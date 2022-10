Prep Cross Country: Shady Spring sweeps County championship

Shady Spring Middle School continued its reign as the top cross country teams with a sweep of the Raleigh County Middle School Championship Saturday at Little Beaver State Park.

The Shady Spring boys win was their third championship title in a row, while the girls won for the second straight year.

Logan Malott led the Tigers on the boy’s side with the fastest time of the day, while teammate Ethan Dowdy came home fifth. Reid Radford and Grant Lawson were also inside the top-10 for Shady finishing eighth and ninth, respectively. Mason Cook rounded out the Tigers’ top-five runners in 11th position.

Vance Lindley from Beckley-Stratton finished a close second and was joined by teammates Kyle Peters (6th) and Jaxson Adams (10th) in the top-10.

Vince Umberger from Park was third just one second behind Lindley in a tight battle, while fellow Roadrunner Brady Whitehead was fourth.

The Tigers had seven girls in the top-10 Saturday led by race winner Bre Crouse and Raelyn Carr in second place. Teammates Audrey Justice was fourth and Anna Willson was fifth. Sophia Ellis, Taygn Milam and Jocelyn Milam finished seventh through ninth respectively.

Carly Fisher from Park was third overall, while Lacey Goodson from Independence finished sixth and Taylor Murdock was 10th.

Boys 3K Results

Team

1. Shady Spring 34, 2. Beckley-Stratton 43, 3. Park 50, 4. Independence 106

Individual

Name Team Time

1 Malott, Logan Shady Spring 10:43.11

2 Lindley, Vance Beckley-Stratton 10:57.69

3 Umberger, W. Vince Park Jr High 10:58.60

4 Whitehead, Brady Park Jr High 11:08.44

5 Dowdy, Ethan Shady Spring 11:15.13

6 Peters, Kyle Beckley-Stratton 11:23.28

7 Breeden, Drew Beckley-Stratton 11:30.14

8 Radford, Reid Shady Spring 11:34.31

9 Lawson, Grant Shady Spring 12:04.89

10 Adams, Jaxson Beckley-Stratton 12:14.12

11 Cook, Mason Shady Spring 12:39.98

12 Rose, Caleb Shady Spring 12:54.50

13 Sides, Trey Park Jr High 12:56.88

14 Moore, Chance Park Jr High 12:58.61

15 McGinnis, Shepard Shady Spring 13:08.58

16 Cox, Eli Shady Spring 13:17.98

17 Farrish, William Park Jr High 13:25.64

18 Cook, Drake Independence Middle 13:32.01

19 Beyer, Riley Beckley-Stratton 14:05.80

20 Walls, Jaxon Independence Middle 14:14.45

21 Newman, Eli Trap Hill Middle 14:23.05

22 Wharton, AJ Park Jr High 14:25.36

23 Hess, Herntz Independence Middle 14:29.29

24 Sturgill, Marcus Shady Spring 14:29.90

25 Hensley, Tyler Trap Hill Middle 14:38.86

26 Thompson, Bryce Shady Spring 14:54.66

27 Poe, Gregory Shady Spring 15:03.58

28 Houck, Ethan Park Jr High 15:06.54

29 Ballengee, Landon Trap Hill Middle 15:13.84

30 Lambert, Blaise Independence Middle 15:19.09

31 Ellis, Cruz Park Jr High 15:31.60

32 Odell, Ethan Beckley-Stratton 15:36.12

33 Tyree, Evan Beckley-Stratton 15:47.29

34 Kinder-Schuyler, Joe Park Jr High 15:57.49

35 Ballengee, Brayden Trap Hill Middle 16:26.29

36 Bair, Luke Park Jr High 17:24.71

37 Huffman, Talen Beckley-Stratton 17:25.01

38 Shuck, Austin Independence Middle 21:25.37

Girls 3K results

Team

1. Shady Spring 18, Park 45

Individual

Name Team Time

1 Crouse, Bre Shady Spring 12:31.18

2 Carr, Raelyn Shady Spring 12:43.91

3 Fisher, Carly Park Jr High 12:59.03

4 Justice, Audrey Shady Spring 13:08.01

5 Willson, Anna Shady Spring 13:22.33

6 Goodson, Lacey Independence Middle 13:37.95

7 Ellis, Sophia Shady Spring 13:58.16

8 Milam, Taygn Shady Spring 14:02.27

9 Milam, Jocelyn Shady Spring 14:33.95

10 Murdock, Taylor Beckley-Stratton 14:37.40

11 Hopkin, Emma Shady Spring 14:48.62

12 Hill, Callie Shady Spring 14:50.60

13 White, Leah Park Jr High 14:59.57

14 Bradley, June Park Jr High 15:15.27

15 Bostwick, Lillian Park Jr High 15:20.02

16 Heasley, Addisyn Shady Spring 15:25.79

17 Thomas, Angelique Shady Spring 15:57.24

18 Collins, Tessa Shady Spring 16:15.89

19 Hambrick, Reese Beckley-Stratton 16:23.55

20 Turman, Bella Shady Spring 17:07.97

21 Davidson, Brenna Independence Middle 17:14.59

22 Marshall, Ava Park Jr High 17:16.86

23 Nelson, Peyton Trap Hill Middle 17:18.93

24 Laverty, Anna Trap Hill Middle 17:21.20

25 Cox, Aubrey Shady Spring 18:45.46

26 Thompson, Kendal Trap Hill Middle 18:50.01

27 Gray, Gracelynn Trap Hill Middle 19:45.31

28 Hilton, Taylor Park Jr High 19:46.18

29 Bragg, Ava Park Jr High 22:21.51

30 Walker, MiKenzie Park Jr High 23:46.11

31 Marshall, Audri Park Jr High 23:55.82