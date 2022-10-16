Prep Volleyball: Crescent takes Raleigh County Elementary Championship
Eighteen teams battled for the Raleigh County Elementary Volleyball Championship Saturday at Woodrow Wilson High School.
When the final whistle sounded, Crescent Elementary capped a four-match run with a win over Shady Spring to win the 2022 title.
The No. 3 seeded Chipmunks opened the day with a win over Bradley before beating Maxwell Hill in the quarterfinals. A win over No. 2 seed Ridgeview sent Crescent to the championship match.
Shady Spring was the No. 5 seed and opened the tournament with a win over Daniels and backed that victory up with a semifinal triumph against Hollywood. A win over St. Francis moved Shady into the championship tilt.
Round 1
Cranberry-Prosperity d. Mt. Hope Christian
Bradley d. Clear Fork
Stratton d. Coal City
Round of 16
Ghent d. Stratton
St. Francis d. Beckley
Hollywood d. Marsh Fork
Shady Spring d. Daniels
Ridgeview d. Cranberry-Prosperity
Stanaford d. Fairdale
Crescent d. Bradley
Maxwell Hill d. Mabscott
Quarterfinals
Ridgeview d. Stanaford
Crescent d. Maxwell Hill
St. Francis d. Ghent
Shady Spring d. Hollywood
Semifinals
Shady Spring d. St. Francis
Crescent d. Ridgeview
Consolation Match
Ridgeview d. St. Francis, forfeit
Championship Match
Crescent d. Shady Spring
