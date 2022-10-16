ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS New York

Widow shares heartbreak after deadly subway station argument

NEW YORK -- A man who was killed after an argument inside a Queens subway station is being remembered as a devoted husband and loving father of three.Police say it started over a cell phone falling onto the tracks after the victim bumped into another man Monday night.His devastated widow sat down with CBS2's Kevin Rincon.Wiping away tears, Hilda Rojas can't begin to process why or how her husband, Heriberto Quintana, isn't here.Monday night, she got a call from the hospital, saying her husband was there. She asked to speak with him. When she was told no, she realized something...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man torched Queens restaurant that messed up his order, cops say

NEW YORK - A man accused of setting fire to a Bangladeshi restaurant in Queens earlier this month apparently told cops that the eatery botched his rice dish. After a two-week investigation into the Oct. 2 fire at Ittadi Garden and Grill in Jackson Heights, NYPD detectives and FDNY fire marshals arrested Choephel Norbu, 49, on Monday and charged him with third-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree reckless endangerment.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Mail

Queens man, 50, is charged with manslaughter after straphanger, 48, fell in front of a NYC subway train after victim accidentally bumped into him on platform during an argument

A Queens man has been charged with manslaughter for fatally shoving another straphanger in front of a New York City subway train after the victim accidentally bumped into him on the platform. Carlos Garcia, 50, was arrested just after midday on Tuesday and charged with manslaughter, the NYPD said. he...
QUEENS, NY
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

Elderly pedestrian killed in MTA Bus Accident

A MTA bus driver fatally struck a pedestrian in Brooklyn, NYC. The bus accident occurred at the intersection of Flatbush Ave and Glenwood Road in Flatbush around 6:15 PM last Thursday. 79 year old Loraine Hector was in the crosswalk when the MTA bus driver made a left turn and...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

4th woman charged in 'green goblin gang' attack

NEW YORK - Police arrested a fourth suspect who was wanted in the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Darina Peguero, 26, of Queens, surrendered to New York City police over the weekend. Authorities charged her robbery and then let her go under supervised release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Ex-con, 40, shot to death on Bronx street

An early-morning shooting on Wednesday killed a 40-year-old ex-con on a Bronx street, police said. The victim was shot in the chest near E. 216th St. and White Plains Road in Williamsbridge about 3:30 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear but ...
BRONX, NY
BronxVoice

Motorcycle Rob Crew Snatch High-End Chains in the Bronx

BRONX - A high-end chain snatching crew used motorcycles to get away with thousands of dollars in jewelry in the Bronx. The NYPD is looking for at least five men in connection with a robbery crew that drove high-speed motorcycles to strike around the Van Cortlandt Park area in the West Bronx.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man hit in the head with a machete in Brooklyn, police say

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 25-year-old man was struck in the head with a machete in Brooklyn Thursday morning, police said. The suspect approached the victim near Brighton Fourth Street and Neptune Avenue in Brighton Beach just after midnight and attacked him, according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
wufe967.com

NYPD searching for NYC man who robbed elderly woman trying to give him money

The New York Police Department is looking for a man who robbed an elderly New York City woman who is captured on video trying to give him money. In a Sunday morning video shared by Crime Stoppers, an 82-year-old woman is seen extending her hand with cash at around 6 a.m. EDT when the suspect reaches forward with his left hand, appearing to accept the generous cash offer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
BROOKLYN, NY

