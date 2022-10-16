Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippians enjoy last weekend of state fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people were out at the Mississippi State Fair Saturday night to join in on all the fun before it wraps up Sunday. People spent all day at the fair enjoying the rides, playing games and enjoying the fair food. Organizers said they’re pleased with this year’s turnout. “We’re having […]
WLOX
Happening Oct. 22: Open car show honoring veterans
William's public defender asked for his $1 million bond to be reduced. Instead the judge increased the bond to $1.1 million dollars. So far, no funeral plans have been set. Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Steven Morgan is the...
True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering
A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
WLOX
Family demands more mental health resources
So far, no funeral plans have been set. Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless. Steven Morgan is the owner of Magic Movers and recently started a campaign for feeding the homeless partnering with Good Karma Cafe. Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 7...
P-EBT benefits released for Mississippi PreK-12 students
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced the agencies have begun releasing P-EBT benefits to more than 275,000 children who were in grades PreK-12 and participated in the National School Lunch Program during the 2021-22 school year. Families of students in PreK-12 […]
Mississippi mutt wants to clean up in $10,000 Wahl Dirty Dogs Contest. Cast your vote for this rescue dog’s miraculous makeover.
A Mississippi mutt and rescue dog is looking to be the leader of pack in the Wahl Dirty Dogs Contest. Bentley is the Brookhaven Animal Rescue League’s dog “in the fight” for the $10,000 prize. Votes can be cast every 24 hours online at www.dirtydogscontest.com to determine...
wbrz.com
No plan to salvage century-old shipwreck found in Mississippi River, experts say
BATON ROUGE - A ship that sank into the Mississippi River more than 100 years ago and has now resurfaced after drought conditions caused water levels to dwindle likely won't be around for much longer. Officials with Louisiana's Division of Archaeology said Monday that there's currently no plan to salvage...
deltanews.tv
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Mississippi
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
WLOX
Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a coast pastor was allegedly killed by her own son in a Gulfport stabbing, family members are crying out for help. They say for years they’ve been working to get the mental health care their family member needs, all to no avail. Now, they are calling on the state of Mississippi to step up to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening again.
WAPT
519,000 attended Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. — More than half a million people attended this year's Mississippi State Fair. Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson said the 11-day event, which wrapped up Sunday, was a success. Gipson said 519,000 attended the fair, which had increased security and its own well water for vendors and livestock.
WLOX
Mississippian Ezekiel Andrew talks determination to make it on Broadway
William's public defender asked for his $1 million bond to be reduced. Instead the judge increased the bond to $1.1 million dollars. So far, no funeral plans have been set. Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Steven Morgan is the...
Mississippi holding statewide tornado drill this morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi held a statewide tornado drill Wednesday morning. The drill was conducted at 9:15 AM, using the Routine Weekly Test through NOAA Weather Radio All-Hazards. This was part of the “Mississippi Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week”. The schedule for the rest of the week:
WLOX
Teens die in crash hours after homecoming
William's public defender asked for his $1 million bond to be reduced. Instead the judge increased the bond to $1.1 million dollars. Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Steven Morgan is the owner of Magic Movers and recently started a...
WAPT
Fire alert issued for all of Mississippi
PEARL, Miss. — The Mississippi Forestry Commission has issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert. The commission issued the alert Monday and asked residents to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning until drought conditions improve. The state has seen little to no rain over the past few weeks. The Forestry Commission said...
KNOE TV8
Farmers promote agricultural industry at 163rd Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (KNOE) - Mississippi farmers are utilizing the 163rd Mississippi State Fair as an opportunity to strengthen the agricultural industry in the state. State Commissioner Andy Gipson of Agriculture and Commerce says agriculture is the backbone of the annual fair. Ag-related programs range from livestock shows, farmers promoting their products, rodeos, daily wild west shows and Mississippi’s residents’ well-known reputation for buying local.
Mississippi man wins $206,000 with two lucky lottery tickets
A Mississippi man recently brought in two lottery tickets to the Mississippi Lottery offices and took home $206,157 in prize money. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the two winning tickets were brought in by a Hinds County man who won in the Mississippi Match 5 lottery. One ticket was worth...
Mississippi’s Water Crisis Is Turning Into A State Of Emergency
Congress sent a delegation to investigate the situation in Jackson where citizens are struggling to live without utilities and safe drinking water. The city of Jackson, Mississippi is facing a water crisis that is quickly turning into a state of emergency. The city’s water supply has become contaminated with lead and other toxins, and residents are being advised to use only bottled water for drinking, cooking, and brushing their teeth. This is a major problem for a city that is already struggling with poverty and poor infrastructure.
Mississippi business accused of denying overtime pay to workers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor after claiming the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
Comments / 1