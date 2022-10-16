Read full article on original website
Widow shares heartbreak after deadly subway station argument
NEW YORK -- A man who was killed after an argument inside a Queens subway station is being remembered as a devoted husband and loving father of three.Police say it started over a cell phone falling onto the tracks after the victim bumped into another man Monday night.His devastated widow sat down with CBS2's Kevin Rincon.Wiping away tears, Hilda Rojas can't begin to process why or how her husband, Heriberto Quintana, isn't here.Monday night, she got a call from the hospital, saying her husband was there. She asked to speak with him. When she was told no, she realized something...
NBC New York
Suspect Arrested for Allegedly Shoving Man to NYC Subway Tracks in Random Attack
The suspect who was seen on camera moments before allegedly shoving a man onto the tracks of a Bronx subway station in an unprovoked attack has been arrested, police said. Miguel Ramirez was led out from the police stationhouse in handcuffs and put into the back of a police car Tuesday evening. Charges against the 35-year-old are still pending.
Brooklyn father stabbed to death on NYC subway, slashed after sticking up for cop
A 43-year-old New York City father was stabbed to death on a Brooklyn subway train after sticking up for a female police officer who was being harassed by a man.
fox5ny.com
Man torched Queens restaurant that messed up his order, cops say
NEW YORK - A man accused of setting fire to a Bangladeshi restaurant in Queens earlier this month apparently told cops that the eatery botched his rice dish. After a two-week investigation into the Oct. 2 fire at Ittadi Garden and Grill in Jackson Heights, NYPD detectives and FDNY fire marshals arrested Choephel Norbu, 49, on Monday and charged him with third-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree reckless endangerment.
Queens man, 50, is charged with manslaughter after straphanger, 48, fell in front of a NYC subway train after victim accidentally bumped into him on platform during an argument
A Queens man has been charged with manslaughter for fatally shoving another straphanger in front of a New York City subway train after the victim accidentally bumped into him on the platform. Carlos Garcia, 50, was arrested just after midday on Tuesday and charged with manslaughter, the NYPD said. he...
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elderly pedestrian killed in MTA Bus Accident
A MTA bus driver fatally struck a pedestrian in Brooklyn, NYC. The bus accident occurred at the intersection of Flatbush Ave and Glenwood Road in Flatbush around 6:15 PM last Thursday. 79 year old Loraine Hector was in the crosswalk when the MTA bus driver made a left turn and...
fox5ny.com
4th woman charged in 'green goblin gang' attack
NEW YORK - Police arrested a fourth suspect who was wanted in the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Darina Peguero, 26, of Queens, surrendered to New York City police over the weekend. Authorities charged her robbery and then let her go under supervised release.
Ex-con, 40, shot to death on Bronx street
An early-morning shooting on Wednesday killed a 40-year-old ex-con on a Bronx street, police said. The victim was shot in the chest near E. 216th St. and White Plains Road in Williamsbridge about 3:30 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear but ...
Man hit and killed by subway train in New York after fight, police say
A man died after being struck by a subway train in Queens, New York, on Monday, police said.
19-year-old stabbed at Staten Island Ferry Terminal
One person was stabbed during the morning commute in the Staten Island Ferry Terminal Tuesday.
Motorcycle Rob Crew Snatch High-End Chains in the Bronx
BRONX - A high-end chain snatching crew used motorcycles to get away with thousands of dollars in jewelry in the Bronx. The NYPD is looking for at least five men in connection with a robbery crew that drove high-speed motorcycles to strike around the Van Cortlandt Park area in the West Bronx.
2 men rob Brooklyn supermarket of $5K in cash
The NYPD is searching for two men wanted for robbing a Brooklyn supermarket on Monday evening, making away with thousands in cash.
Man hit in the head with a machete in Brooklyn, police say
BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 25-year-old man was struck in the head with a machete in Brooklyn Thursday morning, police said. The suspect approached the victim near Brighton Fourth Street and Neptune Avenue in Brighton Beach just after midnight and attacked him, according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital in […]
VIDEO: Man knifed in chaotic corner clash in E. Harlem, suspect sought
A man was stabbed as he and another man fought on a Manhattan street corner, police said Tuesday as they released video of the skirmish in a search for the suspected stabber.
wufe967.com
NYPD searching for NYC man who robbed elderly woman trying to give him money
The New York Police Department is looking for a man who robbed an elderly New York City woman who is captured on video trying to give him money. In a Sunday morning video shared by Crime Stoppers, an 82-year-old woman is seen extending her hand with cash at around 6 a.m. EDT when the suspect reaches forward with his left hand, appearing to accept the generous cash offer.
Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
‘Just get my child home’: Staten Island mother pleads for public’s help to find missing daughter, 12
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It began as a normal day for the Smith family of Mariners Harbor as they all got ready for school and work in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 21. Ariyah Garcia-Smith, 12; her siblings and her mother, Lateefah Smith, went through their usual...
Boy, 16, critical after stabbing on Brooklyn street; attacker at large
A 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a stabbing on a Brooklyn street Monday night, police said.
fox5ny.com
Four men busted for selling drugs disguised as candy on Long Island
NEW YORK - Four men were arrested on Long Island for selling drugs, some disguised as candy bars, at stores. Suffolk County Police say the stores were in Bay Shore and West Islip. They say they executed search warrants at Exit 42 Deli, located at 270 Spur Drive South in...
Mercedes driver flees after crushing legs of man unloading U-Haul truck in Brooklyn
A Mercedes-Benz driver fled after crashing into a man unloading a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn and leaving the victim in critical condition with severe leg injuries.
