honor: girls track coach Kyle Burgess and girls soccer coach Bill Pfeifer. Joining them were Hampton boys soccer coach Matt McAwley, Seneca Valley boys swimming...
MOON, PA

