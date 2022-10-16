Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
330-Pound Maryland Lineman Penalized for Cartwheel Celebration (Video)
Penalty or not, the Terrapin’s feat was rather impressive.
Jackson State’s Win vs. Campbell Was an FCS Declaration
With a homecoming win over Campbell, the Tigers and its star coach showed that they are building a powerhouse program.
23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace
NASCAR isn't the only entity punishing Bubba Wallace for his actions during last week's Cup Series race. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down. "He understands where I stand, where the team stands,...
LSU Football Trolls Lane Kiffin After Handing Ole Miss First Loss
The Tigers’ Twitter account had some fun at the Rebels’ expense.
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Hawks Game
LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks.
Porterville Recorder
Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season. The Pacers dropped their first two games of the season...
Porterville Recorder
Luka Doncic, Mavericks rout Grizzlies 137-96 in home opener
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 32 points in the first quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks rode a hot start to a 137-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in their home opener Saturday night. Ja Morant scored the first six Memphis points, but the first bucket...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 112, Toronto 109
TORONTO (109) Anunoby 5-14 0-0 13, Barnes 5-9 1-3 11, Siakam 8-19 7-8 23, Trent Jr. 7-18 4-6 23, VanVleet 2-9 2-2 7, Achiuwa 5-9 6-7 18, Banton 1-2 0-0 3, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Koloko 0-0 1-2 1, Flynn 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 37-87 21-28 109. MIAMI (112) Butler...
Formula 1 Renews Deal With ESPN Through 2025
Formula 1 races has renewed its deal with ESPN Networks in the United States through the 2025 season. A new multi-year contract was announced in Austin at the second of two US stops for F1 during the 2022 season. Under the renewal, at least 16 races will air on ABC and ESPN each season, more than in the previous five years since F1 returned to ESPN networks in 2018. Also, all race telecasts on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 will continue commercial-free, as it has been for the past five seasons. The new agreement also allows ESPN some flexibility to stream F1 content via...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 128, Chicago 96
CLEVELAND (128) E.Mobley 7-9 2-2 16, LeVert 4-12 3-4 14, Allen 4-6 0-0 8, Mitchell 10-19 8-9 32, Okoro 1-5 0-0 2, I.Mobley 1-1 0-0 3, Osman 5-8 3-3 15, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Love 5-9 0-0 15, Wade 2-3 0-0 5, Lopez 6-7 0-0 12, Neto 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 48-85 16-18 128.
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Islanders 3
Tampa Bay221—5 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 4 (Hagel, Kucherov), 10:43. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Martin 1, 12:29. 3, Tampa Bay, Hagel 1 (Point, Hedman), 18:03. Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Perry 2 (Bellemare, Maroon), 3:12. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 2 (Nelson), 9:36. 6, Tampa Bay, Paul 1 (Colton), 19:59. Third...
Porterville Recorder
Flyers and Sharks take the ice in non-conference matchup
San Jose Sharks (1-6-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -142, Sharks +119; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks square off in a non-conference matchup. Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana 124, Detroit 115
DETROIT (115) Bey 5-16 8-8 20, Bogdanovic 5-16 2-2 16, Stewart 2-10 6-10 11, Cunningham 8-19 2-2 22, Ivey 6-13 3-6 17, Livers 3-6 0-0 8, Duren 3-3 0-0 6, Diallo 0-2 0-0 0, Hayes 2-4 0-0 5, Joseph 3-6 2-2 10. Totals 37-95 23-30 115. INDIANA (124) Nesmith 2-5...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 10, San Diego 6
LOB_San Diego 4, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Drury (1), Harper 2 (3), Castellanos (2). HR_Machado (2), Soto (1), Hoskins 2 (3), Schwarber (3), Realmuto (1). Clevinger pitched to 4 batters in the 1st. Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Lance Barrett. T_3:29....
Porterville Recorder
Houston 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
E_Bader (1). LOB_Houston 7, New York 7. 2B_Altuve (1), Bregman (1), Stanton (2). HR_McCormick (2), off Cole. RBIs_McCormick 2 (3), Mancini (1), Vázquez 2 (2). CS_Bader (1). SF_Mancini. Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Tucker, Alvarez 2); New York 3 (Donaldson, Judge, Carpenter). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; New York...
Comments / 0