Mount Pleasant, MI

Central Michigan Life

Incoom named Reese's Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week

Central Michigan football defensive end Thomas Incoom has been named Reese’s Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week. The senior from Stone Mountain, Georgia, registered one sack in Saturday’s game against Akron to go along with a 63-yard fumble return for a go-ahead score in the final minutes.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
toledo.com

Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo

1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
TOLEDO, OH
whbc.com

Alliance, Mount Union Mourn Loss of Longtime Supporter of Athletics

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A loss at another local school system. We told you about the loss of student Jacob Brown at Central Catholic. Now the Alliance City School District tells JordanMillerNews that Athletic Director Lenny Reich has passed away. Reich had only been with the...
ALLIANCE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com Top 25: St. Vincent-St. Mary surges up rankings; St. Edward-Hoban will decide No. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Either Archbishop Hoban or St. Edward will end the regular season as the area’s top-ranked football team from Greater Cleveland to Akron. They meet Friday night at Lakewood High School in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the cleveland.com Top 25. They have remained in those spots since the preseason, only flipping once after Massillon Washington’s Week 5 upset of the Eagles.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police arrest 2 teens for armed carjacking, chase

PORTAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were arrested Tuesday evening in Portage County, after allegedly committing a carjacking Barberton and then leading Akron police on a chase. Around 6:30 p.m., Barberton police sent out alerts about an armed carjacking which had happened in their city....
AKRON, OH
kentwired.com

Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Connie Schultz to depart from Kent State

Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and New York Times bestselling author Connie Schultz is leaving Kent State after the spring 2023 semester. Schultz will be joining Denison University, a private liberal arts college in Granville, Ohio, in the fall of 2023 as Professor of Practice. In May, Schultz delivered the keynote address...
KENT, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron officers warn about police T-shirt scam

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are warning residents about T-shirts for sale whose proceeds appear to benefit the Akron Police Department. The t-shirts are being sold on-line with the Akron police logo, but none of the money will be donated to the department. “It appears some unknown vendor or website...
AKRON, OH
93.1 WZAK

It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week

While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected. That’s right....
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE

Community Policy