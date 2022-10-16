ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace

NASCAR isn't the only entity punishing Bubba Wallace for his actions during last week's Cup Series race. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down. "He understands where I stand, where the team stands,...
Porterville Recorder

Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season. The Pacers dropped their first two games of the season...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

Luka Doncic, Mavericks rout Grizzlies 137-96 in home opener

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 32 points in the first quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks rode a hot start to a 137-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in their home opener Saturday night. Ja Morant scored the first six Memphis points, but the first bucket...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Miami 112, Toronto 109

TORONTO (109) Anunoby 5-14 0-0 13, Barnes 5-9 1-3 11, Siakam 8-19 7-8 23, Trent Jr. 7-18 4-6 23, VanVleet 2-9 2-2 7, Achiuwa 5-9 6-7 18, Banton 1-2 0-0 3, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Koloko 0-0 1-2 1, Flynn 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 37-87 21-28 109. MIAMI (112) Butler...
MIAMI, FL
Decider.com

Formula 1 Renews Deal With ESPN Through 2025

Formula 1 races has renewed its deal with ESPN Networks in the United States through the 2025 season. A new multi-year contract was announced in Austin at the second of two US stops for F1 during the 2022 season. Under the renewal, at least 16 races will air on ABC and ESPN each season, more than in the previous five years since F1 returned to ESPN networks in 2018. Also, all race telecasts on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 will continue commercial-free, as it has been for the past five seasons. The new agreement also allows ESPN some flexibility to stream F1 content via...
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 128, Chicago 96

CLEVELAND (128) E.Mobley 7-9 2-2 16, LeVert 4-12 3-4 14, Allen 4-6 0-0 8, Mitchell 10-19 8-9 32, Okoro 1-5 0-0 2, I.Mobley 1-1 0-0 3, Osman 5-8 3-3 15, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Love 5-9 0-0 15, Wade 2-3 0-0 5, Lopez 6-7 0-0 12, Neto 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 48-85 16-18 128.
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Tampa Bay221—5 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 4 (Hagel, Kucherov), 10:43. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Martin 1, 12:29. 3, Tampa Bay, Hagel 1 (Point, Hedman), 18:03. Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Perry 2 (Bellemare, Maroon), 3:12. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 2 (Nelson), 9:36. 6, Tampa Bay, Paul 1 (Colton), 19:59. Third...
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

Flyers and Sharks take the ice in non-conference matchup

San Jose Sharks (1-6-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -142, Sharks +119; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks square off in a non-conference matchup. Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Indiana 124, Detroit 115

DETROIT (115) Bey 5-16 8-8 20, Bogdanovic 5-16 2-2 16, Stewart 2-10 6-10 11, Cunningham 8-19 2-2 22, Ivey 6-13 3-6 17, Livers 3-6 0-0 8, Duren 3-3 0-0 6, Diallo 0-2 0-0 0, Hayes 2-4 0-0 5, Joseph 3-6 2-2 10. Totals 37-95 23-30 115. INDIANA (124) Nesmith 2-5...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 10, San Diego 6

LOB_San Diego 4, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Drury (1), Harper 2 (3), Castellanos (2). HR_Machado (2), Soto (1), Hoskins 2 (3), Schwarber (3), Realmuto (1). Clevinger pitched to 4 batters in the 1st. Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Lance Barrett. T_3:29....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Houston 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

E_Bader (1). LOB_Houston 7, New York 7. 2B_Altuve (1), Bregman (1), Stanton (2). HR_McCormick (2), off Cole. RBIs_McCormick 2 (3), Mancini (1), Vázquez 2 (2). CS_Bader (1). SF_Mancini. Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Tucker, Alvarez 2); New York 3 (Donaldson, Judge, Carpenter). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; New York...
HOUSTON, TX

