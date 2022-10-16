ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia - Texas Tech TV and Kickoff Announced

By Christopher Hall
 3 days ago

West Virginia and Texas Tech will square off under the lights

On Sunday, the Big 12 Conference announced the matchup between the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2) in Lubbock (TX) will kickoff at approximately 3:00 and broadcast on FS1.

West Virginia is 6-5 all-time versus Texas Tech but has lost the last three meetings. The Mountaineers are 3-2 against the Red Raiders in Lubbock.

