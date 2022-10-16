ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Police officer in Alabama shot, expected to survive

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A police officer in Alabama was shot multiple times Sunday after police responding to a report of gunfire on an interstate faced off with a suspect at an apartment complex, police said.

The officer with the Hoover Police Department is expected to survive. Hoover is just south of Birmingham.

Hoover police Lt. Daniel Lowe said a driver reported that someone fired multiple shots at his vehicle on Interstate 459 Sunday morning. No one was injured.

Officers had information about the vehicle used in the shooting and located a possible suspect at an apartment complex in Hoover. As they attempted to make contact with the person, he produced a weapon and opened fire, Lowe said in a news release.

One officer was struck multiple times, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Hoover police returned fire, though it wasn’t clear whether the suspect was hit, Lowe said.

Police evacuated some apartments and advised other residents to stay inside on the belief that the suspect was still at the complex. The department announced later on its Twitter page that the suspect was in custody.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

