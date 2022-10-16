Teen arraigned on murder and weapons charges in fatal shooting on Queens train

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — The 18-year-old suspect accused of fatally shooting another teen aboard a subway train in Queens Friday was arraigned Sunday in Queens Criminal Court, prosecutors said.

Keyondre Russell is facing a second-degree murder charge and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly shooting Jayjohn Burnett, 15, on the A train in Far Rockaway, authorities said. Russell faces up to 25 years in prison if he is convicted.

“Just tragic. At a bare minimum, we in New York City have a right to use our

subways and have the ability to get home safely to our families. The defendant will be held accountable and has been charged with murder,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Sunday.

Police found the victim lying on the subway platform at Beach 32nd Street and Mott Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest at around 3:47 p.m., prosecutors said.

Burnett was shot during a dispute between two groups on a subway train, police said. The teen was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.

The teen’s death is the eighth homicide to happen in the New York City subway system in 2022, officials said.

Russell is due back in court on Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.