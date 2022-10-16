ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

You snooze, you win – Eric Dier says afternoon naps are secret to Tottenham form

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SIsJ0_0ibVs4TC00

Eric Dier has revealed afternoon naps are the secret behind Tottenham’s fine start to the season.

A 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday helped Spurs move on to 23 points from a possible 30 in the Premier League this term, which is their best tally after 10 top-flight matches since the 1963-64 campaign.

Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck after the break to down the Toffees as Spurs continue to end fixtures strongly, with 15 of their 27 goals occurring in the second half.

Centre-back Dier has started every game and explained how Antonio Conte’s men have come through a demanding schedule to sit third in the Premier League and one win away from making the last-16 of the Champions League.

“There’s obviously so many games until the break, it’s incredible, so we need to take good care of ourselves physically, mentally and try to be ready for every game,” said Dier, with Spurs in the middle of a run of 13 matches in a six-week period.

“I just to try to sleep a lot! Eat well, lots of water. I try to do everything in the right way.

“Everything is there for us to recover and be in the best possible shape at the training ground. The club cover all our needs, it’s up to us to take advantage of it.

“I love a nap, I nap every day! 45 minutes or something. I get eight or nine hours (at night) and 45 minutes in the afternoon. I do it straight after training.

“It makes me feel better for the rest of the day. I think it’s good for me. I think some do it more than me. The South Americans, they love it!

“I don’t have kids, so it’s easy for me. People with kids I’ve heard it’s a little different at night. But for me, I can sleep whenever I want.”

Kane is one of many fathers at the club but showed no signs of fatigue as he grabbed his 258th goal for the club prior to the hour mark against Everton.

The England international on Monday joined a star-studded list of names to have read a bedtime story on CBeebies, kicking off a busy week.

Two days later he scored a penalty in a 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt before blazing a second over the crossbar in stoppage time, and then he hit the opener from the spot on Saturday.

It was Kane who won the penalty against Three Lions colleague Jordan Pickford and picked himself up to arrow an effort into the bottom left corner to mark his 400th appearance for Spurs with a goal.

Dier added: “I think he’s getting better and better every game. It’s nine (league) goals in 10 games. He doesn’t really get too fussed about what’s going on outside of him and keeps performing.”

Tottenham’s latest home win made it 10 in a row in N17, with seven of them occurring this season.

Newcastle, Sporting, Liverpool and Leeds are all due to visit before club football pauses on November 13 for the winter World Cup.

“I think there’s a really good connection at the moment between us and the fans,” Dier explained.

“With the new stadium, it takes a bit of time to get used to it all and I think we’re really creating a nice atmosphere here for us and a not-so-nice one for people who come to play here.

“That helps a lot and gives you a lot of confidence going into every game at home. But we know it’s not a given, we need to perform and we did that.”

Given Conte’s record of success and Tottenham’s start, talk will inevitably turn to the club ending their trophy drought.

Dier conceded it would be the best possible tribute to late fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, who died earlier this month.

He added: “His work is going to live on now in us for the rest of this season and for everyone individually for the rest of our careers.

“Yeah, that would be the ultimate tribute (to win a trophy). He gave all of himself to us every single day. So we need to try to do the same for him.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Eddie Howe believes Miguel Almiron has ‘definitely gone up a level’

Eddie Howe praised Miguel Almiron’s blossoming confidence after watching him fire Newcastle to a 1-0 Premier League victory over Everton to answer his critics in style. The Paraguay international found himself on the wrong end of a jibe from Manchester City playmaker Jack Grealish at the end of last season, but has replied in fitting fashion with five goals to date this season, four of them in his last four games.
newschain

Ralph Hasenhuttl delighted with Southampton’s pressure-relieving win

Under-fire Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was relieved to be on the right side of fine margins after easing pressure on his position with a vital victory at south coast rivals Bournemouth. Che Adams’ early header secured a nervy 1-0 success at Vitality Stadium to propel Saints out of the Premier...
newschain

Darwin Nunez header earns Liverpool a narrow victory over West Ham

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez grabbed his first Anfield goal as Jurgen Klopp’s men clung on for a narrow 1-0 win over West Ham thanks to Alisson Becker’s first-half penalty save. Nunez struck in the 23rd minute when he drifted in front of Thilo Kehrer to meet Kostas Tsimikas’...
newschain

Manchester United produce fine performance to beat Tottenham

Bruno Fernandes brilliantly wrapped up a mightily impressive Manchester United victory against Tottenham as Erik ten Hag’s men produced their finest performance of the season. Three days on from the frustrating scoreless home draw with Newcastle, the Red Devils produced an exceptional display to see off Champions League qualification...
newschain

Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate

A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child. Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.
newschain

Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child

A serving police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice. James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of...
newschain

Jurgen Klopp feels Darwin Nunez is reaching his best form

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Darwin Nunez is now backing up his potential with goals after the Uruguay international scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over West Ham. The 23-year-old has had a disjointed start to his Anfield career after getting sent off on just his third appearance but,...
newschain

Miguel Almiron strike earns Newcastle a narrow victory over Everton

Miguel Almiron’s fifth goal of the season handed in-form Newcastle a third Premier League win in four games as they ground their way to a 1-0 victory over Everton. The Paraguay international’s class 31st-minute finish was enough to clinch the three points on a night when Eddie Howe’s side were not at their best and had to survive a second-half fightback by the Toffees to extend their unbeaten run to six matches.
newschain

Chelsea draw at Brentford to maintain unbeaten run under Graham Potter

Chelsea maintained their unbeaten run under Graham Potter but had to settle for a point after a damp squib of a derby at Brentford finished goalless. The Blues made the short trip across west London on the back of five successive victories in all competitions, winning each of the last four without conceding.
newschain

Arsenal open Champions League campaign by thrashing holders Lyon

Arsenal made a spectacular start to their Women’s Champions League campaign by crushing holders Lyon 5-1 in France. England star Beth Mead, who was named runner-up for the women’s Ballon d’Or on Monday, scored twice as Arsenal delivered an immediate and emphatic statement of intent in the tournament.
newschain

Jurgen Klopp the epitome of calm in Liverpool’s win over West Ham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was back in the spotlight after his dismissal for berating an assistant referee in Sunday’s win over Manchester City. The German has until Friday to answer a Football Association charge of improper conduct but was back on the touchline as Liverpool beat West Ham. Here,...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
162K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy