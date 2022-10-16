ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami's Akheem Mesidor Garners National Honors

By All Hurricanes Staff
All Hurricanes
All Hurricanes
 3 days ago

Miami’s Akheem Mesidor earned Walter Camp Award honors for his Virginia Tech performance.

A big reason that the Miami Hurricanes won 20-14 over the Virginia Tech Hokies would be a stout defense, one that attacked the line of scrimmage and caused havoc.

Leading that charge would be West Virginia transfer defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor . The 6-foot-3 and 280-pound native of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada put on a show against the Hokies.

Four solo and four assisted tackles for eight total, plus the data point that’s truly incredible of 3.5 sacks in one game!

Mesidor’s efforts garnered him a worthy distinction from the Walter Camp Award.

The Hurricanes are now starting to produce a more consistent overall pass rush, and teams will need to scheme against Mesidor in an effort to keep him off the quarterback. That’s going to help other Canes be more productive players by way of being one-on-one and not nearly as likely to be double teamed.

In fact, that was part of the reason Miami’s defense did so well against Virginia Tech. The Hokies tried to slow down Mesidor and it aided other Miami defensive linemen and linebackers to get into the backfield.

The Hokies only rushed for 78 yards from 40 carries, averaging just under two yards per tote. In total, five different Hurricanes made a tackle behind the line of scrimmage against the Hokies.

Next up for Mesidor and Miami will be a home game at Hard Rock Stadium against Duke (Oct. 22).

