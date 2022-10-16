Formula 1 races has renewed its deal with ESPN Networks in the United States through the 2025 season. A new multi-year contract was announced in Austin at the second of two US stops for F1 during the 2022 season. Under the renewal, at least 16 races will air on ABC and ESPN each season, more than in the previous five years since F1 returned to ESPN networks in 2018. Also, all race telecasts on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 will continue commercial-free, as it has been for the past five seasons. The new agreement also allows ESPN some flexibility to stream F1 content via...

10 MINUTES AGO