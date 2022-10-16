Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
James R. “Ron” Lowe
James R. “Ron” Lowe, 75, of Paris, Tennessee, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his residence. Ron was born Monday, November 18, 1946, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late James A. Lowe and the late Ruth Harris May. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister: Cindy Glass.
radionwtn.com
Mason To Appear At Puryear Lions’ Sporting Clay Event
Puryear, Tenn.–The Puryear Lions Club is announcing a special guest appearance by nationally known Outdoorsman Garry Mason Saturday’s Holly Fork Sporting Clay event. The event is Saturday, October 22 from 8 to 10 a.m. The Holly Fork Shooting Complex is located at 6133 Hwy. 79N, Paris. Garry Mason...
radionwtn.com
Sandra Kay Myers
Sandra Kay Myers, 75, of Puryear, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at her home. Born Saturday, August 9, 1947, in Whiteville, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Percy Ward and the late Mary Ellen Cayton Ward. Sandra was a long-time member of Puryear Christian Life Church, formerly...
radionwtn.com
Catherine J. “Cathy” Morris
Catherine J. “Cathy” Morris, 86, of Buchanan, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family Friday, October 14, 2022. Catherine Jeanette Crutcher was born Sunday, March 22, 1936, in Model, Tennessee, to the late G.W. Crutcher and the late Jewel Hicks Crutcher. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years: Thomas Bryan Morris.
radionwtn.com
Atkins-Porter Halloween PAWty Draws Dozens
Paris, Tenn.–Jenny Johnsonius and her pup ‘Rip’ were prepared for Saturday’s Tennessee Volunteers victory at the Atkins-Porter Neighborhood Halloween PAWty at the A-P Dog Park. Jenny and Rip also won Best in Class in the Small Breed category at the contest. Dozens of dogs and their...
radionwtn.com
State FCCLA President Visits Dresden High School
Dresden, Tenn.–Tennessee’s FCCLA [Family, Career and Community Leaders of America] President Kallee Cunningham visited Dresden High School recently to speak to classes and encourage participation in the organization. Ms. Cunningham shared her FCCLA journey and how it served as a safety net during her time in school. She said that family, community, connections, opportunity, and skills were the top five reasons that FCCLA is important to her. She also presented to several classes on how FCCLA membership helps students develop leadership skills and communicate more effectively. Photo: from left in back: Myra Morgan, Natalie Black, Amy Gobel (Officer Representatives), Hailey Wise (Secretary/Reporter), Anasy Lochala (President), Kallee Cunningham (TN State FCCLA President), Abigail Rother, Emma Boaz , Autumn Brackett (Historian), Brittany Bell (Officer Representative). Front from left: Kendall Wilson (Representative) and Tilley Hopper (Historian).
radionwtn.com
Local “Unsung Heroes” To Be Spotlighted At Lunch & Learn
Paris, Tenn.–Suzanne Richter will speak on “Unsung Heroes” Friday, October 21 at the Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. The program is part of the Paris-Henry County Bicentennial. Richter will be speaking about local stories of heroism, including a firefighter/smoke jumper from Paris who...
radionwtn.com
Rannie P. Lewis
Mr. Rannie P. Lewis, 87, of Big Rock, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Skyline Medical Center. He was born January 20, 1935 in Indian Mound, Tennessee, son of the late Charlie and Eula Wyatt Lewis. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years: Angie Lewis; son: Randall Lewis; grandson: Jeffery Seay; and siblings: Carlos Lewis, Charles Lewis, Robert Lewis, Alice Donnelly, Louise Curry, Charlene Thoni, Corrine Lewis, and Edna Lewis.
radionwtn.com
Commissioners Hear Update From Hospital CEO
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Medical Center CEO John Tucker told county commissioners Monday evening that the hospital should “start seeing activity in a week or two” from the forensic accounting firm hired to investigate allegations of improprieties in the hospital’s COVID funding from 2020 to 2021. Anonymous...
radionwtn.com
HCHS Senior Night Schedule Announced
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County High School Patriots’ Senior Night will be held Thursday, October 20, when the Patriots play Northeast at home. Athletic Director Steve Summers said Senior Night recognition for Senior Football Players, Cheerleaders, Madrigals and their parents will take place prior to the game at approximately 6:20 p.m.
radionwtn.com
Lakewood Hosts Fall Festival Friday
Paris, Tenn.–Lakewood School and Lakewood PTO are hosting its Fall Festival on Friday, October 18th, at Lakewood School. The event begins at 5 pm and runs until 8 pm. Lots of games and activities for children,plenty of candy, a silent auction, cake walk, a free Foundation Bank selfie booth, professional photos by Knolton Photography, concessions, popcorn, and food trucks are planned.
radionwtn.com
Tennessee Early Voting Starts Wednesday
Early voting for the November 8 state and federal election starts in Tennessee on Wednesday, October 19 and goes through Thursday, November 3. In Henry County, voters can cast their early ballots in two locations: the Henry County Election Commission at 215 Grove Blvd. and at TCAT on Wilson St. across from the high school.
radionwtn.com
Purple People Primed For Biggest Stage
Union City, Tenn.–Before heading out to their biggest competition of the year, the Union City High School Marching Band tuned up with another stellar performance. The Purple People claimed multiple awards at the Gibson County Marching Invitational over the weekend ahead of a scheduled performance this Friday at the Bands of America Indianapolis Super Regional.
radionwtn.com
UC Kindergartners Turn Back The Clock
Union City, Tenn.–Kindergartners at Union City Elementary School turned back the clock Tuesday. Both students and teachers donned their best 1950s attire to celebrate the 50th day of the 2022-23 school year. From poodle skirts and bobby socks to leather jackets, rolled-up jeans, and white T-shirts, both kids and...
radionwtn.com
Kickoff Time For Patriots/Northeast Game Changed
Paris, Tenn.–Due to transportation issues with Northeast, kickoff for the Henry County High School Patriots-Northeast game has been changed from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Senior Night activities will now begin around 6:40 p.m. The game will be held Thursday, October 20 at Patriot Stadium. Athletic Director Steve...
radionwtn.com
Jenkins Sworn In As Calloway County Deputy
Murray, Ky.–The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office welcomes Deputy Kenny Jenkins to their law enforcement family. He comes with a total of 31 years experience in law enforcement. Kenny spent 11 years with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, 13 years with the Murray State Police and Murray Police for seven years. Jenkins will be part of the SRO team at the elementary school. Jenkins is the father of Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy Blake Jenkins. (Calloway County Sheriff’s photo).
radionwtn.com
Milling/Paving On 641 Through Hazel This Week
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans milling and asphalt paving along U.S. 641/Main Street in the Hazel community of Calloway County starting Wednesday, October 19, 2022. This milling and paving project runs from the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line at mile point 0.0 extending northward through downtown Hazel to...
radionwtn.com
Free Airplane Rides For Kids Saturday
McKenzie, TN – EAA Chapter 734 will be offering FREE airplane rides to area youth ages 8-17 Saturday, October 22 at the Carroll County Airport. The kids will see McKenzie or Huntingdon from the sky. These free flights are part of the EAA’s Young Eagles program designed to interest young people in aviation.
Comments / 0