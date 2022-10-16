ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Teen arraigned on murder and weapons charges in fatal shooting on Queens train

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=413kZq_0ibVqYY500

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — The 18-year-old suspect accused of fatally shooting another teen aboard a subway train in Queens Friday was arraigned Sunday in Queens Criminal Court, prosecutors said.

Keyondre Russell is facing a second-degree murder charge and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly shooting Jayjohn Burnett, 15, on the A train in Far Rockaway, authorities said. Russell faces up to 25 years in prison if he is convicted.

“Just tragic. At a bare minimum, we in New York City have a right to use our
subways and have the ability to get home safely to our families. The defendant will be held accountable and has been charged with murder,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Sunday.

Police found the victim lying on the subway platform at Beach 32nd Street and Mott Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest at around 3:47 p.m., prosecutors said.

Burnett was shot during a dispute between two groups on a subway train, police said. The teen was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.

The teen’s death is the eighth homicide to happen in the New York City subway system in 2022, officials said.

Russell is due back in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

4 charged with murder in shooting outside Queens recording studio: NYPD

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — Four men are accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old man in the head in front of a Queens recording studio over the summer, police said Wednesday. Savion Johnson, 19, Omar Gaines, 19, and Warren Burgess, 33, were arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the killing of Tyda Darden on June […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Brooklyn robbery of woman, 82: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in the robbery of an 82-year-old woman in East New York that sent the victim tumbling to the ground, after he was allegedly tied to a second attempted mugging, according to authorities. Timothy Thompson, 42, is charged with robbery and assault in connection to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man chokes woman running with child in stroller at Hudson River Park: court docs

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly randomly strangled two women in Hudson River Park, including one out with her 2-year-old child, officials said. Argenis Rivera, 33, is a “violent recidivist,” police said. He was charged with strangulation, assault and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the Monday incidents. Rivera allegedly choked […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man, 66, randomly attacked by group in Brooklyn: NYPD

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group attacked a 66-year-old man without provocation on a Brighton Beach street Tuesday, according to police. The victim was walking near Brighton Beach Avenue and Brighton 7th Street around 12:55 p.m. when a group approached him from behind, punched him in the back of the head, and ran off, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman punched, robbed in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A crook repeatedly punched a woman during a robbery inside a Midwood subway station on Tuesday, according to police. The victim, 43, was standing on a platform inside the Avenue I station on the F line around 6:30 a.m. when a man punched her in the head several times and took […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn stabbing: Boy, 16, critically injured in East Flatbush

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a stabbing on an East Flatbush street late Monday, according to authorities. The victim and another person were arguing near East 46th Street and Winthrop Street around 10:15 p.m. when the dispute turned physical, police said. The other party stabbed the teen in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Queens family distraught after husband, father of 3 killed by subway train

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) – A distraught Hilda Rojas described her husband as a good man and a good father when she spoke to PIX11 News through an interpreter Tuesday evening inside the family’s home in Jamaica, Queens. An oncoming F train struck and killed 48-year-old Heriberto Quintana Monday evening inside the Roosevelt Avenue station in […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man charged with manslaughter in Queens subway death: NYPD

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) – A Queens man was arrested Tuesday after a fight over a cellphone resulted in a man fatally struck by a subway train, police said. Carlos Garcia, 50, is charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of 48-year-old Queens resident Heriberto Quintana, NYPD officials announced. Garcia and Quintana got into […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Fleeing driver crashed into a police car, injuring 2 officers: NYPD

QUEENS (PIX11) — A driver trying to evade a car stop crashed into a police vehicle in Queens Tuesday night, injuring two officers, authorities said. Cops from the 102nd Precinct were trying to pull over the driver at around 9:45 p.m. but the driver took off and the officers didn’t pursue the car, according to […]
PIX11

Man hit in the head with a machete in Brooklyn, police say

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 25-year-old man was struck in the head with a machete in Brooklyn Thursday morning, police said. The suspect approached the victim near Brighton Fourth Street and Neptune Avenue in Brighton Beach just after midnight and attacked him, according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman, 82, falls to sidewalk in Brooklyn robbery: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A crook snatched cash from an 82-year-old woman in East New York, sending her tumbling to the sidewalk, according to authorities. The victim was standing on the corner of Miller and New Lots avenues around 6 a.m. Sunday when the man approached her, police said. Surveillance video released by […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man accused of randomly shoving man onto subway tracks as train arrived: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Bronx man is accused of randomly shoving a victim onto subway tracks as a train arrived at the station, police said. Miguel Ramirez, 35, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, attempted assault and reckless endangerment, NYPD officials said. The incident happened inside the subway station at East […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Motorcycle thieves sought in string of robberies in the Bronx

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are looking for a group of people after two separate identical robberies happened Monday in the Bronx. The first incident happened around 2:40 p.m. The two victims, a female, 34, and a male, 26, were at the corner of Sedgwick Avenue and Hillman Avenue. Police said five unknown men rode […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Harlem, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan man is accused of fatally shooting a 41-year-old man in the head in Harlem last month, police said Monday. Tomas Dunn, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Sept. 30 incident, police said. Dunn allegedly shot Saladeen Cochrane near […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Couple arrested after toddler overdoses in New Jersey: DA

FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — After their toddler overdosed Monday night, a couple from Wall Township was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said. Police received a report of a possible overdose on the 1100 block of 17th Avenue. Prosecutors said a 2-year-old girl was found […]
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

Man dragged to death in Queens after grabbing car door: NYPD

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — A man was dragged to his death on a Rockaway Beach street after he grabbed the door handle of a car and the driver took off, according to authorities. The man, a 27-year-old whose name has not yet been made public, was found unresponsive near Beach 87th Street and Rockaway […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

DOE worker, 19, fatally shot in Brooklyn donates organs to 6 people

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — The 19-year-old Department of Education worker who was fatally shot in Brooklyn last week has donated his organs to six people, according to LiveOnNY, an organ procurement organization. Ethan Holder was shot in the head and critically injured on Oct.11 at a grocery store on Avenue M in Flatlands. He died the following day. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Queens double shooting leaves 1 man dead, second wounded: NYPD

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — A double shooting on a South Richmond Hill street left one man dead and another wounded early Monday, according to authorities. Shots rang out on Atlantic Avenue near 127th Street around 4:10 a.m., prompting a 911 call and sending officers to the scene, officials said. Responding cops found one […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy