Mississippi State

WJTV 12

Mississippians enjoy last weekend of state fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people were out at the Mississippi State Fair Saturday night to join in on all the fun before it wraps up Sunday. People spent all day at the fair enjoying the rides, playing games and enjoying the fair food. Organizers said they’re pleased with this year’s turnout. “We’re having […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Happening Oct. 22: Open car show honoring veterans

William's public defender asked for his $1 million bond to be reduced. Instead the judge increased the bond to $1.1 million dollars. So far, no funeral plans have been set. Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Steven Morgan is the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering

A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Family demands more mental health resources

So far, no funeral plans have been set. Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless. Steven Morgan is the owner of Magic Movers and recently started a campaign for feeding the homeless partnering with Good Karma Cafe. Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 7...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

P-EBT benefits released for Mississippi PreK-12 students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced the agencies have begun releasing P-EBT benefits to more than 275,000 children who were in grades PreK-12 and participated in the National School Lunch Program during the 2021-22 school year. Families of students in PreK-12 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltanews.tv

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Mississippi

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
PETAL, MS
WLOX

Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a coast pastor was allegedly killed by her own son in a Gulfport stabbing, family members are crying out for help. They say for years they’ve been working to get the mental health care their family member needs, all to no avail. Now, they are calling on the state of Mississippi to step up to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening again.
GULFPORT, MS
WAPT

519,000 attended Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. — More than half a million people attended this year's Mississippi State Fair. Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson said the 11-day event, which wrapped up Sunday, was a success. Gipson said 519,000 attended the fair, which had increased security and its own well water for vendors and livestock.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Teens die in crash hours after homecoming

William's public defender asked for his $1 million bond to be reduced. Instead the judge increased the bond to $1.1 million dollars. Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Steven Morgan is the owner of Magic Movers and recently started a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Fire alert issued for all of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. — The Mississippi Forestry Commission has issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert. The commission issued the alert Monday and asked residents to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning until drought conditions improve. The state has seen little to no rain over the past few weeks. The Forestry Commission said...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KNOE TV8

Farmers promote agricultural industry at 163rd Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (KNOE) - Mississippi farmers are utilizing the 163rd Mississippi State Fair as an opportunity to strengthen the agricultural industry in the state. State Commissioner Andy Gipson of Agriculture and Commerce says agriculture is the backbone of the annual fair. Ag-related programs range from livestock shows, farmers promoting their products, rodeos, daily wild west shows and Mississippi’s residents’ well-known reputation for buying local.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Lord Ganesh

Mississippi’s Water Crisis Is Turning Into A State Of Emergency

Congress sent a delegation to investigate the situation in Jackson where citizens are struggling to live without utilities and safe drinking water. The city of Jackson, Mississippi is facing a water crisis that is quickly turning into a state of emergency. The city’s water supply has become contaminated with lead and other toxins, and residents are being advised to use only bottled water for drinking, cooking, and brushing their teeth. This is a major problem for a city that is already struggling with poverty and poor infrastructure.
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Mississippi business accused of denying overtime pay to workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor after claiming the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
JACKSON, MS

