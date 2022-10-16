Read full article on original website
Incoom named Reese's Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week
Central Michigan football defensive end Thomas Incoom has been named Reese’s Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week. The senior from Stone Mountain, Georgia, registered one sack in Saturday’s game against Akron to go along with a 63-yard fumble return for a go-ahead score in the final minutes.
toledo.com
Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo
1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
whbc.com
Alliance, Mount Union Mourn Loss of Longtime Supporter of Athletics
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A loss at another local school system. We told you about the loss of student Jacob Brown at Central Catholic. Now the Alliance City School District tells JordanMillerNews that Athletic Director Lenny Reich has passed away. Reich had only been with the...
Cleveland.com Top 25: St. Vincent-St. Mary surges up rankings; St. Edward-Hoban will decide No. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Either Archbishop Hoban or St. Edward will end the regular season as the area’s top-ranked football team from Greater Cleveland to Akron. They meet Friday night at Lakewood High School in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the cleveland.com Top 25. They have remained in those spots since the preseason, only flipping once after Massillon Washington’s Week 5 upset of the Eagles.
PHOTOS: Fans kept the faith, despite Game 4 loss
From face painting to Sponge Bob regalia, Northeast Ohioans showed up in full force for a beautiful Sunday night game.
Police use pepper spray during fight at Akron football game
Police used pepper spray to break up a crowd when a fight broke out after a football game in Akron on Friday.
coolcleveland.com
A New Look at Eliot Ness’s Career in Cleveland by C. Ellen Connally
A boat ride on a hot Friday afternoon on June 28, 1935, changed the fate of Cleveland’s once-popular mayor Harry E. Davis and gave rise to the Cleveland career of Chicago’s crimefighting “Untouchable” — Eliot Ness. On that fateful day, Mildred Brockman, an employee of...
cleveland19.com
Akron police arrest 2 teens for armed carjacking, chase
PORTAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were arrested Tuesday evening in Portage County, after allegedly committing a carjacking Barberton and then leading Akron police on a chase. Around 6:30 p.m., Barberton police sent out alerts about an armed carjacking which had happened in their city....
Canton Central Catholic remembering junior killed in crash
Canton Central Catholic High School is remembering a 16-year-old junior who was killed in a car crash in Lucas County.
cleveland19.com
Akron police use pepper spray to break up large fight after Firestone-Ellet football game
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple police officers were called out to Firestone High School for a large fight near the locker rooms after Friday’s football game against Ellet High School. Akron police said players, students and fans were involved in the altercation. Officers added while gaining control of the...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
A big winning ticket was sold in Ohio in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
kentwired.com
Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Connie Schultz to depart from Kent State
Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and New York Times bestselling author Connie Schultz is leaving Kent State after the spring 2023 semester. Schultz will be joining Denison University, a private liberal arts college in Granville, Ohio, in the fall of 2023 as Professor of Practice. In May, Schultz delivered the keynote address...
UPDATE: Missing endangered Akron man found
A missing Akron man whom police said was endangered has been found.
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
cleveland19.com
Akron officers warn about police T-shirt scam
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are warning residents about T-shirts for sale whose proceeds appear to benefit the Akron Police Department. The t-shirts are being sold on-line with the Akron police logo, but none of the money will be donated to the department. “It appears some unknown vendor or website...
It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week
While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected. That’s right....
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
News 5 Cleveland responds to Ohio GOP press release
We want to share with you that a press release recently was sent to the media from the Ohio Republican Party calling for an “ethics investigation” into News 5 reporter Morgan Trau, and our response.
Cleveland RTA employee laundered brother’s drug money by gambling at West Virginia casino, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Greater Cleveland Regional Transit employee is accused of laundering his brother’s drug money by placing large bets on sporting events at a West Virginia casino. Micah Atkinson, 26, of Cleveland is charged in federal court in northern West Virginia with conspiring to launder money...
