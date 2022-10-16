ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Prep Volleyball: Crescent takes Raleigh County Elementary Championship

By Rusty Udy
 3 days ago
Photo submitted by Lauren Dillon

Eighteen teams battled for the Raleigh County Elementary Volleyball Championship Saturday at Woodrow Wilson High School.

When the final whistle sounded, Crescent Elementary capped a four-match run with a win over Shady Spring to win the 2022 title.

The No. 3 seeded Chipmunks opened the day with a win over Bradley before beating Maxwell Hill in the quarterfinals. A win over No. 2 seed Ridgeview sent Crescent to the championship match.

Shady Spring was the No. 5 seed and opened the tournament with a win over Daniels and backed that victory up with a semifinal triumph against Hollywood. A win over St. Francis moved Shady into the championship tilt.

Round 1

Cranberry-Prosperity d. Mt. Hope Christian

Bradley d. Clear Fork

Stratton d. Coal City

Round of 16

Ghent d. Stratton

St. Francis d. Beckley

Hollywood d. Marsh Fork

Shady Spring d. Daniels

Ridgeview d. Cranberry-Prosperity

Stanaford d. Fairdale

Crescent d. Bradley

Maxwell Hill d. Mabscott

Quarterfinals

Ridgeview d. Stanaford

Crescent d. Maxwell Hill

St. Francis d. Ghent

Shady Spring d. Hollywood

Semifinals

Shady Spring d. St. Francis

Crescent d. Ridgeview

Consolation Match

Ridgeview d. St. Francis, forfeit

Championship Match

Crescent d. Shady Spring

